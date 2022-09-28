DUBOIS — Serving is often a crucial part of a volleyball match, particularly one that features close games, and that proved to be true Tuesday night at a strong night at the line helped propel DuBois Central Catholic past Brockway in four sets, 25-18, 25-20, 13-25, 25-17.
And, it wasn’t so much aces — Brockway actually led that category 10-8 on the night — but the mere fact the Lady Cardinals continuously got their serves in compared to Brockway. The Lady Rovers finished with 17 missed serves, four at least four in all four games, compared to just five misses for DCC.
All those free points helped DCC build a lead in each set but the third in what was otherwise an evenly played match most of the night. Both teams had solid nights at the net.
Lady Cardinal Kayley Risser leading all player with 12 kills while also tying for the team lead in service points with nine (3 aces). Teammate Lydia Morgan also had nine points to go along with four kills, while Melia Mitskavich had eight points (3 aces).
Jessy Frank and Emma Elensky each add seven points and three kills for DCC, while Marina Hanes had four points and four kills.
Brockway got big nights at the net from Stephane Stage and Lauren Rendos, who recorded 10 and eight kills, respectively, with Rendos also notching eight service points.
Lady Rover Kalina Powell led all players with 13 points and six aces to go along with 26 digs, including the 500th of her career. Sophia Schmader added five kills and six points, while Tehya Brown had four blocks.
“We’re trying to re-learn our chemistry again because we lost a player,” said DCC coach Liz Snell. “Pulling in someone from JV who has never played before or even really practiced with is kind of tough. But, I think they pulled it together.
“We served better than they did tonight, and they usually have good servers, so that worked out in our favor tonight that we came out stronger there.”
The opening set was closely contested with neither side leading by more than a couple points past the midway point. An ace by Powell gave Brockway a 14-11 lead, but a missed serve couple with three straight points by Elensky quickly saw DCC grab a 15-14 advantage.
Two more points by Mitskavich pushed the DCC lead to 18-15 before the Lady Cardinals closed the set with five straight points.
That run started with another missed Brockway serve before Morgan rattled off four straight service points — two courtesy Frank kills — to give DCC the set, 25-18.
The second set started off similar to the first, but DCC used an earlier mini-run to grab a four-point lead 10-6 on three points by Risser. Frank later pushed that lead to seven (17-10) with three points, two on aces.
However, Brockway responded with a four-point spurt by Powell following a sideout to get back within two at 18-16. Powell had two aces in that stretch.
That’s as close as the Lady Rovers got though as DCC used single points by Risser, Morgan and Hanes down the stretch to win 25-20. Risser and Hanes dropped in aces for their points, with Hanes’ coming on set point.
Trailing 2-0, the Lady Rovers easily could have hung their heads in the third set. Instead, they came out with some new found like and quickly grabbed an 8-3 lead on a Powell ace and four straight points by Rendos that featured an ace and kills by Stage and Schmader.
Central Catholic never recovered from that initial surge, as Brockway added to its lead with two points by Schmader and three more from Kayla Ceriani to go up 18-9.
Brockway went on to win the set by a lopsided score of 25-13, with Savannah Ross scoring the final two points of the game.
The Lady Rovers carried that momentum over into the fourth set, as the teams battled back-and-forth in the early stages of the game.
Things were tied 12-12 after Rendos blasted home a kill with Schmader at the service line, but another missed serve would come back to hurt the Lady Rovers.
This one gave DCC a 13-12 lead, then Frank stepped to the line and rattled off four straight points to make it 17-12. The spurt featured an ace, a Risser kill and block by Elensky.
That proved to be the decisive point of the set, as the teams traded sideouts before three points by Elensky quickly made it an eight-point game at 21-13. The Lady Cardinals went take the set, 25-17, on Risser’s serve to finish off the overall victory.
“I thought we played real scrappy tonight,” said Brockway coach Darren Morelli. “They are a much taller team, and we had to play big in the back row and I thought we did. I thought we caught a little bit of wind in the second set and that third set we came alive.
“But, it’s definitely all about our serve. We talked about it every time in the huddle during a timeout. Missed serves were key tonight, and those are simple fundamentals that we work on every night and talk about every night. We’re improving, but we need to keep working on it.”
Brockway (2-7) is right back in action tonight at Sheffield, while DCC plays at Johnsonburg on Thursday.