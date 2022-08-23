CURWENSVILLE — The DuBois Central Catholic boys golf team swept a tri-match at Eagles Ridge Golf Course Monday, shooting to a 204 to best both host Curwensville (226) and Brookville (231).
Brookville’s Kiliian Radel captured medalist honors on the day with a 43, but it was the Cardinals who took home the team wins after being the lone team to have two golfers shoot in the 40s.
Tristan Sedor shot a 44 to finish right behind Radel in the race for medalist honors, while DCC teammate Trenton Miller carded a 47. Aiden Snowberger (55) and Jack Roy (58) rounded out the DCC scoring.
Ayden Sutika and Zach Peters, playing in the No. 4 and 5 spots, respectively, each shot 55s to lead Curwensville on the day. No. 1 player Davis Fleming shot a 58, as did No. 6 Connor Howell for the Golden Tide.
As for Brookville, there was a big gap behind Radel in the Raiders’ scoring. Burke Fleming posted the team’s second-bet score with a 58, while Logan Girt (60) and Holden Shaffer (70) closed out the scoring for the Raiders.
DuBois Central and Brookville are both back in action today. The Cardinals travel to Punxsutawney, while Brookville plays at Clearfield.
DCC—204
Tristan Sedor 44, Trenton Miller 47, Aiden Snowberger 55, Jack Roy 58. Others: Peyton Suplizio 60, Devon Suplizio 70.
CURWENSVILLE—226
Davis Fleming 58, Ayden Sutika 55, Zach Peters 55, Connor Howell 58. Others: Landen Bailor 63, Kaceton Ciamacco 62.
BROOKVILLE—231
Killian Radel 43, Logan Girt 60, Burke Fleming 58, Holden Shaffer 70.
In other boys golf action Monday:
St. Marys 215,
Brockway 263
ST. MARYS — St. Marys hosted Brockway in its first home dual meet of the season Monday and upended the visiting Rovers, 215-263, at Bavarian Hills Golf Course.
Flying Dutchmen Vinnie Lenze and Ethan Schlimm tied for medalist honors on the day with rounds of 39. Teammates Alex Clark and Anthony Nedzinski shot a 45 and 43, respectively, while Vince Azzato rounded out St. Marys’ scoring with a 49.
“We had some very good scores considering that most of the match was played in a steady to heavy rain,” said Dutchmen coach Bob Bauer. “Vinnie Lenze continues to be a leader for us, and Ethan Schlimm was dialed in today with two birdies. I was also happy to see some of our younger golfers perform well.”
Weston Pisarchick shot a 45 to lead Brockway and was the lone Rover to break 50 on the day. Troy Johnson (54), Parker Pisarchick (53), Chad Young (55) and Evan Botwright (56) also factored into the five-man scoring for the contest. Botwright actually played in the No. 8 spot.
St. Marys returns to action Wednesday at home vs. Cameron County, while Brockway plays at DuBois today.
ST. MARYS—215
Vinnie Lenze 39, Alex Clark 45, Anthony Nedzinski 43, Ethan Schlimm, Bince Azzato 49. Others: Brody Stauffer 52, Tysen Beimel 50, Sam Bowes 61.
BROCKWAY—263
Weston Pisarchick 45, Troy Johnson 54, Parker Pisarchick 53, Chad Young 55, Evan Botwright 56, Others: Isaac Crawford 61, Jacob Newcamp 60, Ryan Crawford 61.