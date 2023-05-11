DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic freshman pitcher Rylee Kulbatsky picked up a three-inning perfect game on Wednesday as the Lady Cardinals softball team beat Brockway, 16-0.
Kulbatsky didn’t allow a baserunner as she also struck out four Lady Rovers.
At the plate, Melia Mitskavich led DCC as she was 1-for-1 with three runs scored and four RBIs as she hit a grand slam in the bottom of the second innings. Kayley Risser was also 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.
DuBois Central Catholic scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first as the Lady Cardinals batted through its lineup twice.
Central Catholic’s scoring capped off in the bottom of the second off of Mitskavich’s grand slam as she plated Kali Franklin, Frank and Risser.
DuBois Central Catholic (14-2) travels to Clarion on Friday while Brockway (2-12) hosts Redbank Valley on Monday.
DCC 16,
BROCKWAY 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
B’way 000 — 0
DCC (12)4x — 16
Brockway—0
Amanda Decker ss 1000, Rheanna Spinda rf-1b 1000, Meeca Smith c 1000, Stephanie Stage lf 1000, Taylor Rhed 1b-p 1000, Savannah Ross dp-3b 1000, Josie Orinko cf 1000, Kassi Tucker p-rf 1000, Kalina Powell 2b 1000. Totals: 9-0-0-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—16
Kali Franklin ss 1310, Jessy Frank c 3320, Kayley Risser cf 2323, Melia Mitskavich 3b 1314, Rose Whipple 1b 1111, Kourtney Zatsick 1b 0000, Marina Hanes rf 2110, Kierra Foster rf 1000, Lauren Davidson 2b 2011, Maggie Mauthe 2b 0000, Lydia Morgan lf 1112, Tatelyn Jones lf 1000, Lexi Berta dp 2100. Rylee Kulbatsky p (flex) 0000. Totals: 17-16-10-11.
Errors: B’way 3, DCC 0. LOB: B’way 0, DCC 4. 2B: Risser, Frank, Franklin. HR: Mitskavich. HBP: Mitskavich (by Tucker), Risser (by Tucker), Morgan (by Tucker), Franklin (by Tucker).
Pitching
Brockway: Kassi Tucker-1 1/3 IP, 10 H, 16 R, 13 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO, 4 HB; Taylor Rhed-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Rylee Kulbatsky-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kulbatsky. Losing pitcher: Tucker.
In other softball action,
St. Marys 17,
Bradford 0
5 innings
BRADFORD — For the second time this season, the St. Marys Lady Dutch softball team had a perfect game against the Bradford Lady Owls.
The first game on April 19 saw St. Marys win 14-0 in five innings in St. Marys as Kendall Young threw all five innings. Wednesday’s game was in Bradford as it was also a five-inning contest — this one saw the Lady Dutch win 17-0.
Young and Shannon Kaiser combined for Wednesday’s perfect game. Young tossed the first three and got the win, striking out nine Lady Owls as 28 of her 36 pitches went for strikes. Kaiser capped things off in the final two innings, striking out four as 16 of her 21 pitches were strikes.
St. Marys only led 2-0 after three innings before a six-run fourth led into a nine-run fifth inning that gave the Lady Dutch the mercy rule victory.
Olivia Eckels was 4-for-5 with four runs scored, a double and two RBIs as she led the Lady Dutch with the team notching 17 hits on the afternoon.
St. Marys (11-1) plays at Wellsville (N.Y.) on Friday at 6 p.m.
ST. MARYS 17,
BRADFORD 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
St. Marys 200 69 — 17
Bradford 000 00 — 0
St. Marys—17
Rosa DePrater rf 5220, Olivia Eckels c 5442, Kendall Young p 3021, Shannon Kaiser p 1100, Kara Hanslovan 3b 5121, Lexi Asti pr 0000, Gianna Surra dp 3111, Danielle Rolley lf 1111, Molly Hanslovan ss 4212, Lindsey Reiter 1b 3212, Avery Eckels 2b 4022, Jianna Gerg cf 3210, Rachelle Fritz cr 0000, Guiliana Muccio cr 0100. Totals: 37-17-17-12.
Bradford—0
A. Brown ss 2000, A. Benson cf 2000, K. Dixon p 2000, M. Dougherty 3b-p 2000, M. Craig rf 1000, S. Miller rf 1000, H. Jackson 1b 1000, B. Leo 1b 1000, S. Cox lf 1000, I. Rodriguez lf 0000, C. Persichini 2b 1000, A. Johnson c 1000. Totals: 15-0-0-0.
Errors: St. Marys 0, Bradford 8. LOB: St. Marys 10, Bradford 0. 2B: O. Eckels, Young.
Pitching
St. Marys: Kendall Young-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO; Shannon Kaiser-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Bradford: K. Dixon-4 IP, 15 H, 13 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; M. Dougherty-1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Dixon.
ECC 6,
Otto-Eldred 2
DUKE CENTER — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders softball team knocked off previously unbeaten Otto-Eldred on Wednesday with a 6-2 win.
Lady Crusader Emily Mourer pitched a complete game, allowing six hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks while striking out 12 Lady Terrors. She also was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and four RBIs.
Teammates Lucy Klawuhn and Lydia Anderson had three hits each as ECC outhit Otto-Eldred 13-6.
Elk County Catholic (11-3) is back on the diamond Friday at Brookville.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 6,
OTTO-ELDRED 2
Score by Innings
ECC 202 110 0 — 6
Otto 010 001 0 — 2
Elk County Catholic—6
Lucy Klawuhn ss 5231, Gabby Weisner cf 4000, Lydia Anderson 1b 4330, Emily Mourer p 3024, Sydney Alexander 3b 4011, Caitlyn Vollmer c 4010, Tessa Fledderman dp 1000, Mackenzie Bille dp 1100, Josie Lawrie dp 1000, Ellie Baron rf 3020, Reagan Bauer lf 4010, Alexa Chamberlin cr 0000, Sarah Hasselman cr 0000. Totals: 34-6-13-6.
Otto-Eldred—2
Katie Sheeler c 3020, Jessi Hall ss 4000, Cali Windsor p 4000, Kate Rhinehart 1b 3000, Carrie Drummond cf 3100, Kyla Andreano 2b 2000, Heidi Gordon lf 3110, Kali Raught 3b 3010, Lexi Prince rf 3021. Totals: 28-2-6-1.
Errors: ECC 2, Otto 0. LOB: ECC 10, Otto 7. 2B: Mourer; Prince, Gordon.
Pitching
Elk County Catholic: Emily Mourer-7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 12 SO.
Otto-Eldred: Cali Windsor-7 IP, 13 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Windsor.