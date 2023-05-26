PUNXSUTAWNEY — DuBois Central Catholic head coach Adam Fox wanted his Cardinals baseball team to make a statement against No. 5 Union/A-C Valley in Thursday’s District 9 Class A semifinal game. That “statement” came via an 11-run third inning as the top ranked Cardinals punched its ticket to the D-9 finals with a 15-0 win in three innings over the Falcon Knights at Rich Kuntz Memorial Field in Punxsutawney.
The defending Class A state champs guarantee themselves a chance to defend its title as they’ll play in Monday’s title game against No. 2 Clarion (16-4) at 3 p.m. at Showers Field with both teams now going to the PIAA Class A tournament.
The Cardinals racked up 14 hits in the three innings while Carter Hickman pitched a one-hitter as the DCC defense didn’t allow a single error.
“That was impressive,” coach Fox said. “It makes my job as a coach and our job as coaches a lot easier when the guys show up and do that. Carter Hickman sets the tone — our senior ace — and he starts pounding the zone and shuts them down right away ... Those guys barreled balls ... It always goes back to our approach and our work that we put in day in and day out during the week. It just was an impressive game. What do you say? It was just one of those days where it was our day and we came off the bus ready to play and these guys showed it. They were ready to make a statement. We wanted to make sure that it’s no fluke (with last year’s title) — they’re ready for this run.”
Hickman helped out his own cause by going 2-for-2 with a game-high five RBIs — including a two-run blast in the second inning that put the Cardinals up 4-0 at the time. Leadoff hitter Aiden Snowberger was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two doubles and three RBIs while Blake Pisarcik was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, a double and two RBIs and No. 9 hitter Matt Pyne was 2-for-2 with two run scored.
DuBois Central Catholic (17-4) went up 1-0 just two batters in as Hickman drove in Snowberger with a single to right. Pyne’s leadoff single allowed him to score on Snowberger’s second double to make it 2-0 in the bottom of the second before Hickman’s two-run blast well over the fence in left-center near the 350-foot sign.
Hickman finally allowed a Falcon Knights baserunner — the only one of the contest for Union/A-C Valley — as No. 9 hitter Caden Burns singled down the left field line with two outs in the top of the third. But Hickman got leadoff hitter Zach Cooper to strike out as DCC had a barrage of hits in the bottom of the third to win via the 15-run mercy rule.
The Cardinals sent 16 batters to the plate and a pitch change from Falcon Knights starter Sebastian Link to Alex Preston didn’t make a difference as they scored 11 runs on seven hits while also taking advantage of an error and three walks and one hit batter.
Carter Himes — who had four assists and a putout of the nine outs the DCC defense recorded — had an RBI single to start the third inning scoring frenzy at 5-0. Pyne later laid down a bunt down the third base line that caught the Falcon Knights sleeping that loaded the bases, allowing Himes to score as Snowberger put a ball in play that was bobbled at second for a 6-0 lead. With Preston now on the mound, Hickman drew a bases-loaded walk for the 7-0 lead and a two-RBI single by Brayden Fox made it 9-0.
Kaden Brezenski got the lead to double-digits with an RBI single and Pisarcik’s two-run double over the left fielder put the Cardinals up by a dozen.
Himes’ second at-bat of the inning resulted in a fielder’s choice that brought home Pisarcik for the 13-0 lead. Trent Miller was then hit by a pitch and Pyne was walked to load the bases again as Snowberger’s RBI single made it 14-0. Needing another run for the 15-run mercy rule, Hickman drew a walk on four straight pitches as DCC picked up the 15-0 win.
Coach Fox said he was also pleased with how the kids responded in the first playoff game of the year having not played in eight days prior.
“The one-and-done brings a lot of pressure to the table,” coach Fox said. “Obviously these guys are battle tested with the schedule we play, with the games we’re involved in. We prepare them for it and we try to humble them early and make them work throughout the year. Basically when you simplify things and you give them some thoughts to try and take some of that pressure off, they go out and perform and they’re a lot looser. They play really well together.”
“Matt Pyne on that bunt in the third inning, that’s a huge play. It doesn’t show up as a rocket off the wall or a grand slam or something. But that’s a huge play that puts so much pressure on the defense. That’s what these guys do ... These guys simplify things and I’m very proud of them for how they go about their business day in and day out and they make the game about us.
“We control what we can control — whether it’s on the bases, whether it’s on defense, pitching or hitting. At the end of the day when that one-and-done pressure happens ... You just play. You just remind them what they’re doing. You put it into perspective — we’re playing a game. They’re having fun. What’s the worst thing that could happen? We lose and then we go play some more summer ball or something. At the end of the day, you put these kids in the right mindset and I think you’re going to get the most out of them.”
The Cardinals saw Monday’s opponent on May 11 at Stern Family Field as DCC rallied down 2-1 in the top of the seventh inning (the game was originally scheduled at Clarion and was moved to DuBois with DCC being the “visitors) with four runs to pick up a 5-2 victory. A win on Monday would give the Cardinals its third straight D-9 Class A title.
“It’s great for the kids,” coach Fox said of being in the title game. “It’s another very tough opponent. Clarion’s very, very good. They’ve got great players and I know how bad they want it. We have to take that pressure and revert it and put it back on them with our style of play. We play small ball. We play the game the right way. We might hit doubles and stuff but we play the game where we grind out at-bats. I think at the end of the day when you’re playing in a game like that, first off it’s about pitching. Second it’s about defense. And if you can scrap some runs early and you can put some pressure on them, that’s huge.
“So yeah, the district title, that’d be great to win. We’re going to play to win and we’re going to prepare to win. But at the end of the day, we’re going to play, have fun and play our style. Win, lose or draw, we’re going to give it everything we’ve got. I can’t say enough about these guys on how they’ve rallied from the start of the season. It’s a different group than last year and they’re putting it together. We’ve just got to continue that trend.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 15,
UNION/A-C VALLEY 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
UAC 000 — 0
DCC 13(11) — 15
Two outs when winning run scored.
Union/A-C Valley—0
Zach Cooper cf 2000, Seth Best 2b-rf 1000, Trey Fleming 3b 1000, Sebastian Link p-ss 1000, Lane Bauer ss-2b 1000, Bailey Crissman 1b 1000, Chase Ruth c 1000, Adrian Schmoll dh 1000, Caden Burns rf 1010, Simeon Elder pr-rf 0000, Alex Preston p 0000, Ian Runyan lf 0000. Totals: 10-0-1-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—15
Aiden Snowberger ss 4333 Carter Hickman p 2125, Johnny Varischetti cr 0100, Brayden Fox 1b 3122, Kaden Brezenski ss 2111, Blake Pisarcik 3b 3232, Cartar Kosko lf 3000, Carter Himes 2b 3212, Trent Miller c 1000, Andrew Green cr 0200, Matt Pyne cf 2220. Totals: 23-15-14-15.
Errors: UAC 1, DCC 0. LOB: UAC 1, DCC 3. DP: UAC 1, DCC 0. 2B: Snowberger 2, Pisarcik. HR: Hickman. SB: Himes. HBP: Miller (by Preston).
Pitching
Union/A-C Valley: Sebastian Link-2 1/3 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Alex Preston-1/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois Central Catholic: Carter Hickman-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hickman. Losing pitcher: Link.