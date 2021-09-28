DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic boys soccer team made quick work of the Keystone Panthers Monday evening, using a 7-0 first half in taking a 10-1 victory.
Andrey Bell had a hat trick and an assist for the Cardinals, with seven other Cardinals notching a goal throughout the contest.
“I was pleased that we got a lot of different goal scorers,” Cardinals coach Phil Esposito said. “I wasn’t pleased at times on how we scored. We like to try and learn how to possess the ball a little better, then go for a goal. Being a little nit-picky there, but it’s good to get a win. It’s been a while since we’ve won.”
The Cardinals pressured the Keystone squad — which had both boys and girls comprising of Monday’s roster — throughout most of the first half as they found the back of the net for the first time just 4:30 into the game.
Bell scored his first goal of the day with an assist from Hayes Cooper to make it an early 1-0 DCC lead. It’d be about nine minutes later before Bell got his second goal to go up 2-0, this time capitalizing on a rebound after the Cardinals were firing away at goal at the 13:41 mark.
Someone other than Bell got in on the scoring act next, as Tristan Sedor launched one from deep over the outstretched hand of the Keystone goalkeeper for a 3-0 lead at 20:58.
The Cardinals went up 4-0 in the game after another barrage of shots — this time a Neel Gupta shot went off the top of the crossbar, bouncing back out as Aaron Gankosky capitalized by putting the ball in the back of the net at 27:16.
Cooper got a goal of his own after an earlier assist, this time as Luke Fragle found him from a corner kick to make it 5-0 at 28:21.
Two more DCC goals would be scored in the waning moments of the first half. The first was Gupta slicing through defenders before finding the net at 33:29 for the 6-0 lead. Owen Helm then cashed in at 36:55 after Gupta was at midfield and found him running up the right side.
After holding a 7-0 lead at the half, DCC spent the early part of the second half working on its possession before Fragle cashed in as Bell found him on a corner kick to make it 8-0 at 55:14.
“We got two goals off of set pieces, which we’ve been working on all year,” Esposito said. “We scored off multiple — five, six, seven — passes and we got a goal, which was nice to see us possess instead of just playing kickball.”
About a minute and a half later, Bell completed his hat trick to make it 9-0 at 23:19.
Keystone would finally get on the board on a direct kick that saw Brent English bomb it from deep, as it just went over the outstretched hands of goalie Cartar Kosko to cut the DCC lead to 9-1 at 60:28.
But just two minutes later, Aiden Engle would run through Keystone defenders and find the back of the net for a 10-1 lead — which ended up being the final after DCC once again worked on possession throughout the rest of the game.
Esposito said it was great to see kids on his team get goals that normally aren’t part of the scoring process.
“I think we had four or five kids that got their first varsity goal tonight, which was the goal — we wanted to get some new guys to score,” Esposito said.
The Cardinals will be back in action today as they travel to Brockway.
“We’ve got Brockway (today),” Esposito said. “Every game we’ve played in, we’ve scored off of either set pieces or moving the ball well. We’re just going to carry that into (today) and focus on set pieces offensively and defensively and just continue to play quick passes.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 10,
KEYSTONE 1
Score by Halves
Keystone 0 1 — 1
DCC 7 3 — 10
Scoring Summary
First Half
DCC—Andrey Bell (Hayes Cooper assist), 4:30.
DCC—Andrey Bell, 13:41.
DCC—Tristan Sedor, 20:58.
DCC—Aaron Gankosky, 27:16.
DCC—Hayes Cooper, (Luke Fragle assist), 28:21.
DCC—Neel Gupta, 33:29.
DCC—Owen Helm, (Neel Gupta assist), 36:55.
Second Half
DCC—Luke Fragle, (Andrey Bell assist), 55:14.
DCC—Andrey Bell, 56:41.
K—Brent English, 60:28.
DCC—Aiden Engle, 62:24.
Statistics
Shots: Keystone 5, DCC 25. Saves: Keystone 9, DCC 4. Corner kicks: Keystone 0, DCC 5.