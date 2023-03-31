DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals softball team put on a hitting clinic Thursday evening at Heindl Field against the Johnsonburg Ramettes as the team racked up 13 hits in a 15-0 rout in four innings.
“I’m happy with the win, DCC head coach George Heigel said. “We hit the ball down through the lineup and we finally started hitting some gaps and (hits being) more than singles.”
Five of the 13 hits went for extra bases and all but two starters recorded base hits on the day. Leadoff hitter Kali Franklin had a triple and two inside-the-park home runs — the last of which was a walk-off as the Lady Cardinals won with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning via the mercy rule as DCC had a 10-run fourth inning to end the contest.
The duo of Lydia Morgan and Rylee Kulbatsky shut down the Ramettes offense in the four innings as Morgan got the start inside the circle, throwing three innings and allowing four hits, no walks and striking out four. Kulbatsky came in to relieve Morgan in the top of the fourth and struck out the side.
“Lydia pitched really well,” Heigel said. “I think she only gave up three or four hits — she scattered them. She was right around the plate with both her screwball and her curveball. She threw in a couple of nice changeups. And of course Rylee, she threw three strikeouts on I think 10 pitches in that fourth inning. She’s as good as we expected.”
Central Catholic (3-0) got things going right away off of Johnsonburg pitcher Julia Jones as Franklin led off with a triple and Jessy Frank notched a double to bring her home for a quick 1-0 lead. A Kayley Risser single to center plated Frank as Risser then got to third on a throwing error, which allowed a Melia Mitskavich groundout to Jones to score Risser for the 3-0 lead.
“That Jones girl is a pretty good pitcher, so it wasn’t just like we were just teeing off on anybody,” Heigel said. “She’s a pretty good pitcher and a good player. (Johnsonburg) will be better when we play them next time ... We caught them on the right day.”
After Jones struck out the DCC 8-9 hitters, Franklin hit her first inside-the-park homer as she took it the other way down the right field line to the wall to make it 4-0 on the solo shot.
“Kali Franklin is just raking it right now,” Heigel said about Franklin, who is hitting .667 (8-for-12) with three homers — all of the inside-the-park variety — with five RBIs in the team’s first three games this season.
Frank then reach on an error and Risser followed that up with a triple of her own and a 5-0 DCC lead.
Johnsonburg (1-2) would get a baserunner in scoring position each of the first three innings but were unable to come up with any runs out of it with singles from Maria Casilio, Natalie Dunworth, Jones and Shelby Sorg on the evening.
A scoreless third in which Jones retired the side set up the Lady Cardinals’ 10-run fourth inning, albeit four errors by the Ramettes in the inning meant just one of the 10 runs were earned.
Lauren Davidson started things off as she reached base after Dunworth dropped a pop-up. After she stole second base, Lexi Berta’s single to center played Davidson for a 6-0 lead.
Franklin reach base on another error as Frank’s RBI single also had a throwing error at the end of it, as another run scored and DCC led 8-0. Two batters later, Mitskavich’s groundout to first brought home Frank for a 9-0 lead.
Heigel then had Kourtney Zatsick pinch hit — that resulted in a battle with Jones that finally saw Zatsick get the upper hand with a one-hop double off the wall in left/center for an RBI and a 10-0 lead. Two batters later, Marina Hanes hit an RBI single that was followed by a Davidson RBI triple in which she also had a one-hopper to the wall in left field.
“I was glad to see Lauren Davidson get off the schneid there a little bit with that one hopper off the fence (for a triple),” Heigel said. “There’s not too many players that are struggling with us with the bat but she was one of them. She came threw in that last at-bat.”
Berta’s second at-bat of the inning saw her reach base on an error and another run scored, making it 13-0 DCC.
That would be the end of Jones inside the circle as Ramettes head coach Gary Gerber went with Dunworth as Jones then went to shortstop as Franklin came to the plate.
Instead of an inside-the-park homer to right, Franklin went the other way, tagging a Dunworth pitch down the left field line out to the wall, bring Berta around and Franklin’s slide over home plate made it a walk-off for the Lady Cardinals in a 15-0 win via the mercy rule with two outs in the bottom of the fourth.
Franklin was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and three RBIs. Risser was 3-for-3 with two RBIs while Frank was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
The Lady Cardinals’ next game will be Monday against District 6’s Glendale.
“Next week’s a big one,” Heigel said. “We’ve got three games, plus two JV games, in four days. Monday is here against Glendale. They were in the (PIAA Class A semifinals) last year and they bring a lot of their players back. They just beat Curwensville and Curwensville has a nice team.”
The remainder of next week has DCC at Brockway on Wednesday and they host Wellsville out of New York on Thursday.
“(Wellsville) will be very good — that’s why we’ve got them on the schedule,” Heigel said.
Johnsonburg hosts St. Marys on Saturday with a noon contest.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 15,
JOHNSONBURG 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
J’burg 000 0 — 0
DCC 320 (10) — 15
Two outs when winning run scored.
Johnsonburg—0
Maria Casilio 2b 2010, Natalie Dunworth ss-p 2010, Julia Jones p-ss 2010, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 2000, Zoey Grunthaner c 2000, Shelby Sorg cf 2010, Jayden Gardner dp 2000, Ruby Miller rf 1000, Marlee Cherry 3b 1000, Callie Shreffler lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 16-0-4-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—15
Kali Franklin ss 4433, Jessy Frank c 3322, Kayley Risser cf 3231, Melia Mitskavich lf 3002, Rose Whipple 1b 2000, Kourtney Zatsick ph 1111, Lydia Morgan p-3b 2010, Kierra Foster ph 1000, Marina Hanes rf 3111, Lauren Davidson 2b 3211, Lexi Berta dp 3211, Rylee Kulbatsky 3b-p (flex) 0000. Totals: 28-15-13-12.
Errors: J’burg 6, DCC 0. LOB: J’burg 4, DCC 2. 2B: Frank, Zatsick. 3B: Franklin, Risser, Davidson. HR: Franklin. SB: Frank, Davidson.
Pitching
Johnsonburg: Julia Jones-3 2/3+ IP, 13 H, 14 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Natalie Dunworth-0+ IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Lydia Morgan-3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Rylee Kulbatsky-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Morgan. Losing pitcher: Jones.