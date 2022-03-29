DUBOIS — For those who say losing in sports can affect roster sizes, they haven’t seen the DuBois Central Catholic boys tennis team.
Long-time coach Andy Rice and a young Cardinals squad struggled through a winless 2021 campaign, but those losses didn’t chase players away. In fact, Rice’s roster has grown for the upcoming season and now stands at 22 and features a nice mix of experience and newcomers.
Rice lost two seniors — Paris Farley and Harrison Starr — to graduation but welcomes back eight letterwinners, while half his roster (11) are athletes who have never played the game before.
“We have a very large group, with 22 on the roster, but they are all working as one team,” said Rice. “The experienced players are helping the new players. We have a lot of talent coming up from the underclassmen, so I hope I can get as many of the new players into matches as possible.”
Despite that large roster, the Cardinals are still young grad-wise as Rice has just five seniors in Aaron Bohley, Aaron Gankosky, Colin Micknis, Megan Ochs and Alec Srock.
“We have five seniors, but Megan Ochs is the only one who has been on the team throughout her high school career,” said Rice. “I appreciate that Megan stuck with tennis, and I hope to get her in some matches this year. Aaron Gankosky has been on the team since 2020. He has a lot of natural ability and will work his way into the lineup once he gets more aggressive.”
What Rice isn’t certain about yet is the actual lineup despite having eight returning letterwinners. He said junior Neel Gupta, Srock, junior Walter Van Voorst tot Voorst and Micknis will open the season as the team’s singles players but isn’t sure of the order.
“We’re looking to build off of what we learned last year,” he said. “With our lack of experience last year, we just wanted to get better. We did that and now we have the experience to turn things around. This group has worked really hard and as a group they have improved in every facet of the game.
“A strength of this team is our depth. We don’t have our lineup set in stone yet, but I can tell you there’s not a significant difference between our top six or seven players. They are all hitting the ball in consistently and have improved their serves and net game.
“Neel, Alec and Colin all got a lot of singles experience last year and are playing much better this year. They have all of the tools to be good players, so we’ve been working on match play. They have all played several matches against teammates and we’re doing a lot of drills that work on winning points rather than just getting the ball in the court.”
“Aaron Bohley, Mathue (Volpe, sophomore), and Aiden (Engle, sophomore) worked hard in the off season. They consistently came to our ‘open courts’ in the fall and I can see their improvement. The greatest improvement for all of them is their confidence. They just look more comfortable on the court and have a better sense of what they need to do to win the point.”
“Walter and Minh (Nguyen, sophomore) are exchange students from Spain and Vietnam, respectively. Walter brings some experience, though he told me he hasn’t played much in recent years. He has good instincts and covers the court really well. I haven’t seen many people get the ball by him. Minh had never played tennis before, but he has picked it up quickly.”
Another newcomer Rice pointed out was freshman Luke Fragle, who has impressed his coach in the preseason.
“He’s new to tennis, but has lots of athletic experience from soccer and basketball,” said Rice. “He looks very natural on the court and can hit with our top players. Once he refines his game a little I expect him to play in matches later in our season.”
Rice’s assistant for the second straight year will be his wife Lauren Rice.
Central Catholic was scheduled to open the season Monday at Johnsonburg, but that match was postponed to Friday. The Cardinals host Punxsutawney today.
ROSTER
Seniors: Aaron Bohley, Aaron Gankosky, Colin Micknis, Megan Ochs, Alec Srock. Juniors: Rem Farley, Neel Gupta, Walter Van Voorst tot Voorst, Sophomores: Tyler Baird, Aiden Engle, Ryan Erickson, Minh Nguyen, Alexis Laubacher, Alex Rake, Mathue Volpe. Freshmen: Camille Crissman, Natalie Felix, Luke Fragle, Olivia Helm, Daniel Jordan, Aurea Slimak, Westin Youngdahl.