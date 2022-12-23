DUBOIS — Thursday was a double celebration night Thursday at DuBois Central Catholic, as the school held its annual Homecoming festivities and also held a ring ceremony to honor its 2023 PIAA Class A state championship baseball team.
With all that hoopla going on, and several boys basketball players involved in both ceremonies, it could have been a perfect storm for the Cardinals to have a letdown on the court.
They didn’t let that happen, though, as DCC used a big run to close the second quarter to grab a 29-24 halftime lead and propel itself to a hard-fought 66-59 victory to improve to 6-1 on the season.
The baseball ring ceremony was held prior to the varsity game, which could have led to a sluggish start for the Cardinals as Bradford grabbed an 18-14 lead after eight minutes.
The Owls pushed that lead to five (22-17) early in the second quarter before DCC got going on both ends of the floor. The Cardinals forced Bradford into seven second-quarter turnovers, which sparked a 12-2 run to end half and put DCC up four at the break. The Cardinals outscored the owls 15-6 in the quarter.
Luke Swisher spearheaded that run, scoring eight of the 12 as he posted nine of his game-high 27 points in the second quarter. Swisher also pulled down 11 rebounds to finish with a double-double on the night.
Cardinal senior Angelo Piccirillo was then named Homecoming king at halftime, while Faith Jacob was crowned Homecoming queen.
With all the pageantry concluded for the evening, DCC started the third quarter with a bang, as Andrew Green drained a 3-pointer to make it an eight-point game at 32-24. That proved to be the Cardinals largest lead in what proved to be a high-scoring third period won by DCC, 19-18.
Bradford got as close as one point at 49-48 early in the fourth, but the Owls never could pull even as DCC eventually pulled back out to an eight-point advantage (59-51) before winning by seven, 66-59.
Swisher (7) and Green (6) combined to score 13 of DCC’s 18 fourth-quarter points to help salt the game away. Green enjoyed a huge second half, scoring 18 of his 20 points in the final two quarter. Teammate Dylan Hanna joined them in double figures, as he scored 10 off the bench.
“Those were some pretty great distractions to have tonight — for it to be Homecoming and to have a ring ceremony for one our school’s teams that won a state championship,” said DCC coach Dom Varacallo. “Those are great things for the school. And, I was glad we were able to showcase our team on a night when so much good was going on at the school.
“I liked the way we came out and had a good intensity, but Bradford hitting shots and executing in the first quarter. But, we really locked down our defense in the second quarter and switched to a zone. I think it made a difference and our guys locked in and we were able to get out on the break once we got rebounds.
“Swisher really dominated that first half and had I think he had like 17 (points). So, that was big to get a senior leader stepping up big on a big night for us. Then Andrew Green in the second half really played well. Dylan Hanna had a good game off the bench, as did Johnny Varischetti who had some nice minutes at the start of the fourth quarter rebounding the basketball.”
Bradford jumped out to an early 6-3 lead in the opening quarter before DCC countered with a 6-2 spurt to take its first lead at 9-8 on a hoop by Swisher with 2:53 left in the quarter. Swisher had seven of those first nine points.
The Owls answered back with 10-5 stretch to close the first, getting book-end treys in the run by Brendan Warner, who scored eight of his 20 points in the opening frame.
Trailing by four, DCC traded scores with the Owls to start the second quarter before ramping up the defensive pressure. That in turn created some easy baskets on the other end, with Swisher being the prime beneficiary as the Cardinals took a 29-24 lead to the half.
Green’s trey then got the Cardinals off and running in the third, but Owl Talen Reese quickly countered with an old-fashion 3-point play. Bradford then got within four (34-30) on a 3-pointer by Warner, but a 6-2 spurt by the Cardinals promptly made it an eight-point game at 40-32 with just over three minutes ob the clock. Green had all six of those points for DCC.
However, Warner got free for two 3-pointers on Owls, while Jake Franz added a basket of his own, as Bradford made it a 3-point game (43-40) just like that.
A big swing happened moments later, though, as Warner fouled DCC’s Luke Fragle on a 3-point shot. The foul was Warner’s fourth and sent him to the bench with 1:04 remaining in the third as Fragle went 2 of 3 at the line.
After a Bradford score, Green drilled a late 3-pointer to give DCC a 48-42 advantage after three quarters.
Five quick points by the Owls, including a trey by Lucas Johnson, to open the fourth cut the DCC lead to one (48-47) before the teams traded free throws to make it 49-48.
A Swisher hoop inside gave DCC a little breathing room at 51-48 and sparked a 10-3 run that pushed the Cardinals lead back out to eight (59-41) on another trey by Green.
Frantz then hit a pair of triples for Bradford, but it proved to be too little, too late as DCC held off the Owls down the stretch. Frantz had nine of his 20 points in the fourth.
Bradford did have an opportunity to cut it to a one possession game after Frantz’s first 3-pointer, as Johnson came up with a steal. However, Marek Hoyt made a huge hustle play and blocked Johnson’s layup attempt from behind with just over two minutes to play.
Frantz’s second trey in that sequence did make it 61-58, but the Cardinals closed the game on a 7-1 run to seal the victory.
The Cardinals are back in action on Tuesday when they play Brockway in the opening game of the DuBois Holiday Tournament. The Beavers play Brookville in the nightcap.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC66 ,
BRADFORD 59
Score by Quarters
Bradford 18 6 18 17 — 59
DCC 14 15 19 18 — 66
Bradford—59
Lucas Johnson 2 1-2 6, Talen Reese 2 1-1 5, Jake Franz 6 6-10 20, Brendan Warner 6 3-4 20, Adam Ward 1 0-0 2, Case Wineberg 2 1-2 6, Greg Tyler 0 0-0 0, AJ Gleason 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 12-18 59.
DCC—66
Luke Swisher 10 7-11 27, Andrew Green 8 1-5 20, Marek Hoyt 0 0-0 0, Brendan Paisley 1 0-0 2, Ben Gritzer 1 0-0 2, Dylan Hanna 5 0-0 10, Brayden Fox 0 0-2 0, Johnny Varschetti 0 1-2 1, Luke Fragle 1 2-3 4. Totals: 26 11-23 66.
Three-pointers: Bradford 9 (Johnson, Franz 2, Warner 5), DCC 3 (Green 3).