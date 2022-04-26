PUNXSUTAWNEY — The combination of strong pitching and timely hitting has gone a long way for the DuBois Central Catholic baseball team this season, and that trend continued Monday in a 6-2 victory against Punxsutawney at Rich Kuntz Memorial Field.
The Cardinals got another stellar outing on the mound from junior Carter Hickman, who tossed five no-hit innings before being pulled after 79 pitches with DCC leading 6-0. He struck out three but walked four, which drove up his pitch count some.
Kaden Brezenski, who has already combined with Hickman on two no-hitters this season, came in the sixth and enjoyed a 1-2-3 inning.
Punxsy broke up the duo’s third no-hit bid in the seventh when Jake Henretta ripped a leadoff double. Owen Wood then walked, which spelled the end for Brezenski, as DCC went to Aiden Snowberger on the mound.
Ashton Stonbraker greeted the Cardinal lefty with a single to left that plated Henretta to spoil DCC’s shutout bid. The Chucks got a second run on a two-out single by Isaac London, but that’s as close as Punxsy got as Snowberger struck out Jake Sikora to end the game with runners on first and second.
The Cardinal offense was fueled by the bottom third on its lineup, where the trio of Brandin Anderson, Nick Colbey and Matt Pyne went a combined 5-for-8 with two RBIs and five runs scored. Anderson and Pyne each had two hits, with Anderson blasting a two-run homer in the fourth.
Central opened the scoring with two runs in the third against Punxsy starter Coy Martino.
Pyne led off with a single and scored on a double with one out by Hickman, who in turn came home on a two-out single by Ben Gritzer. It looked like those two runs might hold up until Punxsy’s seventh-inning rally, but a three-run fourth by the Cardinals proved to be the difference.
Brezenski started that rally in the fourth with a leadoff walk ahead of Anderson’s two-run blast to left. Pyne then singled with one out before scoring on a groundout by Snowberger to make it 5-0 at the time.
Central’s sixth run came in the fifth when Gritzer drew a one-out walk and his courtesy runner Blake Pisarcik raced home on a two-out error.
The Cardinals (6-3), who have now won three in a row, travel to Philipsburg-Osceola on Wednesday. Punxsy (6-4) hosts St. Marys on Wednesday.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 6,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 2
DCC 002 310 0 — 6
Punxsy 000 000 2 — 2
DCC—6
Aiden Snowberger lf-p 3000, Carter Hickman p-2b 4111, Brayden Fox rf 4010, Ben Gritzer c 2011, Blake Pisarcik cr-c 1100, Cole Sansom 1b 3000, Kaden Brezenski ss-p-ss 2111, Brandin Anderson dh 3122, Cartar Kosko lf 0000, Nick Colbey 2b-ss-3b 3010, Matt Pyne cf 3220, Andrew Green 0000. Totals: 28-6-9-6.
Punxsy—2
Isaac London dh 3011, Coy Martino p 0000, Dakota Long p 0000, Zeke Bennett cf 2000, Jake Sikora ph 1000, Josh Tyger 2b 3000, Carter Savage 1b 3000, Zach Dinger rf 2000, Jake Henretta rf 1110, Alex Phillips lf 2000, Owen Wood ph 0100, Aston Stonbraker c 2011, Peyton Hetrick ss 2000, Justin Miller 3b 3000.
Errors: DCC 0, Punxsy 1. LOB: DCC 5, Punxsy 6. DP: DCC 0, Punxsy 1. 2B: Hickman, Brezenski; Henretta. HR: Anderson.
Pitching
DCC: Carter Hickman-5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 3 SO; Kaden Brezenski-1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Aiden Snowberger-1 IP, 2 H, 0 R. 0 BB, 2 SO.
Punxsy: Coy Martino-4 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Dakota Long-3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hickman. Losing pitcher: Martino.
In other baseball action Monday:
Johnsonburg 13,
Bradford 5
JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg Rams baseball team used a 13-run first inning to take down the Bradford Owls, 13-5, on Monday afternoon.
The bottom of the first saw the entire lineup hit twice as Bradford could only muster up five runs in the top of the fourth.
Kaden Dennis was 2-for-4 with four RBIs as Luke Zimmerman was also 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two doubles.
Jefferson Freeburg got the win on the mound for Johnsonburg (6-1) as he threw for three innings, allowing just one hit while striking out eight.
The Rams are now off until Thursday as they host Punxsutawney for a 4:15 p.m. start.
JOHNSONBURG 13,
BRADFORD 5
Score by Innings
Bradford 000 500 0 — 5
J’burg (13)00 000 x — 13
Bradford—5
Matt Miller dh 3111, Cam Austin cf 4013, Ashton Smith rf-p-rf 4000, Nolan Roulo 1b 3120, Ryan Ward 3b-p 4110, Talan Reese ss 1100, Michael Greenberg p 1101, Liam McKay ph 1000, Caleb Geist lf 2000, Chase Gray ph 1000, Brett Skaggs c-rf-3b 2000, Andrew Renwick 3b 1010, Jack Wells 2b 0000. Totals: 27-5-6-5.
Johnsonburg—13
Aiden Zimmerman ss 2210, Domenic Allegretto 1b-p 3220, Camron Marciniak cf 2201, Ethan Wells c 0201, Erik Panebianco c 2000, Kaden Dennis 2b-p-2b 4224, Luke Zimmerman lf 4223, Caden Smiley rf 2011, Collin Porter dh 1112, Derek Beimel dh 2000, Jefferson Freeburg p-2b-1b 4000. Totals: 26-13-9-12.
Errors: Bradford 0, J’burg 1. LOB: Bradford 6, J’burg 5. 2B: Austin; L. Zimmerman 2, A. Zimmerman. HBP: Roulo; Smiley 2, Marciniak, Wells.
Pitching
Bradford: Michael Greenberg-0 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Ashton Smith-2/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Ryan Ward-5 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Johnsonburg: Jefferson Freeberg-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO; Kaden Dennis-3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Domenic Allegretto-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Freeberg. Losing pitcher: Greenberg.