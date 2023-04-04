DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic boys and girls track and field team returns a mix of familiar faces and newcomers for the 2023 season.
Head coach Andy Skraba said a total of 45 athletes — 31 one of those girls — will kick off the season today with a tri-meet at Johnsonburg along with Union.
“Practices have gotten off to a great start so far,” Skraba said. “Hopefully a full month of training will help provide a strong basis for our athletes to fall back on during a busy upcoming season.”
Out of the nine seniors, seven of those are girls as Skraba expects “large contributions” from them.
“Their leadership will be key to having a successful season,” Skraba said.
For the Lady Cardinals, the group finished fourth in the team standings at the District 9 Class 2A championship last season with the 4x400 relay team of Hope Jacob, Madelyn Schmader, Chloe Benden and Faith Jacob winning the district title. All four return as Benden, Schmader and Faith Jacob enter their senior seasons. Other DCC seniors are Eva Bloom, Sophia Rooney, Savannah Ross and Paris Stern.
“Benden, Bloom, (Faith) Jacob, Rooney, Ross, Schmader, and Stern will look to continue their successes on both the track and in the field as being multiple disciplined athletes,” Skraba said.
Faith Jacob qualified for states last year with a runner-up finish in the 400 dash and sister Hope Jacob did the same, finishing runner-up in the high jump.
Other notables at last year’s Class 2A districts included then-freshman Zoe Puhala being third in the 400 dash and sixth in the 1,600 run, Schmader fourth and sixth in the 800 and 1,600 runs, respectively, Faith Jacob sixth in the 100, Hope Jacob sixth in the 200, Rooney sixth in the 300 hurdles and the duo of then-freshman Alyssa Yanek and Benden finishing fifth and sixth in the pole vault.
There are just two senior boys on the roster — newcomer Aiden Grieneisen and veteran Angelo Piccirillo.
“Aiden Greineisen is in his first season, but it looks like he will contribute early on,” Skraba said. “Angelo Piccirillo will look to build off of a successful season last season.”
Last season saw the boys team finish 10th at district as they were led by a couple of now-graduated athletes in Micah Williamson, who finished third in the 800 run and the 1,600 run, and Landon Schmader, who was fifth in the 3,200 run.
That will mean Skraba and assistants Joe Benden, Amy Brubaker, Mike Gralla and Tom Shade will have to look for new faces to lead the way on the boys side, as they’ll also rely on new faces from the girls to be even better for 2023.
“We have several new athletes out this year that will help compete in and score points in all of the events,” Skraba said. “We have added a lot of talent amongst our ranks. We are very excited to see what they’re capable of.”
For the boys, Skraba feels those new faces include Grieneisen in the throwing events, Tyler Baird in sprints and jumps, Vinny Cavalline in the hurdles, Tim Fremer in sprints and hurdles and Marek Hoyt, also in sprints and hurdles.
New contributors for the girls are expected to be Zona Calhoun (throws/hurdles), Haley Semancik (throws/distance), Aaliyah Witherite (sprints), Olivia Helm (throws), Mackenzie Holmes (sprints/hurdles) and Aurea Slimak (throws).
The mix of veterans and newcomers on both squads means heightened expectations heading into today’s meet.
“Coming out of last year, we are very excited to see what this team can do,” Skraba said. “Having a nice mixture of experience should lend to having a great season. We will be coming off of a strong showing at districts as well as a trip to the state championships last season that we hope to be able to build on. Most of all, I expect the kids to have fun, but at the same time, that they are putting forth their best efforts.”
After today’s tri-meet, DCC will then face off against Elk County Catholic on April 11 before Brookville hosts the DeMans Invite on April 15.
“Besides the competition, achieving personal records, and improving throughout the season, the teams I’ve gotten to be a part of have really enjoyed getting together, having fun, and making friendships,” Skraba said. “Not to mention, coach Shade always has something interesting to keep the athletes on their toes.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Chloe Benden, Eva Bloom, Aiden Greineisen, Faith Jacob, Angelo Piccirillo, Sophia Rooney, Savannah Ross, Madelyn Schmader, Paris Stern.
Juniors: Tyler Baird, Eva Bisbey, Sara Boland, Zona Calhoun, Raegan Gelnette, Braylee Lukehart, Haley Semancik, Aaliyah Witherite.
Sophomores: Anna Brubaker, Vinny Cavalline, Tristan Coder, Emma Elensky, Bailey Franci, Tim Fremer, Olivia Helm, Mackenzie Holmes, Marek Hoyt, Hope Jacob, Lauren Jenkins, Jed Manno, Maddie Mortimer, Zoe Puhala, Andrew Reiter, Jack Roy, Tristan Sedor, Aurea Slimak, Peyton Suplizio, Johnny Varischetti, Alyssa Yanek.
Freshman: Brooklynn Baummer, Ella Elensky, Jackson Lonesky, Elle Osterman, Julia Sebring, Addison Smith, Hudson Sweet.