DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic girls volleyball team showed improvement last season from its 1-15 campaign in 2021, as they finished up with a 6-11 season last year. This year, DCC hopes the trend upward continues as head coach Liz Snell heads into the year with 18 players on the roster.
Snell said preseason workouts have gone well as they’re excited to start the season.
“It’s been a good mix of conditioning and drills and they show up and work hard everyday,” Snell said.
Of the 18, there are four seniors in Jessy Frank, Melia Mitskavich, Lydia Morgan and Kayley Risser — all of which Snell expects to contribute heavily to the team’s success this season.
“I can’t single out any one player over the others,” Snell said. “I think obviously our seniors will determine how well we do with their leadership and drive. The athleticism and chemistry are there; these girls have been playing together for a long time in one sport or another and I’m enjoying that play out in my gym right now. It’s a special thing, seeing these girls work together.”
The rest of the squad comprises of three juniors in Kennedy Bennett, Emma Elensky and Marina Hanes, five sophomores in Brooklynn Baummer, Ella Elensky, Mattie Gritzer, Kalyn Johnston and Tatelyn Jones and six freshmen in Taylor George, Elizabeth Green, Jillian Morgan, Remington Osselborn, Rachael Pasley and Lily Sachs.
One thing DCC didn’t lose from a season ago are any players to graduation — last year’s roster didn’t have a single senior on it. That’s why Snell feels the team chemistry should be one of the strengths of the squad as they start the season.
“We were fortunate to not graduate any seniors last year, so I’ll have my previous starting six return. We have six incoming freshmen and a junior who transferred this year (Bennett), who have all been a welcomed addition to the team. While it looks as though varsity won’t change too much from last year, our junior varsity team has added a lot of both talent and potential that we’re excited about.
“Our strength is our chemistry. I have been working hard alongside my assistant coaches to build a certain culture within our team. This year I feel we’re more of a family than ever.”
Snell said one of the things they need to improve on is serve receive, but they’re taking the steps to figuring that out and as the season goes along, that weakness should be rectified.
It’s because of the veteran leadership and the chemistry that Snell believes they should improve from a season ago.
“I always set my expectations high,” Snell said. “Shoot for the moon, and if you fail, you’ll land amongst the stars. Making playoffs is always a team goal — among other personal goals.”
Regardless of wins or losses, Snell said she, the players and the staff look forward to the season and are anxious to see what it brings.
“We will enjoy playing volleyball,” Snell said as she enters her third year as the head coach. “I know that might sound obvious, but honestly, who this team was when I first took this position to who they are today amazes me. It’s their growth mindset, their determination, their hard work and dedication, that took the new concepts and techniques/skills that I introduced to them and put it all together. So watching them play aggressive and competitive volleyball will make me happy.”
Assisting Snell at the varsity level is Emily Youngdahl. Kristy Morgan will be the junior varsity coach while Carlie Gritzer is a JV assistant.
“(Youngdahl) is great at seeing the bigger picture,” Snell said. “I tend to become fixated on one thing or another and she’ll pull me out of that. My JV coach this year is Kristy Morgan. She does a great job of taking in my thoughts, interpreting them, and then translating and teaching them to the younger girls. My JV assistant coach is Carlie Gritzer. She’s like our team mom, but for us coaches. Coaching is hard. I wouldn’t do it without any one of these ladies.”
Central starts the season tonight at Punxsy.
ROSTER
Seniors: Jessy Frank, Melia Mitskavich, Lydia Morgan, Kayley Risser. Juniors: Kennedy Bennett, Emma Elensky, Marina Hanes. Sophomores: Brooklynn Baummer, Ella Elensky, Mattie Gritzer, Kalyn Johnston, Tatelyn Jones. Freshmen: Taylor George, Elizabeth Green, Jillian Morgan, Remington Osselborn, Rachael Pasley, Lily Sachs.