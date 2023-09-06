DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team won its home opener on Tuesday night, downing the Ridgway Lady Elkers in straight sets, 25-20, 25-14, 25-6.
The Lady Cardinals fought valiantly against a tough Ridgway squad in the first set as Ridgway overcame a 13-6 deficit to eventually take a 17-16 lead. But DCC would pull away at the end as Ridgway only had one other lead from that point — a 3-1 advantage in the second set — as DCC got stronger as the match went on.
“It was nice to see our offense come alive a little bit,” DCC head coach Liz Snell said.
Jessy Frank led the Lady Cardinals with seven kills as plenty of DCC players got in on the action. Teammate Lydia Morgan and Emma Elensky had four kills each while Marina Hanes had three kills and 12 assists. Elensky had a game-high six aces while Frank, Kayley Risser and Melia Mitskavich had two each.
The Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 13-6 lead after Frank got a kill, but the Lady Elker duo of Jayden Gardner and Brooke Bullers got them back in the contest as a Bullers kill gave them a 15-14 lead in the first set. From there, both teams would swap points as DCC would tie it up and then Ridgway would lead by one, as a long serve by DCC gave the Elkers a 17-16 lead. Risser then got a kill to tie it up at 17-17 and a Ridgway error give DCC the 18-17 lead.
With Mitskavich serving, she notched an ace to go up by two before a DCC error got the Ridgway deficit to one again. But with Risser serving, the Lady Cardinals went on a 4-0 run to make it 24-18 as Morgan had a block and a kill during that sequence. After Ridgway got a couple of points off of DCC errors, Ridgway committed one themselves that gave the Lady Cardinals a 25-20 first set victory.
“I don’t know if it’s jitters or what, but it’s the first home game and the second game,” Snell said. “We’re coming together.”
Ridgway’s biggest lead of the night came early in the second as they were up 3-1 over the home team after a Gardner kill. Elensky then answered for DCC with a kill of her own and then a Frank ace tied things up. Another Elensky kill gave DCC a 4-3 lead and a lead they wouldn’t relinquish for the rest of the night.
DuBois Central Catholic went up 17-9 before Ridgway cut the lead to 21-14 after a Hailee McDermott kill. But a 4-0 run put the momentum back with the Lady Cardinals as kills by Morgan, Risser and Hanes capped off the 25-14 second set win.
Up 2-0, DCC came out in the third set ready to put the contest away, going on a 6-0 run to start before Ridgway head coach Kayleen Porter called a timeout to regroup her squad. That worked first off as Ridgway had a couple of kills but after DCC led 7-3, the Lady Cardinals went on a 9-0 run to put the game away for good.
An ace by Risser made it 24-5 and game point after an ace. Ridgway fought off the inevitable for a point before a Frank kill gave the Lady Cardinals a 25-6 third set win and a sweep altogether.
“They all did well,” Snell said of her team. “I wish I could one or two out and say, ‘Oh so and so did awesome.’ They’re really working well as a team right now. When one of them gets going, they all get going and that was nice to see from them. It’s the same stuff we always work on so it was nice to see it actually play out in a game.”
Snell said she was extremely pleased with her team’s energy throughout the night, especially after they trailed a few times late in the first set.
“That first game there was a little bit of a slump where we kind of just went flat,” Snell said. “Every team goes through that but it was nice to see them come back and stay strong for the rest of the game.”
DuBois Central Catholic (1-1) plays again on Saturday in the Brockway Tournament.
“Hopefully we can keep this momentum going,” Snell said. “It’s so important in volleyball. If we can keep it rolling, they know what that tastes like — success. Hopefully they want it and they go out and get it.”
Bullers led Ridgway with seven kills while Gardner had four kills and four blocks.
Ridgway plays again at Johnsonburg on Thursday.