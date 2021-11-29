Growing up, DuBois Central Catholic senior Brandin Anderson always wanted to become a Division I baseball player.
That dream became a reality earlier this month when Anderson signed his national letter of intent to pitch at Youngstown State.
“It means a lot to play Division I baseball,” said Anderson. “It has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember, and I worked extremely hard to achieve this goal of mine. I love baseball very much, and I’m blessed to be able to play it at the Division I level.”
Anderson’s trek to fulfill that dream has been a little winding to this point, as the Weedville resident attended St. Marys through his freshman year before he transferred to DuBois Central Catholic. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and wiped Anderson’s sophomore season — his first at DCC.
In between, Anderson put his name on the high school map as a pitcher thanks to strong showings both in travel ball and at different showcase events.
Anderson finally made his Cardinal debut, which also happened to be his first varsity game as well, in the season opener against Elk County Catholic last year as a junior. He started on the mound and tossed 3 1/3 solid innings, allowing two runs (both earned) on three hits while striking out eight and walking four in a no-decision in a game DCC eventually won 13-9.
Anderson proved to be the workhorse for a DCC pitching staff that featured then sophomore Carter Hickman but was without junior Cole Sansom, who missed the season because of Tommy John surgery. Sansom is set to return this season and also recently signed to play baseball at the Division I level at Kent State.
All Anderson did in his first varsity season was help lead DCC to the District 9 Class A title. He posted a 5-4 record with a 3.73 ERA, 70 strikeouts and 39 walks in 45 innings of work.
His defining game last season arguably was the Cardinals’ playoff opener at Smethport, which proved to be a 10-6 victory against the fourth-seeded Hubbers.
Anderson started on the mound and went six innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on four hits while striking out seven and walking four. He also hit a long solo home run in the top of the fifth — a blast that sparked a comeback by the Cardinals, who were trailing 4-2 at the time of the homer.
The righty then put together another strong summer of travel ball/showcases before ultimately making the decision that Youngstown State University (YSU) was the best fit for him. He signed his letter of intent on Nov. 10.
“There are many great things that I love about YSU,” he said. “I chose YSU because it is a great school, and the baseball coaches and development really fits me and what type of player and person I am.”
Anderson has a multitude of people he credits with helping him on his journey to reach the Division I level.
“There are many people in my life that has helped me in many ways to achieve this,” he said. “My parents have believed in me my whole life and did everything they possibly could for me to play baseball and to become a better baseball player. My dad has also inspired me to play the game that I love and has thrown and caught millions of baseballs over the years.
“I am also very fortunate to be coached by amazing people at DCC. They have helped me very much through high school and I learned a lot about the baseball from them. I also want to thank Mike Gralla for the dedication and help he has given me in the weight room and in baseball.
“Another person who has helped me out tremendously is Chris Sansom (teammate Cole Sansom’s father). Chris has helped me in many ways and has taught me many of the important steps and what it takes to play at the Division 1 level, along with ways on how to train and become a better pitcher.
“I also want to thank all of the other family, coaches and people who has helped me along the way.”
With his college decision out of the way, Anderson can now got out and play stress-free in that regard to help DCC defend their District 9 Class A title as part of a pitching staff that will now include Sansom and Hickman, among others, all together for the first time.
Cardinals head coach Adam Fox had high praise for both Anderson and Sansom on and off the field.
“Brandin came to us as a sophomore and that season was cut short due to COVID,” said Fox. “But, that never deterred Brandin from putting in the work and pave his way in the D-I baseball arena. We are all so proud of Brandin. He is such a good kid and will do anything to help his game.
“He is the type of kid that will run through a wall for his team. He excelled on the gridiron as well for Brockway football and was a joy to coach over there as well. Teams feed off Brandin’s energy and excitement to compete.
“Brandin bulldogged for us on the mound last year and ate up a ton of meaningful innings for us leading to a District 9 title. Brandin will be a power arm in college and will help the Youngstown State pitching core in his years with them.
“Both Brandin and Cole exemplify what it means to be mentally and physically tough. These young men are both men of great integrity and do the things needed when no one is looking. I always tell kids, if you want to be the best, you have to be different. You have to do the things others are not willing to do and you have to make great sacrifices to be the best.
“Both young men have set a precedent to what it takes to make it to a high level and to compete at a championship level. Both Cole and Brandin will do great things because they they will not be outworked, and most of all, both are great leaders, great teammates and wonderful human beings.”
Anderson, the son of Joe and Karen Anderson, plans to major in nutrition or exercise science at Youngstown State.
“Both are very interesting to me and can be very beneficial to learn and to apply to baseball and offseason development,” he said.