It’s often said you get as much out of something as you put into it.
DuBois Central Catholic senior Cole Sansom is proof of that when it comes to hard work and his desire to become a Division I baseball player — a dream that was fulfilled earlier this month when he signed his national letter of intent to attend Kent State University and pitch for the Golden Flashes.
To say Sansom’s journey to Kent State has been anything but normal would be a major understatement.
The Cardinal senior put in a ton of hard work at a very young to grab the attention of major college coaches. He put together a stellar freshman campaign for DCC in 2019, going 4-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings of work. He also hit .351 (17-for-37) with three doubles, seven RBIs and 11 runs scored that year.
Sanson then spent the ensuing summer playing for U.S. Elite Baseball where he dominated on the mound while playing in several different states.
Unfortunately for Sansom, he hasn’t competed a high school game since then as life stepped in a created some huge obstacles for him to overcome. His sophomore year was wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that didn’t stop him from verbally committing to Kent State at the end of that school year going into his summer/fall travel season.
The hits didn’t stop there for Sansom though, as he then missed his entire junior season (2021) because of Tommy John surgery. Despite that, Kent State stuck with Sansom — largely because of the huge upside the tall lefty has on the mound — and he inked his letter of intent during the early signing period on Nov. 10.
“After my freshman year, I played in quite a few states which helped me see different colleges and display what I can do on the field,” said Sansom. “I would say there were several schools that I was seriously considering, but Kent State felt right to me from the beginning. This is why I verbally committed at the end of my sophomore year.
“Signing to play Division I baseball in college was important to me but finding the right place was more important. It is an important step for me and something I’m looking forward to. Choosing Kent State had many positives.
“The campus is very nice. The coaching staff is genuine and have a track record of winning. Coach Birkbeck is probably the best pitching coach in the country. Kent State has their fair share of pitchers go on to play after college. Being a few hours away from home is also a positive.
“The Kent State coaches made it known right away that they believed in me and have never wavered from their commitment to me.”
That belief, and Sansom now having his baseball future settled, should go a long way in helping the Cardinal continue his comeback and rehab from his surgery. He doesn’t have to push himself too hard too soon if he had concerns about where he might end up in regards to playing in college.
Now, he can do what he can — both as a pitcher and position player — to help DCC defend its District 9 Class A title. He rejoins a pitching staff that features another D-I recruit in fellow senior Brandin Anderson (Youngstown State) and junior Carter Hickman.
“Going through Tommy John surgery and rehab this past year was not in my plans,” said Sansom. “I wanted to help the team, and having to just watch wasn’t what I wanted. Rehab is going well. My arm feels great, and I trust the daily process.
“My journey is different than others, but I think going through this will help me in the future. Being mentally tough is important and accepting challenges is what I will do. I will mostly be in a closer/relief role while on the mound this spring, which is typical the first season back from Tommy John. I’m looking forward to playing in the field and swinging the bat as well this year.”
DuBois Central Catholic head coach Adam Fox, a former Division I and Minor League player himself, is not only excited to get Sansom back on the field but also for what the future holds for him.
“We’ve had Cole since he was a freshman, and he has been an absolute joy to coach, even through his arm injury,” said Fox. “He was a freshman phenom on the mound for us a few years back and will do whatever it takes to make those around him better as well.
“He has done his work and his homework educating himself on how to get the most out of his body on the mound. Cole is a machine and a great competitor. He is a true leader. There are not many kids built like Cole mentally. He has literally worked his way to the D-I baseball arena. I look for Cole to have great success at Kent State and push himself to success at the next level.”
Fox added he and the team are blessed to have players like Sansom and Anderson.
“Both Brandin and Cole exemplify what it means to be mentally and physically tough,” said Fox. “These young men are both men of great integrity and do the things needed when no one is looking. I always tell kids, if you want to be the best, you have to be different. You have to do the things others are not willing to do and you have to make great sacrifices to be the best.
“Both young men have set a precedent to what it takes to make it to a high level and to compete at a championship level. Both Cole and Brandin will do great things because they they will not be outworked, and most of all, both are great leaders, great teammates and wonderful human beings.”
Fox is among a group of people Sansom credits with helping him get to where he is, both on the field and off.
“I would like to thank God, my parents and family, teammates, friends, the Kent State coaches (Coach Duncan, Coach Birkbeck, and Coach Serrato) and DCC coaches (Coach Fox, Coach Wookie (Wascovich), and Coach Miknis),” said Sansom. “I would also like to thank Dr. Kremchek (surgeon), and Pat Dennison (physical therapist) for what they have done for me through this rehab process.”
Once Sansom gets to Kent State, he will reunited with former DCC teammate Justin Miknis, who is a junior catcher with the Golden Flashes. He said Miknis was a big help in the recruiting process.
“Justin Miknis was a good resource for me and is someone I trust,” said Sansom. “Justin and I are similar in many ways, so his feedback was important.”
Sansom, the son of Chris and Amy Sansom, plans to major in business administration at Kent State.