DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team got an extra home game Thursday, as its scheduled contest at Cranberry was moved to the DCC high School field in order to get the game in due to wet field conditions at Cranberry.
And, DCC found itself in a dogfight against the Lady Berries as the Lady Cardinals held a slim 2-0 lead after five innings. However, that proved to be all the runs DCC needed as senior Morgan Tyler tossed a no-hitter in what proved to be a 9-0 victory.
Tyler, who struck out seven and walked none, allowed just two baserunners on errors with one out in the bottom of third and fourth innings as Cranberry was the home team. She retired the final 11 batters she faced.
Central Catholic got the only run it needed when Rose Whipple stole third and scored on an error by the third baseman. The Lady Cardinals tacked on another run in the fifth before breaking things open late with four runs in the sixth and three more in the top of the seventh.
Kali Franklin led the DCC attack, going 2-for-2 with a double, triple and four RBIs. Madison Hoyt was 3-for-4, while Emma Suplizio, Lauren Davidson, Whipple and Jessy Frank all joined Franklin in having two hits. Frank had a double and two RBIs, while Davidson and Hoyt also hit doubles.
DuBois Central Catholic, now 12-1, is scheduled to play DuBois in the City Classic on Saturday at Heindl Field at 1 p.m. — weather permitting.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 9,
CRANBERRY 0
Score by Innings
DCC 000 114 3 — 9
Cranberry 000 000 0 — 0
DCC—9
Emma Suplixio rf 4020, Lauren Davidson 2b 4120, Kayley Risser 3001, Savanah Morelli lf 4110, Rose Whipple 1b 4220, Lydia Morgan pr 0100, Madison Hoyt ss 4130, Kali Franklin 3b 2224, Jessy Frank c 4122, Melia Mitskavich dp 2000, Morgan Tyler (flex) p 2000. Totals: 33-9-14-7.
Cranberry—0
Watson 2b 3000, Findlay lf 3000, Plummer cf 3000, Schneider 3b 3000, Scarbrough rf, 1b 3000, Bilitz dp 2000, Wenner c 2000, Hogue 1b-p 2000, Beggs p-ss 2000. Totals: 23-0-0-0.
Errors: DCC 2, Cranberry 3. 2B: Davidson, Hoyt, Franklin, Frank. 3B: Franklin.
Pitching
DCC: Morgan Tyler-7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 SO.
Craanberry: Beggs-5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Hogue-2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Beggs.