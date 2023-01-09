DUBOIS — The DuBois Christian School basketball teams split a doubleheader Friday night against visiting Blair County Christian at the Roy H. Hunter Activities Center.
The Lady Eagles pulled out a hard-fought 29-28 victory against the Lady Bobcats to remain undefeated atop the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association (ACAA) West Division standings, while the Eagles dropped a 51-24 contest.
The girls game was closely contested throughout, with Blair County holding a slim 6-5 edge after one quarter before DuBois Christian pulled even at 13-13 at the half.
The Lady Eagles then created a little breathing room in the third, winning the quarter 10-6 to grab a four-point lead (23-19) with eight minutes to play. Lady Eagle Ella Shenkle scored six of her team-high 12 points in the third to help put DCS on top.
Blair County turned the tables some on the Lady Eagles in the fourth as they outscored DCS 9-6 in the final eight minutes. However, that wasn’t quite enough for the Lady Bobcats as DuBois Christian held on for the one-point victory.
Grace Deitch posted 11 points to join Shenkle in double figures for DuBois Christian, while Lady Bobcat Gabriella Dull led all players with 17 points.
With the win, the Lady Eagles improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the ACAA West Division. Blair County fell to 1-4 overall and in the division. DuBois curretly has a one game lead over Johnstown Christian School (4-1), which DCS beat on Tuesday, and a two game lead over Centre County Christian, which comes to DuBois on Thursday.
In the boys’ game, DuBois Christian got off to a strong start and led 10-8 after eight minutes. The Bobcats promptly took control in the second quarter, though, outscoring the Eagles 22-4 to take a 30-14 lead to the half.
DuBois Christian never recovered from that second-quarter surge as Blair County went to win by 27 points.
Landon Whitaker and Isaac Smith each scored seven points to lead DuBois Christian. while Blair County put three players in double figures in Aiden Dull (18), Caedmon Dull (10) and Ealor Burkett.
The Eagles are now 1-6 and play at Huntingdon Christian Academy on Tuesday before hosting Centre County Christian on Thursday.
The teams also split the JV games, with DCS winning the girls contest 12-4 and Blair County the boys 16-10. Ella Thomas and Nora Freeman each had four points for the Lady Eagles, while JT Hughes led the Eagles with six points.
GIRLS
DUBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 29,
BLAIR COUNTY CHRISTIAN 28
Score by Quarters
BCC 6 7 6 9 — 28
DCS 5 8 10 6 — 29
Blair County—28
Lydia Hileman 2 0-0 5, Gabriella Dull 8 0-1 17, Makayla Hughes 1 0-0 2, Jena Kane 1 0-0 2, Calee Kenedy 1 0-0 2, Ave Snyder 0 0-0 0. 13 0-1 28.
DuBois Christian—29
Grace Deitch 5 1-2 11, Hannah McCabe 0 2-4 2, Lily Shenkle 2 0-0 4, Ella Shenkle 5 2-4 12, Regan George 0 0-0 0, Sarah Joy Preston 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 5-10 29.
Three-pointers: BCC 2 (Hileman, Dull), DCS 0.
BOYS
BLAIR COUNTY CHRISTIAN 51,
DUBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 24
Score by Quarters
BCC 8 22 16 5 — 51
DCS 10 4 6 4 — 24
Blair County—51
Aiden Dull 7 4-6 18, Caedmon Dull 4 2-2 10, Ealor Burkett 4 0-0 10, Jonathan Marucci 0 0-0 0, Mason Andre 4 0-2 8, Micaiah Marucci 1 0-0 3, Jared Smallley 1 0-0 2, Tim Claar 0 0-0 0, Carter Ebersole 0 0-0 0, Matthias Andre 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 6-10 51.
DuBois Christian—24
Devin Powell 1 0-0 2, Landon Whitaker 3 1-6 7, Isaac Smith 3 0-0 7, Caden Delarme 3 0-0 6, Aiden Jasek 0 0-0 0, Caleb Kuruvilla 0 0-0 0, Matthew Byler 0 0-0 0, Connor Delarme 1 0-0 2, Mason Ludwig 0 0-0 0, JT Hughes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1-6 24.
Three-pointers: BCC 3 (Burkett 2, M. Marucci), DCS 1 (Smith).