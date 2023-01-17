DuBOIS — Looking for its second win of the season, the DuBois Christian School boys basketball team got it to within a one-possession game late in the fourth quarter against Great Commission Schools on Monday evening. But missed shots and Great Commission free throws helped the visitors go on an 11-0 run to notch a 51-37 win over DCS.
“The weakness of our team is we’re young and we have a lot of turnovers,” DCS head coach Matt Delarme said. “A lot of passes just shouldn’t be thrown and so we’ve really been working hard to cut down on that. I was pleased the guys did a lot better on not turning the ball over so much and just making the most of every possession. I think that was definitely a key tonight in us playing a lot better and improving.”
DuBois Christian (1-10) came out of the gates firing and led the Bears 13-5 towards the end of the first quarter thanks to sophomore guard Isaac Smith, who scored 11 of the team’s 13 points in the first eight minutes. The only other Eagle to make a field goal in the first quarter was Landon Whitaker, who made the game’s initial bucket a few minutes into the game after Great Commission’s threes continually missed the mark early.
But for Whitaker, he would soon get into foul trouble and be called for a foul with 4.5 seconds left in the first quarter and then also given a technical after that for what Delarme said the official described to him as “he gave me a look.” Great Commission then hit three of four free throws and cut the DCS lead to five after the first quarter. But with Whitaker sitting on three fouls after a quarter, he would pick up his next two in the second half and fouled out with 5:57 to go in the third quarter.
“We’re not real deep and we can’t pull from a lot of other guys,” Delarme said with Whitaker and other starters being in foul trouble, as Smith also fouled out in the game’s final minute. “The fouls hurt us and the technical hurt us ... Instead of that being his second foul, that was his third foul and so he came into the second half with three already. That did not help us at all but that’s part of the game ... It was a good learning opportunity for the guys.”
The Eagles would get up 15-8 early in the second quarter but the Bears would eventually take a 20-19 lead after Alex Guise hit a corner three as Great Commission led the rest of the way.
After Great Commission got up 37-26 early in the fourth quarter, DCS chipped away at the lead, eventually getting it to 40-37 with 2:47 left to play with both teams in the bonus. But from there, DuBois Christian was unable to make any shots while DCS would then put Great Commission would knock down its free throws late to go on an 11-0 run to end the game, setting the final score at 51-37.
“Down at the end there, some of their shots started falling and ours kind of went flat,” Delarme said. “At that point, a lot of our guys, their legs were gone and the shots weren’t falling.”
Smith had 21 points and six rebounds for DCS while Aiden Jasek had six points and five rebounds.
“We’re getting better and I’m trying to get the guys to focus on that,” Delarme said. “’What can we learn from it? How did we improve?’ Last time we played this team, I think we lost by about 30. So this time, we were in it until the end. So we’ll take that, build on it and keep getting better.”
DuBois Christian travels to Clearfield Alliance Christian School this evening.
GREAT COMMISSION SCHOOL 51,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 37
Score by Quarters
GCS 8 18 8 17 — 51
DCS 13 7 6 11 — 37
Great Commission School—51
Sam Higgins 4 7-11 16, Charlie Lohsl 2 6-7 10, Hunter Hatch 0 0-2 0, Alex Guise 4 2-2 12, Elijah Best 2 0-0 6, JT Tippery 2 0-0 4, Liam Gibbons 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 15-20 51.
DuBois Christian School—37
Devin Powell 0 1-2 1, Landon Whitaker 2 0-1 4, Aiden Jasek 3 0-0 6, Isaac Smith 9 3-6 21, Caleb Delarme 1 0-0 2, Conner Delarme 1 1-2 3, Caleb Kuruvilla 0 0-0 0, Mason Ludwig 0 0-0 0, JT Hughes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-11 37.
Three-pointers: GCS 6 (Guise 2, Best 2, Higgins, Gibbons), DCS 0.