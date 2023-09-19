DuBOIS — Early on, it looked like the DuBois Christian School Lady Eagles soccer team was prime for a victory over the Great Commission School Lady Bears on Monday as the home squad held a 1-0 lead just 8:55 into the game. Unfortunately for DCS, Great Commission would tie things up before the half and tack on two more goals in the second half as the Lady Eagles lost, 3-1.
“I think we have a lot of thinking going on,” Lady Eagles head coach Phil Shenkle said. “And when you’re thinking, you’re slow. We’re just doing a lot of thinking, players are in new positions. Some players we’re moving around trying to find that right combination. So we’re just trying to get better. Tomorrow’s going to be a film session ... It’s just trying to work on things every day and come back the next game a little bit better.”
It was a back-and-forth battle early on as DCS was able to cash in first. Nora Freemer booted a ball deep towards Ella Shenkle, who in turn picked up the pass and was able to get on a breakaway. Shenkle then found the back of the net as DCS held a 1-0 lead at the 8:55 mark.
The visitors had plenty of chances to capitalize on goals as well, as the Lady Bears outshot DCS 23-18 on the afternoon. DCS goalkeeper Dessie Preston notched a dozen saves while Great Commission’s Sophia Fleck recorded nine.
The Lady Bears then tied the game up at the 29:28 mark as Mia Palazzi booted a ball deep in traffic that went over Preston’s head, tying things up at 1-1.
Once the second half started, Great Commission took advantage of a free kick after a DuBois Christian handball. That saw Kiera Wertman boot it in from long distance once again as another ball went over the outstretched arms of Preston at the 41:21 mark as the Lady Bears led 2-1.
The Lady Eagles had plenty of opportunities to not only tie up the game in the second half but take the lead. In one particular sequence around the 72-minute mark, Shenkle got a shot off from the left side that just went off of the right post. That would ricochet back into traffic as Hannah Gregory got her foot on it, but Fleck was able to make the save. A couple of minutes later, Lily Shenkle would then get a shot off on her own as it ripped off of the left post.
“A couple one way or the other, it’s a different game,” coach Shenkle said.
Great Commission also had its fare share of misses on the afternoon, including a couple that went off the cross bar. But after the Lady Eagles were only down one score, the visitors gave themselves a bit more of a cushion with a two-goal lead late. After an Ella Shenkle shot and a save by Fleck, Great Commission got the ball downfield quickly, eventually to Marlow Schorner as she would then find the back of the net for a 3-1 lead at the 69:48 mark.
The visitors would stay aggressive for the rest of the contest as they also had two corner kicks in the waning minutes. However, the final horn would soon blow as Great Commission picked up a 3-1 victory.
DuBois Christian School (1-3-1) has a week to prepare as they host Calvary Christian Academy next Tuesday.
“Our biggest thing is trying to make sure we stay switched on all the time,” coach Shenkle said. “We have this tendency where if the ball’s on the other side of the field, they mentally stop. We’ve got to stay switched on ... That only comes with experience so experience is our biggest thing and we’re getting that every day. Every day we’re learning more and building our soccer IQ a little more each game.”
GREAT COMMISSION 3,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 1
Score by Halves
GC 1 2 — 3
DCS 1 0 — 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
DCS—Ella Shenkle, (Nora Freemer assist), 8:55.
GC—Mila Palazzi, 29:28.
Second Half
GC—Kiera Wertman, (free kick), 41:21.
GC—Marlow Schorner, 69:48.
Statistics
Shots: Great Commission 23, DuBois Christian School 18. Saves: Great Commission 9 (Sophia Fleck), DuBois Christian School 12 (Dessie Preston). Corner kicks: Great Commission 3, DuBois Christian School 2.