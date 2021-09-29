DuBOIS — It took until the final three minutes and 30 seconds of Tuesday’s varsity girls soccer game between the Calvary Christian Academy and the home DuBois Christian School before a goal was scored — as DCS’s Emily Deitch found the back of the net. But that was all that was needed as the Lady Eagles took a 1-0 victory over the Conquerors in a hard-fought, back-and-forth battle.
“We’re thrilled,” DCS head coach Phil Shenkle said. “We beat them before 3-0 earlier this year where it was a hard-fought first half and then we kind of caught rhythm. But they’ve got some young girls that the three or four games in-between then and now, they really came into their own. One of the things we’ve talked about is we’ve got to play 80 minutes and not 40. Tonight I was pleased. We played 80 minutes of ball and gutted it out. It was tight, their keeper (Bethany Lane) was fantastic. She did a great job and we finally snuck one by and held onto it for the win.”
After CCA had a shot go wide right with about four and a half minutes left, DCS was able to clear it out and get downfield. That’s when Deitch — who was in heavy traffic — got the shot off that went off the gloves and up over goalkeeper Bethany Lane for the only goal of the night.
“Emily Deitch, with that goal, we said with the first half that we were trying to be a little too cute in the box,” Shenkle said. “We said, ‘Em, this is where you shine. Just get it in there.’ She’s our sledgehammer and that’s what she did there — she just put her head down and got it in there.”
Both teams battled throughout the first half, with the Eagles being the aggressors when it came to getting shots on goal and possession. There were plenty of opportunities to get on the board for both sides, but to no avail, as each team had shots go wide and high while others were stopped by Lane and Eagles goalkeeper Koisha Frazier — who had 14 saves on the afternoon.
“Koisha Frazier did a really nice job,” Shenkle said. “She had (a lot of) saves. She’s been solid as one of our seniors.”
In the second half, Calvary came out being the aggressors, getting plenty of shots off in the first part of the second half and racking up a handful of corner kicks that would come away empty.
The Lady Eagles would again have opportunities to cash in but came away empty. Calvary’s Kya Kuhstos had a shot go over the net with about 10 minutes left that almost became the first score of the game.
After trading possessions, the Lady Eagles make the most of their opportunity with Deitch’s goal to go up 1-0 at 76:30.
From there, Calvary gave it a last ditch effort as the Lady Eagles tried keeping the ball away — even getting a good chance to score once again on a shot by Fiona Riss that was right at Lane in goal. But a few minutes later, the final buzzer would sound and DCS would come away with the 1-0 win.
“Our girls were adjusting throughout the game and I’m really pleased with their overall game awareness,” Shenkle said. “I’m really happy with that. Our soccer IQ is increasing each game.”
Coach Shenkle said it was good to get the win against a talented Calvary team.
“I’ve got to give (CCA) all the credit in the world,” Shenkle said. “I believe they were first place in our division coming into the night. It shows why — they’re playing a really nice, balanced game. They’re physical and they play physical the right way. Their centerback (Macayla Mills) is a phenomenal player. She was giving us trouble left and right.”
With the win, the Lady Eagles move to 5-3 on the season and will host Johnstown Christian School on Friday.
“We’ve been struggling our last couple of game,” Shenkle said. “We either start slow and finish strong or start strong and finish slow. In this game we came out and played good ball. But we need to work on our first touch. Our first touch was rough tonight, trapping the ball on that first touch. What happens is if it’s a messy first touch, now the other team is even closer to you. So we’ve got to clean that first touch up and we’re going to work a lot on that on Thursday and kind of get our focus back. Anytime you have an aggressive team, you get nervous and your first touch tends to fail. So we’re going to work on composure. Once we get our ball control back and get our composure, then we can start passing and putting the ball on our feet and not having those 50/50 opportunities.”
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 1,
CALVARY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 0
Score by Halves
CCA 0 0 — 0
DCS 0 0 — 1
Scoring Summary
Second Half
DCS—Emily Deitch, 76:30.
Statistics
Shots: CCA 21, DCS 24. Saves: CCA 7 (Bethany Lane), DCS 14 (Koisha Frazier). Corner kicks: CCA 5, DCS 9.