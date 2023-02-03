CLEARFIELD — The DuBois Christian School boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Clearfield Alliance on Thursday evening for a typical Allegheny Christian Athletic Association league match-up. The girls picked up a 42-24 win while the boys fell, 35-29.
For the girls, DCS held Clearfield to just 10 first half points en route to the victory. Grace Deitch led the way with 15 points, seven boards and three steals. Teammate Ella Shenkle had a double-double of 13 points, 19 rebounds and six steals while Lily Shenkle also had six points.
Clearfield’s Susan Mann had 12 of the team’s 24 points.
In the boys contest, Clearfield jumped out to a 23-12 lead at the half as the Eagles struggled to knock down shots on a night where points came at a premium.
JT Hughes came off the bench and led DCS with eight points — six of which came off of threes in the fourth quarter. Teammates Devin Powell and Isaac Smith had five points each.
Clearfield was led by Brennan Michael’s 16 points and Remington Crawford was also in double-digits with 13.
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday at Blair County Christian School.
GIRLS
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 42,
CLEARFIELD ALLIANCE 24
Score by Quarters
DuBois 10 11 10 11 — 42
Clearfield 7 3 8 6 — 24
DuBois Christian School—42
Grace Deitch 6 3-6 15, Hannah McCabe 0 0-0 0, Lily Shenkle 3 0-0 6, Regan George 2 0-0 4, Ella Shenkle 6 1-4 13, Sarah Joy Preston 1 0-0 2, Hannah Gregory 0 0-0 0, Toryn Muth 0 0-0 0, Ella Thomas 0 0-0 0, Nora Freemer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 4-10 42.
Clearfield Alliance—24
Elizabeth Shimmel 4 0-2 8, Emily McTavish 1 0-0 2, Calli Manno 0 0-2 0, Susan Mann 5 2-2 12, Kaija Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0, Lena Stone 1 0-0 2, Alyson Bloom 0 0-0 0, Khloe McGarry 0 0-0 0, Lily Mann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-6 24.
Three-pointers: DuBois 0, Clearfield 0.
BOYS
CLEARFIELD ALLIANCE 35
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 29
Score by Quarters
DuBois 5 7 8 9 — 29
Clearfield 10 13 4 8 — 35
DuBois Christian School—29
Devin Powell 2 0-0 5, Landon Whitaker 0 2-4 2, Isaac Smith 2 1-4 5, Caden Delarme 2 0-0 4, Connor Delarme 1 1-2 3, Mason Ludwig 0 0-0 0, Matthew Byler 1 0-0 2, JT Hughes 3 0-0 8. Totals: 11 4-10 29.
Clearfield Alliance—35
Remington Crawford 5 1-2 13, Richard Passmore 3 0-0 6, Ethan Blowers 0 0-2 0, Brennan Michael 7 2-7 16, Noah Michael 0 0-0 0, Vincent Stone 0 0-0 0, Stephen Manno 0 0-0 0, Liam Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0, Aiden Millinder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-11 35.
Three-pointers: DuBois 3 (Hughes 2, Powell), Clearfield 1 (Crawford).