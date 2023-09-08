HUNTINGDON — The DuBois Christian School soccer teams swept a doubleheader at Calvary Christian Academy in Huntingdon on Tuesday.
The DuBois Christian girls came away with a 3-1 victory, while the Eagles scored a much-more lopsided 8-1 win. Both teams now stand at 1-1 on the young season.
Calvary Christian’s Eva Pennings opened the scoring in the girls game just under four minutes in.
The Lady Eagles pulled even at 1-1 with 9:44 left in the first half when Hannah McCabe crashed the net and scored on a rebound shot. Calvary’s keeper turned away an initial shot by Lily Shenkle on the play but McCabe was there for the putback.
Shenkle then gave DCS the lead early in the second half when she took a pass from younger sister Ella Shenkle and buried a shot into the low, left corner of the net. McCabe gave the Lady Eagles some extra breathing room when she netted her second goal with 3:54 to play. Ella Shenkle set up that third and final goal.
The Lady Eagles finished the day with 15 shots on goal.
As for the boys game, DuBois Christian dominated the action and finished wit a 29-9 advantage in shots en route to the 8-1 victory.
Freshman Connor DeLarme did most of that scoring damage, as he collected six goals and an assist on the day.
Junior Isaac Smith had a goal and three assists, while sophomore Caden DeLarme also found the back of the net. Freshman Mason Ludwig added an assist. Sophomore keeper Aiden Jasek recorded seven saves in the win.
Both DuBois Christian School squads are back in action today at Johnstown Christian School.