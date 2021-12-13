BROCKWAY — First-year DuBois girls basketball coach Rodney Thompson took over the program prior to this season preaching the importance of defense, and the Lady Beavers put that philosophy on full display this past weekend in winning the title at the Brockway Tip-Off Tournament.
DuBois held each of its first two opponents to 36 points, while using a balanced offensive attack in both games to do enough to pull out a pair of victories.
The Lady Beavers bested Moniteau, 40-34, Friday night before really ramping up their defense in the first half of Saturday afternoon’s 43-36 victory against host Brockway in the championship game.
DuBois held the Lady Rovers to just 11 first-half points, with the Brockway senior duo of Danielle Wood and Selena Buttery — the reigning Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express Co-Players of the Year — scoring just three of those on a 3-pointer by Wood late in the second quarter. Buttery was held to just three points overall on a 3-pointer in the third quarter but did pull down 14 rebounds.
The Lady Beavers didn’t set the world on fire themselves in the opening two quarters but still took a 19-11 lead to the half. DuBois pushed that lead to as many as 12 points (23-11) early in the third and still led by 11 (29-18) with just over a minute left in the quarter.
However, just like Friday night in its win vs. Moniteau, DuBois was forced to hold off a fourth-quarter comeback bid by its opponent. This time it was Wood leading the charge for Brockway, as the senior paraded to the free throw line in the second half — including 10 times in the fourth quarter.
Wood scored 18 points in the second half to finish with a game-high 21 and was 14 of 16 at the foul line after the break. Those were the only free throws taken by Brockway in the game. Conversely, DuBois was just 8 of 25 at the stripe, a shooting performance that allowed Brockway to stay in the game.
Wood posted 13 of her points (9 at the line) in the fourth quarter to spark a Lady Rover rally that saw the get within four points at 37-33 on a hoop by Wood with 3:31 to play. That basket capped an 8-2 spurt that seemed to push the momentum in Brockway’s favor.
That all changed in a blink of any eye though, as DuBois senior Abby Geist-Salone drilled a 3-pointer in the right corner just 16 seconds after Wood’s hoop to put the Lady Beavers back up seven at 40-33. That trey appeared to suck the life out of the Lady Rovers, who got no closer than five points the rest of the before eventually losing by seven.
That late trey by Geist-Salone capped what was a second straight big game for the senior, who led DuBois in scoring in both victories in Brockway. She reached double figures with 10 Saturday afternoon after posting nine points Friday night.
Fellow senior Allie Snyder added nine points and four rebounds in the win, while junior Alexas Pfeuffer had seven points. Nine different Lady Beavers scored in the win a day after eight posted points in the victory vs. Moniteau.
“I’m just so proud of the girls. They deserve all the accolades today,” said Thompson. “We’re trying to emphasize defense and emphasize to not get beat, and the girls did a good job of that today. Our seniors have stepped up to be leaders already and really led us here in these first two games.
“Abby (Geist-Salone) didn’t get hardly any time last year, and she’s played two very good games. It’s starting to come together, but you’re only as good as your next game. That’s my philosophy. I’m going to cherish this, then get to work preparing for the next one (game).”
Thompson also pointed out how the connection between the two teams goes far beyond the game itself.
“It seems like us and Brockway have this thing where it’s bigger than Ws and Ls,” he said. “With what they are doing for the needy kids (Buttery founded and runs community group Project Grace), our team got together and got some gifts to ty to support that. And, obviously we have the Pink Game with them to support cancer.
“There is a unity there that is pretty cool and pretty awesome. Basketball is not as big as life, and sometimes people need to hear that.”
The teams traded scores to open the game, with Snyder and Geist-Salone netting hoops for DuBois and Ciara Morelli and Madelyn Schmader for Brockway. DuBois then created some breathing room with an 8-0 run that featured treys by Teegan Runyon and Geist-Salone, who also hit two frees as part of a seven-point opening quarter.
Morelli scored with just over a minute left in the period to cut the DuBois lead to 12-6 after one quarter.
DuBois’ Gabby Orzechowski and Brockway’s Lauren Rendos traded baskets early in the second quarter, but points were hard to find from there in the final six-plus minutes.
Wood finally found the scorebook when she hit a 3-pointer with 3:22 left in the half, but those were the Lady Rovers only other points in the quarter. Snyder scored the final four points of the half, hitting a key 3-pointer with 1:48 on the clock to make it 19-11, which was the score at the break.
The Lady Beavers then netted the first four points of the second half on a Madison Rusnica free throw and trey by Pfeuffer to take a 23-11 lead just past the five-minute mark.
The rest of the third was played to a 10-10 draw. Buttery scored her lone points in that stretch on a 3-pointer at the 3:34 mark. Lady Beaver senior Brooke Chewning completed a big 3-point play late in the quarter to put her team back up 11 before DuBois took the eight-point lead (29-21) to the fourth.
DuBois maintained that advantage in the first three minutes of the fourth, pushing it to 10 (35-25) on a basket by Kamryn Fontaine with just under five minutes to play. That’s when Wood put together an 8-2 run on her own to cut the lead to four at 37-33. Maddy Orzechowski scored inside during that stretch for DuBois to momentarily slow down the Lady Rovers’ rally attempt.
Geist-Salone then drilled her crucial 3-pointer to swing the momentum back one final time in DuBois’ favor in the final three minutes.
“It was a tribute to their team,” said Brockway coach Dick Esposito about how DuBois was able to shut dowen both Wood and Buttery for a large part of the game. “Their defense was really good. But, he had five to seven fresh legs coming off that bench every two minutes. And, I used five kids before we had to use one because of a foul out situation.
“That wore use down and you could see it. But, we still got the that one final run and got within four, and I thought, here we go and had the opportunity. When she (Geist-Salone) buried that three in the corner, you could see the kids energy drop.
“We knew we weren’t going to go undefeated this year, and it’s all right. Sometimes you learn from a loss, and we’ll earn from this loss for sure.”
DuBois is back in action Tuesday at home against Ridgway, while Brockway hosts DuBois Central Catholic on Wednesday.
DuBOIS 43,
BROCKWAY 36
Score by Quarters
DuBois 12 7 10 14 — 43
Brockway 6 5 10 15 — 36
DuBois—43
Allie Snyder 3 2-4 9, Abby Geist-Salone 3 2-2 10, Isabella Geist-Salone 0 0-2 0, Brooke Chewning 1 1-4 3, Sarah Henninger 0 0-2 0, Rylee Werner 0 0-2 0, Kamryn Fontaine 1 0-2 2, Madison Rusnica 0 2-4 2, Teegan Runyon 1 0-0 3, Abbie McCoy 0 0-0 0, Alexas Pfeuffer 3 0-0 7, Gabby Orzechowski 2 0-1 4, Maddy Orzechowski 1 1-2 3. Totals: 15 8-25 43.
Brockway—36
Lauren Rendos 2 0-0 4, Madelyn Schmader 1 0-0 2, Ciara Morelli 3 0-0 6, Danielle Wood 3 14-16 21, Selena Buttery 1 0-0 3, Kalina Powell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 14-16 36.
Three-pointers: DuBois 5 (Snyder, A. Geist Salone 2, Runyon, Pfeuffer), Brockway 2 (Wood, Buttery).