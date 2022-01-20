DuBOIS — The DuBois boys basketball team used a smothering first-half defense and patience on offense to seize control of its game against visiting Bradford Wednesday night on its way to a 43-22 victory.
The final outcome felt much more lopsided than the 21-point final, largely because of the work the Beavers did on the defensive end. DuBois held the Owls to just five first-half points, while being patient in running its offensive sets against a tough Bradford zone defense.
The end result was a 23-5 DuBois lead at the half.
Bradford (6-7) got going a little on the offensive end in the second half, but DuBois still held the Owls to single-digit scoring in both the third (8) and fourth (9) quarters.
The Owls did manage to keep DuBois from invoking the mercy rule in the second half (30-point lead), with the largest lead for the Beavers being 25 points on a couple occasions. The victory was the fourth in a row for the Beavers, who improved to 9-3.
Chooch Husted led DuBois with a game-high 12 points and seven rebounds. Joey Foradora also reached double figures with 10, while Ryan Kovalyak had nine. Al Pasternak added seven points in his second game back after missing a couple weeks with an ankle injury.
“We had a great first half defensively,” said DuBois coach Dave Bennet. “Offensively, they (Bradford) came out in a zone, and I thought we were patient looking to get what we wanted to get. We really wanted to execute and get something good, and it’s a credit to Bradford because they play very good defense too.
“They are solid and fundament, and you don’t get a lot of easy shots. So that’s probably why we worked the ball a little more. We hit some shots on good offensive execution.
“Bradford is a really good team, but they have had some bad luck with a lot of starters out at different times of the year. They had everybody back tonight, and I think as they play together with everybody, they’re just going to get better and better.”
Husted opened the scoring on a putback 1:15 into what proved to be a one-sided first quarter. A 3-pointer by teammate Kovalyak just over a minute late made it 5-0 before Husted scored four straight in a span of 34 seconds to put the Beavers up 9-0 with 4:31 left in the quarter.
The clock rarely stopped in the frame, with DuBois’ defense constantly forcing Bradford to work the ball around the perimeter in hopes of getting an openb look. Those looks proved to be far and few between in the first two quarters.
Bradford finally found the scoreboard when Jerid Wilmoth scored on a drive to the hoop at the 3:16 mark to make it 9-2. Those proved to be the Owls only points of the quarter.
DuBois’ Cam Thompson hit a 3-pointer just over a minute later, while Pasternak scored inside with just over a minute remaining to put the Beavers up 14-2 after eight minutes.
The Beavers quickly pushed that lead to 18-2 in the opening minute of the second quarter on hoops by Kovalyak and Foradora.
Points came at a premium for both teams from there in the frame.
Foradora drained a 3-pointer with 3:49 left until the half, then Tyson Kennis went 2 of 2 at the foul line to give DuBois a 23-2 advantage.
Once again, Bradford mustered just one field goal in a quarter, with the one in the second coming with 1:25 remaining when Jake Frantz hit a 3-pointer to make it 23-5.
That proved to be the score at the break.
It took nearly two minutes for either side to score at the start of the second half, with Husted eventually being the first player to find the bottom of the hoop.
Pasternak and Foradora then hit 3-pointers around a trey by Frantz to extend the Beavers’ lead to 23 points at 31-8. DuBois got that lead to as many as 25 (35-10) late in the frame on a hoop by Pasternak before taking a 35-13 advantage into the fourth.
Bennett said Pasternak’s return was big, as he returns to a lineup that held its own during his absence.
“It was a huge boost to get Al back from injury,” said Bennett. “We got him back on Saturday (OT win at Warren). But, during that time he was out, we did develop more depth, and guys had to step into different roles. I think that will help us as the season goes on.
Bradford’s Cam Austin opened the scoring in the fourth with a 3-pointer just 20 seconds in, but DuBois quickly countered with a 6-0 run — on hoops by Husted, Foradora and Kovalyak — to go back up 25 at 41-16 with 6:51 to play.
DuBois was content to run the clock on offensive from there and scored just two more points the rest of the way on a hoop by Husted with 4:29 remaining that gave the Beavers their final 25-point lead of the night at 43-18.
Bradford managed just four points itself in the final six minutes, with an old-fashion 3-point play by AJ Gleason with 14 seconds left setting the final score at 43-22.
DuBois returns to action Saturday at Indiana.
DUBOIS 43, BRADFORD 22
Score by Quarters
Bradford 2 3 8 9 — 22
DuBois 14 9 12 11 — 43
Bradford—22
Cam Austin 3 0-0 7, Dalton Dixon 0 0-0 0, Jake Frantz 2 1-2 7, Nolan Roulo 0 0-0 0, Jerid Wilmoth 2 0-0 4, Ryan Ward 0 0-0 0, Lucas Johnson 0 0-0 0, Chase Wineberg 0 1-2 1, Nate Gleason 0 0-0, AJ Gleason 1 1-3 3. Totals: 8 3-7 22.
DuBois—43
Ryan Kovalyak 4 0-0 9, Joey Foradora 4 0-0 10, Chooch Husted 5 2-2 12, Al Pasternak 3 0-0 7, Drew Gudalis 0 0-0 0, Cam Thompson 1 0-0 3, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Max Smith 0 0-0 0, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 0 0-0 0, Tyson Kennis 0 2-2 2,. Totals: 17 4-4 43.
Three-pointers: Bradford 3 (Austin, Frantz 2), DuBois 5 (Kovalyak, Foradora 2, Pasternak).