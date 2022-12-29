DUBOIS — The Brookville boys basketball capped a strong month of December with yet another impressive defensive performance Wednesday night that saw the Raiders upend DuBois Central Catholic, 47-26, in the finals of the DuBois Holiday Tournament.
Brookville (7-2) locked down what has proven to be a high-flying Cardinal offense in the first month of the season in a game that was tightly called. That led to foul trouble for both side, as eventual tournament MVP Clayton Cook of Brookville and the DCC duo of Luke Swisher and Ryan Paisley all had to sit extended periods in the game.
Because of that, both teams struggled at times to get into any type of offensive rhythm, particularly in the first half as Brookville went to the half with a 19-13 lead. The Raiders proved to be the team to find some offense in the second half, thanks in large part to the play of Kellan Haines and Jack Pete.
Both players found success cutting from the wings, as Brookville worked the ball inside before making the extra pass to either going to the basket. Cook, who was held to seven points, was a big facilitator in the paint in the final two quarters as Brookville outscored DCC 28-13 to win going away.
Haines scored 11 of his game-high 13 points in the second half, while Pete netted seven of his 12 in the final two quarters.
Defensively, Brookville held the Cardinals (7-2) to single digits in all four quarters as Swisher was limited to eight points and Andrew Green nine. That Cardinal duo joined Pete and Raider Noah Peterson on the All-Tournament Team.
“It was a very tightly called game, and I actually said to my players after the first three or four fouls — the ref was standing there and i said they are calling touch. You have to back off,” said Brookville coach Dalton Park. “I looked at the ref and said, ‘I’m not saying you did anything wrong. I just want my guys to know you’re calling touch so we can adjust.’
“One of the biggest things I’ve learned as a coach, and probably took me the longest to learn, is you’re not going to change the way they call it. You have change to the way they are calling it. The had two guys with four fouls and we had one, and you have to adjust.
“Their defense adjusted first and took us out of our game a little bit, then we adjusted in the second half. They were sagging and we did some things to get guys open and knocked down some shots. Their two big guys played tough inside though and are physical. I give my guys credit. They were looking to play physical with them too.”
The Raiders asserted themselves from the opening whistle as they jumped out to a 6-0 lead behind four points by Cook.
Swisher and Paisley then picked up their second fouls back-to-back, but the DCC still managed to put together a 7-2 spurt to get back within one at 8-7 with just under two minutes left in the period. Green sparked that run with five points.
Brookville countered with a Haines hoop in the final minute to lead 10-7 after one quarter.
Green scored again to open the second quarter to make it 10-9 before the Raiders’ defense took over. Brookville held DCC scoreless for more than six minutes, posting nine straight points itself during that stretch to grab a 10-point lead at 19-9. Pete had four points in the spurt and Cook three.
Swisher finally returned to the game with 1:55 left in the second and scored the final two baskets of the half to pull DCC within six (19-13) at the break.
The Raiders the opened the third with a bang, as Haines drained a 3-pointer in the opening minute. Swisher countered with a pair of free throws as Cook picked up his third foul.
Central scored just two more points in the final 6:04 of the quarter though, as Brookville ripped off a 10-2 run to end the third to extend its lead to 15 at 32-17.
And, that happened despite Cook picking up his fourth foul midway through the third. Haines powered the Raiders in the frame with seven points, while Pete had four.
Things got even worse for DCC in the final minute, as Paisley and Swisher were tagged with their fourth fouls 13 seconds apart.
Brookville carried that momentum over in the fourth and put the game away for good with an 11-0 spurt that nearly put the mercy rule into play midway through the quarter as the Raiders led 43-17 before starting to empty their bench.
Peterson jump-started that fourth-quarter push with five straight points, while Haines had four and Zayden Jordan two. All told, Brookville put together a 21-2 run that spanned the final six minutes of the third and first four minutes of the fourth.
The Cardinals used a late spurt with the reserves on the floor to avoid the mercy rule — eventually losing by 21.
“If you tell me it was going to be 19-13 at the half — I think we’re averaging like 62 points a game — I wouldn’t think that, but you have to do what it takes,” said DCC coach Dom Varacallo. “I think we were able to get Brookville out of rhythm a little (in first half), but at the same time we were out of rhythm too tossing the ball away.
“We have to value our possessions more, and we’ll all own a piece of that. i think this tournament we were out of our routine a little bit, and we need to get back into out routine and rhythm and get back to work.
“We struggled these last two days putting together 32 minutes each game. We played well in spurts, but we didn’t shoot it well at all. We were getting the stops we needed, but we turned the ball over too much and didn’t it well.
“You’re not going to win games that way, but Brookville’s defense was phenomenal today.”
Brookville returns to action next Thursday with a District 9 League matchup at Punxsutawney, while DCC hosts St. Marys on Tuesday.
BROOKVILLE 47,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 26
Score by Quarters
Brookville 10 9 13 15 — 47
DCC 7 6 4 9 — 26
Brookville—47
Kellan Haines 6 0-0 13, Noah Peterson 3 2-2 9, Jack Pete 6 0-0 12, Clayton Cook 3 1-1 7, Connor Marshall 1 0-0 2, Isaac Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Zayden Jordan 2 0-0 4, Brad Fiscus 0 0-0 0, Carter Mackins 0 0-0 0, Jake Semeyn 0 0-0 0, Chandler Hughey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-3 47.
DCC—26
Luke Swisher 3 2-2 8, Andrew Green 4 0-1 9, Brendan Paisley 1 0-0 2, Brayden Fox 0 0-0 0, Dylan Hanna 1 1-2 3, Marek Hoyt 0 0-0 0, Ben Gritzer 0 0-0 0, Luke Fragle 0 0-0 0, Johnny Varischetti 1 0-0 2, Angelo Piccirillo 1 0-0 2, Trenton Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-5 26.
Three-pointers: Brookville 2 (Haines, Peterson), DCC 1 (Green).