BROOKVILLE — DuBois Lady Beavers softball coach Denny Nosker wanted to get Emma Delp in the pitching circle as soon as he could.
Monday, he not only did that and get a great outing from his senior right-hander in a 14-2 win over Brookville at Blake Field, Delp had a strong day at the plate by going 4-for-5 with four runs batted in.
“I told Emma I was happy with her today,” Nosker said. “We need two pitchers. We get into some of these games where we have to have someone to step in and throw when needed, but we had a couple of rainouts earlier that she would’ve pitched in and we kept postponing, so I knew coming in we were going to throw her and she will Saturday against Altoona.”
The Lady Raiders scored two runs in the first inning and three of the first six batters she faced after she plunked Elisabeth Delancey to start the second, but from there Delp struck out seven of the next 10 batters she faced.
“I thought she threw well and settled down a little bit after the first inning,” Nosker said. “After she got loose, she felt more relaxed and threw very well.”
Delp wound up tossing a three-hitter, striking out nine and walking five, holding the Lady Raiders scoreless after the first inning.
With the score at 2-2 going into the top of the third, DuBois took advantage of four Brookville errors and scored six runs. With the bases loaded, Delp laced a double that cleared the bases. She came home on Gabby Gulvas’ groundout to complete the scoring.
“We have 11 girls who can hit and a lot of times, I’m dp-ing for her at first base, so she was able to pitch today and get some at-bats,” Nosker said.
Overall, the Lady Beavers pounded out 17 hits with 10 different players getting at least one hit. Lynx Lander doubled twice, Gulvas singled three times and Haley Reed came off the bench for two hits, one of them a double.
Morgan Pasternak tripled off the right-field fence and scored on Alexas Pfeufer’s single in the fourth.
DuBois, which improved to 10-3 with its seventh straight win, was coming off games against DuBois Central Catholic and St. Marys. They adjusted to the pitching speed of Lady Raiders pitcher Natasha Rush, who threw strikes, walking just two while striking out four.
“We have to learn to adapt and slow down our bats and eventually we did,” Nosker said. “We just have to do that quicker, but we’ll be all right.”
Wednesday, the Lady Beavers host Punxsutawney at Heindl Field starting at 4:30 p.m.
Brookville, which dropped to 5-7, scored its two runs when Megan McKinney led off the first with an infield single. Cadence Suhan walked and on the second wild pitch, McKinney dashed home from third. Suhan scored on Tory McKinney’s groundout.
The Lady Raiders’ other two hits came on Alyssa Tollini’s two-out single up the middle in with two outs in the third inning and Suhan’s two-out double in the fifth.
The Lady Raiders visit Clarion-Limestone for a doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.
DuBOIS 14, BROOKVILLE 2
Score By Innings
DuBois 026 101 4 — 14
Brookville 200 000 0 — 2
DuBois –14
Gabby Gulvas lf-ss 5131, Aaliyah Estrada 3b 3000, Haley Reed cr-lf 2121, Morgan Pasternak cf 3210, Layden Mooney cf 2100, Alexas Pfeufer c 3011, Audrey Hale c 2111, Ava Baronick 1b 3110, Jordan McGranor 1b 1000, Lynx Lander ss-3b 4421, Emma Delp p 5244, cr 0100, Bree Weible rf 5112, Teagan Runyon 2b 4001, Anastasija Daniluk cr-ph 1000. Totals: 43-14-17-12.
Brookville –2
Megan McKinney ss 3110, Cadence Suhan 3b 3110, Alyssa Tollini 1b 2010, Tory McKinney ss 3001, Jordan Daisley 2b 2000, Elisabeth Delancey ls 2000, Audre Eble c 2000, Riley Eble ph 0000, Gabby West rf 1000, Laela Kammerdeiner rf 1000, Zani Spellman ph 1000, Kyra Beal dp 3000, Natasha Rush p 0000. Totals: 23-2-3-1.
Errors: Brookville 4, DuBois 1. LOB: DuBois 10, Brookville 6. DP: DuBois. 2B: Suhan, Delp, Lander 2, Reed, Hale. 3B: Pasternak. HBP: Delancey (by Delp). SB: Lander, Reed.
Pitching
DuBois: Delp 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 9 SO, 5 BB.
Brookville: Rush 7 IP, 17 H, 14 R, 8 ER, 4 SO, 2 BB.
Winning pitcher: Delp. Losing pitcher: Rush.