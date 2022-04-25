BROOKVILLE — Rescheduled from earlier in the month, the DeMans Team Sports Track and Field Invitational drew 14 teams to Brookville Area High School on what turned out to be one of the best weather days of the season so far.
Finishing under sunny skies and near 80 degrees on the thermometer, several area athletes turned in strong performances, although no meet records were broken.
The most noteworthy performance was turned in by Redbank Valley junior and returning state medalist Cam Wagner, who broke the Bulldogs’ team record in the discus with a hefty throw of 169 feet, 5 inches. That eclipsed Dan Jordan’s 2007 mark of 167 feet, 3 inches.
The D9 champion and fourth-place medalist last year, Wagner’s best throw came out of the weekend ranked No. 2 in the state behind Wyomissing Area’s J’Ven Williams, who actually has two recorded throws listed over 171 feet on milesplit.com, the best being his 177 feet, 5 inches from Saturday’s Leonard Stephan Invitational in West Lawn.
Wagner’s throw did not break the Invite record, however, just shy of Sharon’s Auston Papay’s 2004 throw going 171 feet, 11 inches. He won the PIAA title that year with a throw of 182 feet.
Wagner also won the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 1 1/4 inches.
Overall, the outstanding performances of the day were turned in by Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry, who won the Clint Puller Memorial Award, and Cranberry’s Laiyla Russell, who won the Brooke Emery Memorial Award.
Sherry won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, his 4:33.23 in the 1,600 beating Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock by over 12 seconds and his 9:44.84 in the 3,200 winning by almost 40 seconds over Bellefonte’s runner-up Chase Ebeling.
Russell won the 100 dash (13.06) and triple jump (31 feet, 11 inches) while finishing second in the 200 dash.
While no team champions were crowned at the event, the Brookville boys and Cranberry girls turned in the most top-six scoring finishes. The Raiders won six events as Hunter Geer and Jack Gill each won two races while combining with two teammates to a win a third.
Geer won the 100 (11.55) and 200 (23.44) dashes, Gill took first in the 400 (54.22) dash and 800 (2:05.77) and the two joined Ian Pete and Cooper Shall to win the 4x400 relay in 3:36.94, over seven seconds ahead of runner-up Keystone.
Pete also won the 300 hurdles with a career-best time of 41.04 seconds. He also was edged at the line in the 110 hurdles by the narrowest of margins by Redbank Valley’s Marquese Gardlock, who win with a time of 16.26 seconds, or three-one thousandths of a second ahead of Pete.
Johnsonburg got a couple of wins from Enoch Aboussou in the triple jump (42 feet, 6 1/2 inches) and Jacob Lobaugh in the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches). Aboussou added a third in the long jump.
Clarion-Limestone’s Ryan Hummell won the javelin with a throw of 164 feet, 10 inches.
For the girls, Brookville’s lone win came in the 4x100 relay with the foursome of Kailin Bowser, Autumn Walter, Emily Martz and Morgan Monnoyer won in 52.16 seconds. Monnoyer was second in the 100 dash and fourth in the 200 dash as was Martz in the 400 dash.
DuBois Central Catholic’s 4x400 relay of Sophia Rooney, Madelyn Schmader, Chloe Benden and Faith Jacob won with a time of 4:25.58. The Lady Cardinals’ 4x800 relay finished second with a time of 11:05.07.
Jacob was second in the 400 dash and fifth in the 100 dash while Paris Stern finished runner-up in the 300 hurdles. Schmader was third in the 1,600 run as was Lexi Allen in the pole vault. Eva Bloom finished fourth in the shot put.
Clarion-Limestone won three events as Brooke Kessler, a returning state medalist in the long jump, doubled in the long jump (16 feet, 9 inches) and high jump (4 feet, 11 inches). Morgan McNaughton won the 1,600 run (5:52.65) and finished second in the 800 (2:34.19).
Johnsonburg’s Annasophia Stauffer won the 200 dash (27.14) and Adria Magnusson won the 800 run (2:31.84). Both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays turned in runner-up finishes as did Ella Lindberg in the shot put. Stauffer added a third in the 100 dash.
Team Key
Bellefonte (BF), Brookville (BKV), Cameron County (CC), Coudersport (CO), Cranberry (CR), DuBois CC (DCC), Johnsonburg (JB), Keystone (KY), Port Allegany (PA), Redbank Valley (RBV), River Valley (RV).
BOYS
4x800-meter relay: 1. Bellefonte (Dillon Sette, Alex Mansfield, Alexander Crist, Eric Bennett), 9:03.87; 2. Coudersport, 9:37.65; 3. Redbank Valley, 10:28.11; 4. Otto-Eldred, 10:55.26; 5. DuBois CC, 11:06.44.
110 hurdles: 1. Marquese Gardlock, RBV, 16.26; 2. Ian Pete, BKV, 16.27; 3. Kellan Haines, 17.28; 4. Drew Slaughenhaupt, KY, 17.49; 5. Miah Wry, CR, 17.96; 6. Jacob Showers, BF, 18.15.
100 dash: 1. Hunter Geer, BKV, 11.55; 2. Aiden Ortz, RBV, 11.74; 3. Jack Pete, BKV, 11.76; 4. Ashton Kahle, RBV, 11.83; 5. Ethan Ross, CO, 11.88; 6. Allen Johnston, NC, 11.96.
1,600 run: 1. Kevin Sherry, CO, 4:33.23; 2. Matt Woolcock, CR, 4:45.72; 3. Chase Ebeling, BF, 4:52.16; 4. Landon Schmader, DCC, 4:55.29; 5. Jonathan Hansford, KY, 5:07.6; 6. Daniel Mussett, BF, 5:07.78.
4x100 relay: 1. Keystone (Tyler Albright, Kyle Nellis, Mason Thompson, Bret Wingard), 45.17; 2. Redbank Valley, 45.69; 3. Bellefonte, 46.61; 4. Cranberry, 47.77; 5. River Valley, 48.79; 6. Brookville, 48.85.
400 dash: 1. Jack Gill, BKV, 54.22; 2. Dillone Sett, BF, 55.05; 3. River Cramer, PA, 55.5; 4. Zackary McFarlin, RV, 55.6; 5. Grady Garrison, BF, 55.84; 6. Logan Oakes, BKV, 56.61.
300 hurdles: 1. Ian Pete, BKV, 41.04; 2. Kellan Haines, BKV, 44.21; 3. Christian Miller, CR, 44.84; 4. Logan Maholic, OE, 46.58; 5. Daniel Turner, BKV, 47.51; 6. Jacob Showers, BF, 47.68.
800 run: 1. Jack Gill, BKV, 2:05.77; 2. Aaron Myers, JB, 2:05.94; 3. Eric Bennett, BF, 2:07.17; 4. Garner McMaster, BKV, 2:08.1; 5. Matt Woolcock, CR, 2:08.78; 6. Landon Schmader, DCC, 2:09.25.
200 dash: 1. Hunter Geer, BKV, 23.44; 2. Ethan Ross, CO, 23.75; 3. Mason Thompson, KY, 23.92; 4. Ashton Kahle, RBV, 23.95; 5. Micah Wry, CR, 24.17; 6. Aiden Ortz, RBV, 24.6.
3,200 run: 1. Kevin Sherry, CO, 9:44.84; 2. Chase Ebeling, BF, 10:24.8; 3. Eli Schreiber, JB, 10:37.48; 4. Caleb Vinnedge, BF, 10:43.38; 5. Daniel Mussett, BF, 11:32.6; 6. Jonathan Hansford, KY, 11:37.43.
4x400 relay: 1. Brookville (Cooper Shall, Jack Gill, Hunter Geer, Ian Pete), 3:36.94; 2. Keystone, 3:44.58; 3. Bellefonte, 3:44.84; 4. DuBois CC, 3:54.64.
High jump: 1. Jacob Lobaugh, JB, 6-2; 2. Ryan Love, OE, 5-8; 3. Izaiah Yarger, KY, 5-6; 4. Ryan Geer, BKV, 5-4; 5. Kellan Haines, BKV, John Burke, CL, Sawyer Batterson, CO and Ethan Wilson, CO, 5-2.
Long jump: 1. Ryan Love, OE, 19-11; 2. Aiden Ortz, BKV, 19-10; 3. Enoch Aboussou, JB, 19-5; 4. John Burke, CL, 18-10; 5. John Colgan, BKV, 18-9; 6. Nick Shaffer, BKV, 18-7.5.
Triple jump: 1. Enoch Aboussou, JB, 42-6.5; 2. John Colgan, BKV, 40-0; 3. Ryan Love, OE, 39-9; 4. Bret Wingard, KY, 39-5; 5. Ray-shene Thomas, OE, 38-11; 6. Zane Hummel, BF, 38-2.
Pole vault: 1. Dane Wenner, CR, 11-0; 2. Antony Spence, RBV, 11-0; 3. Ryan Miller, BV, 10-6; 4. Scott Finch, CR, 10-6; 5. Rayce Milliard, JB, 9-6; 6. Brecken Cieleski, BKV, 9-0.
Shot put: 1. Cam Wagner, RBV, 47-1.25; 2. Brayden Delp, RBV, 43-1.5; 3. William Spratt, BF, 52-5.75; 4. Lee Przbys, BF, 40-7.5; 5. Dylan Hajzus, CO, 39-4; 5. Josh Beal, KY, 39-4.
Discus: 1. Cam Wagner, RBV, 169-5; 2. William Spratt, BF, 133-0; 3. Kade Minick, RBV, 129-4; 4. Ryan Hummell, CL, 122-3; 5. William Brininger, BF, 121-5; 6. Brock Champluvier, KY, 111-4.
Javelin: 1. Ryan Hummell, CL, 164-10; Wyatt Lucas, BKV, 147-5; 3. Dylan Hajzus, CO, 146-11; 4. William Brininger, BF, 146-1; 5. Kevin Pearsall, CR, 143-3; 6. Kellan Haines, BKV, 135-3.
GIRLS
4x800-meter relay: 1. North Clarion (Bella Scott, Brynn Siegel, Gia Babington, Sophie Babington), 10:49.14; 2. DuBois CC, 11:05.07; 3. Bellefonte, 11:33.07; 4. Brookville, 12:02.02; 5. Redbank Valley, 12:43.3.
100 hurdles: 1. Elaina Wry, CR, 17.92; 2. Emalie Best, NC, 18.11; 3. Kerri Shutika, BF, 18.64; 4. Olivia Schott, PA, 18.72; 5. Maria Anderson, CR, 18.94; 6. Emma Prenni, RV, 18.98.
100 dash: 1. Laiyla Russell, CR, 13.06; 2. Morgan Monnoyer, BKV, 13.3; 3. Annasophia Stauffer, JB, 13.48; 4. Kerri Shutika, Bellefonte, 13.5; 5. Faith Jacob, DCC, 13.77; 6. Claire Clouse, RBV, 13.78.
1,600 run: 1. Morgan McNaughton, CL, 5:52.65; 2. Jordan Montgomery, CR, 5:55; 3. Madelyn Schmader, DCC, 5:56.06; 4. Brynn Siegel, NC, 5:59.58; 5. Bella Scott, NC, 6:00.57; 6. Elizabeth Frame, CO, 6:03.56.
4x100 relay: 1. Brookville (Kailin Bowser, Autumn Walter, Emily Martz, Morgan Monnoyer), 52.16; 2. Johnsonburg, 53.48; 3. Cranberry, 53.86; 4. Bellefonte, 55.01; 5. Keystone, 55.56; 6. Coudersport, 56.28.
400 dash: 1. Sara McConnell, RV, 1:02.18; 2. Faith Jacob, DCC, 1:02.56; 3. Gia Babington, NC, 1:03.91; 4. Emily Martz, BKV, 1:05.48; 5. Ayanna Ferringer, CR, 1:05.58; 6. Macie Popchak, CO, 1:05.7.
300 hurdles: 1. Emalie Best, NC, 51.87; 2. Paris Stern, DCC, 53.55; 3. Riley Peterson, CR, 55.78; 4. Ady Bell, OE, 56.65; 5. Ruby Smith, CL, 56.66; 6. Keja Elmer, RBV, 56.99.
800 run: 1. Adria Magnusson, JB, 2:31.84; 2. Morgan McNaughton, CL, 2:34.19; 3. Mikenna Farabaugh, CC, 2:34.63; 4. Jordan Montgomery, CR, 2:36.21; 5. Zoe Puhala, DCC, 2:39.99; 6. Sophie Babington, NC, 2:41.21.
200 dash: 1. Annasophia Stauffer, JB, 27.14; 2. Laiyla Russell, CR, 27.49; 3. Kerry Shutika, BF, 27.82; 4. Morgan Monnoyer, BKV, 27.95; 5. Abbi Sell, KY, 28.88; 6. Aaralyn Robinson, CC, 28.9.
3,200 run: 1. Brynn Siegel, NC, 13:10.21; 2. Ashleigh Aukerman, BF, 14:05.43; 3. Haley Herr, BF, 14:32.8; 4. Jessica McCracken, CL, 15:01.33; 5. Kate Rarrick, BF, 15:43.38; 6. Samantha Heller, KY, 16:16.03.
4x400 relay: 1. DuBois Central Catholic (Sophia Rooney, Madeyln Schmader, Chloe Benden, Faith Jacob), 4:25.58; 2. Johnsonburg, 4:26.07; 3. Cranberry, 4:33.56; 4. Brookville, 4:35.52; 5. North Clarion, 4:39.74; 6. Bellefonte, 4:47.86.
High jump: 1. Brooke Kessler, CL, 4-11; 2. Sara McConnell, RV, 4-11; 3. Mackenzie Hooftallen, CC, 4-9; 4. Zoey Ferguson, CL, and Hope Jacob, DCC, 4-7; 6. Ryley Pago, RBV, 4-7.
Long jump: 1. Brooke Kessler, CL, 16-9; 2. Olivia Schott, PA, 15-9; 3. Alivia Huffman, RBV, 15-4; 4. Aubree Lorenzo, CC, 14-11.5; 5. Vanessa VanWhy, CO, and Sara Proctor, BF, 14-11.
Triple jump: 1. Laiyla Russell, CR, 31-11; 2. Vanessa VanWhy, CO, 31-2.5; 3. Olivia Schott, PA, 31-2; 4. Ava Patrick, KY, and Josie Underwood, BF, 30-10; 6. Brooke Kessler, CL, 29-11.
Pole Vault: 1. Mackenna Rankin, RBV, 8-0; 2. Sara Colton, KY, and Lexie Allen, DCC, 6-6; 4. Kathryn Gearhart, BF and Lauren Benner, BF, 6-0.
Shot put: 1. Emily Jackson, RV, 36-1.5; 2. Ella Lindberg, JB, 32-2.5; 3. Rebekah Ketner, NC, 31-3.5; 4. Eva Bloom, DCC, 29-11; 5. Brenna Armstrong, NC, 29-6; 6. Jessica Barger, RV, 29-4.5.
Discus: 1. Taylor English, OE, 104-6; 2. Emily Jackson, RV, 92-6; 3. Ella Lindberg, JB, 90-3; 4. Ruby Smith, CL, 90-1; 5. Madison Foringer, RBV, 89-6; 6. Brooklyn Edmonds, RBV, 87-7.
Javelin: 1. Morgan Stover, CR, 127-5; 2. Alivia Huffman, RBV, 117-3; 3. Lillian Shaffer, RBV, 112-4; 4. Ruby Smith, CL, 108-0; 6. Alaina Sherry, JB, 104-8.