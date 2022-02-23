HYDE — To say the field for Saturday’s District 4/9 Class AAA Wrestling Championships at Clearfield is loaded with talent would be a major understatement.
A quick look at last year’s finals alone proves that point, as 20 of those 26 finalists — including nine champions — return. Throw in four other wrestlers who captured titles two years ago, and that raises the number of past champions in this year’s tournament to 13.
The number of returning regional qualifiers far exceeds that, although last year did cut down on the number of regional returnees because only two wrestlers moved on because of restrictions put in place due to COVID-19.
Things are back to normal, at least tournament-wise, in 2022 and the top four finishers in each weight class will move on the Northwest Regional Tournament in Altoona next weekend.
Heading this year’s veteran group of returnees is Williamsport senior Riley Bower, who is the only three-time champ in the tourney. Teammates Braden Bower (senior), Cael Nasdeo (junior) and Carter Weaver (junior) are two-time champions, as is Clearfield senior Mark McGonigal.
Williamsport, the reigning three-time D-4/9 AAA team tourney champs, is the favorite on paper to defend the team crown it won at least year’s individual tournament. The Millionaires enter this year’s event with eight top seeds, while Clearfield has three and St. Marys two.
Action gets underway Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Clearfield Area High School. The finals are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Here is a closer look at this year’s field, weight-by-weight:
106 pounds
St. Marys freshman Aiden Beimel (22-3) garnered the top seed and has a bye into the semifinals where he faces either DuBois’ Aubree Donahue (8-11) or Clearfield’s Xavier Lutz (6-9).
The other side of the bracket has just two wrestlers, with second-seeded Landyn Lukens (29-7), a freshman from Selinsgrove, battling Shikellamy freshman Les McCormick (5-2) in the semis.
113 pounds
Williamsport’s Nasdeo (25-3) will seek his third straight district title as the top seed at 113. He has a bye into the semis where he faces either Punxsutawney’s Dysen Gould (15-7) or Selinsgrove’s Nathan Martin (14-16).
Shikellamy’s Alex Reed is the No. 2 seed and has a bye into the semifinals in the bottom half of the bracket. He awaits the winner of a quarterfinal between Clearfield junior Evan Davis (23-8) and Bradford’s Angel Dominguez-Santiago (6-19).
120 pounds
The field at 120 is headlined by returning champ Luke Segraves of Williamsport, who grabbed the top seed despite sporting a record of just 13-19. The Millionaire has a bye into the semis where he faces either Clearfield’s Adam Rougeux (11-12) or Shik’s Cole Lynch (3-1).
The bottom half of the bracket features a semifinal between second-seeded Cole Neil (14-11) of St. Marys and Bradford’s Devon Poe, who is the third seed with a 21-9 mark. Neil beat Poe, 12-2, in the regular season.
126 pounds
The bracket at 126 features just one wrestler with a winning record — top-seeded Brady Collins (28-3) of Clearfield. The Bison gets either Shik’s Blaize Souder (11-18) or DuBois’ Gavin Rucinski (4-4) in the semifinals.
The other semi of the 5-man field pits Williamsport’s Devin Harris (11-13) vs. Selinsgrove’s Leo Martinez (11-14).
132 pounds
The field at 132 features a pair of past champions.
Williamsport senior Braden Bower (30-2), who won titles as a freshman and junior, earned the top seed, while DuBois junior Brendan Orr (24-7) is the second seed. Orr win a title at 113 two years ago.
Bower is likely to face third-seeded Ty Aveni (12-8) of Clearfield in the semifinals, while Orr will battle Shik’s Isaac McGregory (24-9) for a spot in the finals.
138 pounds
The first full 8-man bracket at he tournament comes at 138, where Clearfeld senior Nolan Barr (19-12) earned the top seed. He faces Punxsy sophomore David Kunselman (4-14) in the quarterfinals.
The other two local entrants are in the bottom half of the draw.
DuBois sophomore Davey Aughenbaugh, last year’s champ at 120, is the second seed and gets Williamsport senior Santino White (3-9) in his opener. The other quarter on that side of the draw has Bradford’s Brett Thompson (22-3) wrestling St. Marys’ Jaden Wehler (5-7).
145 pounds
Riley Bower’s journey for a fourth district title will happen as the top seed at 145, where he has a bye into the semifinals against either St. Marys’ Andrew Wolfanger (20-6) or Selisgrove’s Garrett Paradis (22-12).
DuBois senior Austin Mitchell (25-8) is the second seed at the weight and gets Punxsy junior Brice Rowan (8-9) in the quarterfinals. The other quarter in the bottom pits third-seeded Luke Freeland (18-11) of Clearfield against Shik’s Connor Wetzle (21-14).
152 pounds
The field at 152 looks to be a deep one, so much so that Clearfield senior Karson Kline (16-11), a three-time regional qualifier, could only muster a sixth seed. The Bison battles third-seeded Lane Dellaquila (21-3) of St. Marys in the quarterfinals.
The other quarter on that side of the draw has second-seeded Aiden Gaugler (34-40 of Selinsgrove wrestling DuBois freshman Carter Wilson (11-17).
Williamsport’s Weaver (25-12) is the top seed at 152 and awaits the winner of a quarterfinal bout between Punxsy junior Brady Smith (14-5) and Shik’s Calen Yoder (21-10).
160 pounds
The field at 160 is another full 8-man bracket and features a pair of past championships in Williamsport’s Roman Morrone (last year) and Bradford’s Lucas Laktash (2022), and both are in the top half of the draw.
Morrone (28-9) is the top seed and wrestles DuBois senior Cadin Delaney (7-160 in the quarterfinals, while Laktash (4th seed) opens against Punxsy junior Grant Miller (13-2).
The second seed is Selinsgrove’s Josiah Foss (23-11), who faces Clearfeld senior Wyatt Reorda (5-8) in the quarterfinals, while third-seeded Coltyn Sempko (26-7) of Shikellamy meets St. Marys’ junior Isaac Dellaquila (14-12) in the other quarter on that side.
172 pounds
A lot of local eyes will be on the 172-pound bracket, where a pair of past champions are the top two seeds — St. Marys’ Waylon Wehler (26-2) and Clearfeld’s McGonigal (24-7).
Wehler, the champ at 189 last year, is the No. 1 seed and wrestles DuBois senior Ian Pancake (1-13) in the quarterfinals. The winner gets either Shik’s Gage Wolfe (28-4) or Punxsy’s Landon Martz (15-7) in the semifinals.
McGonigal, who won titles at 152 as a freshman and 215 last year, is in the bottom half as the No. 2 seed. He gets Williamsport’s Ryan Dunlap (2-19) in the quarters, with third-seeded Ethan Miller (20-9) of Selinsgrive being a likely semifinal opponent.
Wehler beat McGonigal, 6-3, in the teams’ dual meet on Feb. 15.
189 pounds
Six of the eight entrants at 189 sport a winning record entering districts.
Williamsport senior Sebastian Robinson (29-13) is the top seed and faces St. Marys junior Hunter Chillelli (3-9) in the quarterfinals. The winner gets either third-seeded Tucker Teats (25-10) or DuBois senior Ryan White (4-0), who recently made his return from an injury.
Clearfield sophomore Carter Chamberlain (23-7) is the second seed and battles Shik’s Matt Shaffer (9-16) in one quarterfinals in the bottom half, while the other has Punxsy senior Vincenzo Scott (12-8) wrestling Bradford’s Christopher Rodriguez (16-11).
215 pounds
Clearfield senior Hayden Kovalick (28-2), won a title at 170 as a sophomore, is the top seed at 215 and has a bye into the semifinals. He awaits the winner of a quarterfinal bout between Punxsy senior Hunter Harris (6-9) and Williamsport’s Charlie Lundy (2-14).
The second seed is Steve Miller (28-6) of Selinsgrove, who faces St. Marys freshman Ethan Ott (2-11) in the quarters. The winner of that match gets either DuBois freshman Eric Guzman (3-14) or Shik’s Mason Rebuck (18-8) in the semifinals.
Kovalick pinned Miller in overtime during a match at the District 4/9 Team Tournament.
285 pounds
The heavyweight bracket features arguably the most anticipated rematch of the whole tournament between Williamsport senior Charlie Crews (32-6) and Clearfield senior Olivier Billotte (25-1).
The Bison’s lone setback came at the hands of Crews, by fall no least — a huge win that helped seal the Millionaires victory in the finals of the D-4/9 Team Tournament. It was Billotte’s first loss to Crews in four meetings.
Crews garnered the top seed for districts and Billotte the second. Both have byes into the semifinals and are part of mini-district halves of the draw.
Billotte awaits the winner of a quarterfinal bout between DuBois sophomore Zack Gallagher (24-9) and Bradford’s Chase Gray (5-18). Billotte beat Gallagher in early December, 11-3.
Crews will face either Shik’s Blake VanKirk (9-15) or Selinsgrove’s Elijah Easton (9-10) in the semifinals.
HYDE — Here are the quarterfinal pairings for the District 4/9 Class AAA Wrestling Championships to be held Saturday at Clearfield Area High School. Wrestlers are listed according to seed, name, school, grade and record. The Top 4 placewinners advance to the Northwest Regional Tournament next weekend in Altoona.
TEAM KEY: Bradford (BR), Clearfield (CF), Cranberry (CR), DuBois (D), Punxsutawney (P), Selinsgrove (SE), Shikellamy (SH), St. Marys (SM), Williamsport (W).
106 pounds
(1) Aiden Beimel, SM, 9, 22-3, bye; (5) Xavier Lutz, CF, 9, 6-9 vs. (4) Aubree Donahue, D, 11, 8-11; (3) Les McCormick, SH, 9, 5-2, bye; (2) Landyn Lykens, SE, 9, 29-7, bye.
113 pounds
(1) Cael Nasdeo, W, 11, 25-3, bye; (5) Nathan Martin, SE, 9, 14-16 vs. (5) Dysen Gould, P, 10, 15-7; (3) Evan Davis, CF, 11, 23-8 vs. (6) Angel Dominguez-Santiago, BR, 9, 6-19; (2) Alex Reed, SH, 10, 26-8, bye.
120 pounds
Luke Segraves, W, 11, 13-19, bye; (5) Cole Lynch, SH, 9, 3-1 vs. (4) Adam Rougeux, CF, 10, 11-12; (2) Devon Poe, BR, 12, 21-9, bye; (2) Cole Neil, SM, 11, 14-11, bye.
126 pounds
(1) Brady Collins, CF, 9, 28-3, bye; (5) Gavin Rucinski, D, 10, 4-4 vs. (4) Blaize Souder, SH, 10, 11-18; (2) Leo Martinez, SE, 12, 11-14, bye; (2) Devin Harris, W, 10, 11-13, bye.
132 pounds
(1) Braden Bower, W, 12, 30-2, bye; (5) Thomas Strouse, SE, 12, 7-13 vs. (4) Ty Aveni, CF, 9, 12-8; (2) Isaac McGregor, SH, 10, 24-9, bye; (2) Brendan Orr, D, 11, 24-7, bye.
138 pounds
(1) Nolan Barr, CF, 12,19-12 vs. (8) David Kunselman, P, 10, 4-14; (5) Trent Turner, SE, 10, 10-12 vs. (4) Charles Keener, SH, 10, 24-13; (3) Brett Thompson, BR, 12, 22-3 vs. (6) Jaden Wehler, SM, 9, 5-7; (7) Santino White, W, 12, 3-9 vs. (2) Davey Aughenbaugh, D, 10, 20-11.
145 pounds
(1) Riley Bower, W, 12, 37-7, bye; (5) Garrett Paradis, SE, 11, 22-12 vs. (4) Andrew Wolfaner, SM, 10, 20-6; (3) Luke Freeland, CF, 12, 18-11 vs. (6) Connor Wetzel, SH, 9, 21-14; (7) Brice Rowan, P, 11, 8-9 vs. (2) Austin Mitchell, D, 12, 25-8.
152 pounds
(1) Carter Weaver, W, 11, 25-12, bye; (5) Caleb Yoder, SH, 12, 21-10 vs. (4) Brady Smith, P, 11, 14-5; (3) Lane Dellaquila, SM, 12, 21-3 vs. (6) Karson Kline, CF, 16-11; (7) Carter Wilson, D, 9, 11-17 vs. (2) Aiden Gaugler, SE, 12, 34-4.
160 pounds
(1) Roman Morrone, W, 12, 28-9 vs. (8) Cadin Delaney, D, 12, 7-16; (5) Grant Miller, P, 11, 13-2 vs. (4) Lucas Laktash, BR, 11, 29-3; (3) Coltyn Sempko, SH, 12, 26-7 vs. (6) Isaac Dellaquila, SM, 11, 14-12; (7) Wyatt Reorda, CF, 12, 5-8 vs. (2) Josiah Foss, SE, 12, 23-11.
172 pounds
(1) Waylon Wehler, SM, 11, 26-2 vs. (8) Ian Pankake, D, 12, 1-13; (5) Landon Martz, P, 10, 15-7 vs. (4) Gage Wolfe, SH, 12, 28-4; (3) Ethan Miller, SE, 9, 20-9 vs. (6) Cascius Rissmiller, BR, 11, 11-13; (7) Ryan Dunlap, W, 11, 2-19 vs. (2) Mark McGonigal, CF, 12, 24-7.
189 pounds
(1) Sebastian Robinson, W, 12, 29-13 vs. (8) Hunter Chillelli, SM, 11, 3-9; (5) Ryan White, D, 12, 4-0 vs. (4) Tucker Teats, SE, 10, 25-10; (3) Christopher Rodriguez, BR, 12, 16-11 vs. (6) Vincenzo Scott, P, 12, 12-8; (7) Matt Shffer, SH, 11, 9-16 vs. (2) Carter Chamberlain, CF, 10. 23-7.
215 pounds
(1) Hayden Kovalick, CF, 12, 28-2, bye; (5) Charlie Lundy, W, 12, 2-14 vs. (4) Hunter Harris, P, 12, 6-9; (3) Mason Rebuck, SH, 11, 18-8 vs. (6) Eric Guzman, D, 9, 3-14; (7) Ethan Ott, SM, 9, 2-11 vs. (7) Steven Miller, SE, 11, 28-6.
285 pounds
(1) Charles Crews, W, 12, 32-6, bye; (5) Elijah Easton, SE, 11, 9-10 vs. (4) Blake VanKirk, SH, 12, 9-15; (3) Zack Gallagher, D, 10, 24-9 vs. (6) Chase Gray, BR, 11, 5-18; (2) Oliver Billotte, CF, 12, 25-1, bye.