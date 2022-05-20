District 9 released the brackets for the upcoming baseball and softball playoffs, and 18 teams from the Tri-County Area will hit the diamond in tournaments across five different classifications starting on Monday.
Ten of those teams are entered on the baseball side, with the majority of them being the Class A or 2A playoffs.
Defending champ DuBois Central Catholic is the top seed in Class A and has a bye into the semifinals of the six-team field. The Cardinals get the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal that has fourth-seeded Elk County Catholic hosting fifth-seeded Smethport at Berwind Park at 4:30 p.m. That semifinal will be played at Brockway.
The other quarterfinal pits sixth-seeded A-C Valley/Union at third-seeded Clarion-Limestone on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. The winners gets second-seeded Clarion in the semifinals Thursday at a site to be determined.
The Class A championship game is scheduled for Monday, May 30 at Showers Field at a time to be determined. The top two teams advance to the state playoffs.
The Class 2A field features nine teams and is headlined by defending champ and top-seeded Johnsonburg. The Rams await the winner of Monday’s play-in game that has eighth-seeded Port Allegany hosting ninth-seeded Coudersport at 4:30. That quarterfinal matchup is Tuesday at Knothole Park.
The other quarterfinal on the top half has fifth-seeded Brookville and fourth-seeded Moniteau playing in Punxsutawney at 2 p.m. Tuesday. That game will be followed by another quarterfinal between second-seeded Karns City and seventh-seeded Kane at 5 p.m.
Karns City and Moniteau don’t have home games because Pullman Park in Butler where they play is not available on Tuesday.
The final quarterfinal on the bottom half has No. 3 Curwensville hosting No. 6 Redbank Valley.
The semifinals will be played on May 26, with the final slated for May 30 at Showers Field. The champion advances to states, while the runner-up will face the second-place team from District on June 1 for a spot in the PIAA brackets.
Punxsutawney, the lone Class 3A school in District 9, is off until June 1 when the Chucks play the District 5 champion at noon at Somerset for a trip to states. Bedford play at Chestnut Ridge for the D-5 crown on May 26.
In Class 4A, top-seeded Clearfield and second-seeded St. Marys will once again battle for the crown on May 26 at Showers at 5:30 p.m. The winner will battle either Somerset or the District 8 champ in the District 5/8/9 subregional final May 31 at Showers Field for a berth to states.
DuBois, the lone Class 5A team in D-9, is the third seed for the District 6/8/9 subregional playoffs and travels to Pittsburgh on Monday to play second-seeded Brashear at 4:30 p.m.
The other semifinal has top-seeded Central Mountain hosting fourth-seeded Hollidaysburg on Monday. The winners play for the subregional crown at PNG Field in Altoona on a date to be determined.
On the softball side, DCC grabbed the top seed in Class A and got a bye into the semifinals of a seven-team bracket. The Lady Cardinals play Wednesday and await the winner of Monday’s quarterfinal that has fourth-seeded ECC hosting fifth-seeded Oswayo Valley at Benzinger Park at 4 p.m.
On the bottom half of the bracket, third-seeded Forest Area hosts sixth-seeded Clarion and second-seeded Otto-Eldred entertains seventh-seeded Clarion-Limestone in quarterfinals on Monday.
The Class A final will be played May 30 at Heindl Field. Two teams advance to the state playoffs, with a true second-place game played if needed.
In Class 2A, Johnsonburg garnered the top seed, while Keystone is the No. 2 seed. Both teams have byes into the semifinals, which will be played Wednesday.
Johnsonburg will play the winner of Monday’s quarterfinal that sees No. 4 Curwensville host No. 5 Moniteau. Third-seeded Cranberry welcomes sixth-seeded Kane in the other quarter, with the winner battling Keystone in the semis.
The Class 2A championship game will also be at Heindl Field on Memorial Day (May 30).
Top-seeded Karns City will battle second-seeded Punxsutawney for the Class 3A crown on Memorial Day at Heindl Field. The winner moves on to states.
The Class 4A title game between No. 1 Clearfield and No. 2 St. Marys will be played Thursday (may 26) at Heindl Field at 3:30 p.m.. The winner advances to states, as there are no other teams entering the subregional D-9 is part of.
DuBois opens District 6/8/9 Class 5A subregional play against Obama Academy on Monday in Pittsburgh at 3 p.m. The winner moves on to play at the District 6 champ at a D-9 site on May 31 for a berth to the PIAA playoffs.