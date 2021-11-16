The District 9 Football League recently released its annual All-Star teams and major award winners for all three of its divisions, and the Tri-County Area was once again well-represented in Big School and Small School South divisions.
Six area players/coaches took home one of the major awards associated with the All-Stars, while local teams had more than 40 selections between the Big School and Small School South All-Star teams. Some players were voted to those squads at multiple positions, so the total number of athletes honored fell below that 40 number.
St. Marys headlined the local contingent on the Big School Division All-Stars, taking home three major awards while garnering nine individual selections. Senior Christian Coudriet was named the Big School Offensive MVP, while fellow senior Connor Bullers was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year. The Dutchmen’s Chris Dworek also took home Coach of the Year honors.
The area also had three award winners in the Small School South Division, where Brockway freshman Brayden Fox and Redbank Valley senior Bryson Bain — both quarterbacks — were voted Co-Offensive MVPs. Redbank senior Joe Mansfield also garnered Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Here is the full list of major award winners and All-Star teams for all three divisions that make up the District 9 Football League:
LARGE
SCHOOL DIVISION
Offensive MVP: Christian Coudriet, St. Marys
Defensive MVP: Luke Garing, Karns City
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Connor Bullers, St. Marys
Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year: Kaoz Baker, Central Clarion
Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year: Jake Costanzo, Kane
Coach of the Year: Chris Dworek, St. Marys
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Christian Coudriet, St. Marys; Charlie Krug, Brookville
Running Back/Slot Back: Jayce Anderson, Karns City; Domenic Allegretto, Ridgway; Zeke Bennett, Punxsutawney; Ricky Zampogna, Kane
Fullback: Luke Garing, Karns City; Matt Martino, Moniteau; Eric Salberg, Ridgway
Wide Receiver/Slot Back: Logan Mosier, St. Marys; Dalton Dixon, Bradford; Brayden Kunselman, Brookville; Christian Simko, Central Clarion; Carter Chadsey, St. Marys
Tight End: Brycen Dinkfelt, DuBois; Tyler Merritt, Ridgway
Offensive Line: Connor Bullers, St. Marys; Josh Griffiths, Karns City; Jake Costanzo, Kane; Colton Swanson, St. Marys; TJ Vlassich, Karns City; Hunter Smith, Brookville; Cole Wrhen, Central Clarion; Dan Park, Ridgway
DEFENSE
Defensive Line/End: Kaoz Baker, Central Clarion; Jake Costanzo, Kane; Hunter Smith, Brookville; Waylon Wehler, St. Marys; Dan Park, Ridgway; Aaron Taylor, Karns City; AJ Nicastro, DuBois
Linebacker: Hunter Wall, Ridgway; Luke Garing, Karns City; Conner Straub, St. Marys; Ryan Hummell, Central Clarion; Addison Plants, Kane; Justin Bankovich, DuBois
Cornerback: Carter Chadsey, St. Marys; Nate Garing, Karns City; Landon Darr, Kane; Ashton Rex, Central Clarion
Safety: Domenic Allegretto, Ridgway; Brayden Kunselman, Brookville; Logan Mosier, St. Marys; Ricky Zampogna, Kane
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker: Peyton Hetrick, Punxsutawney; Zach Kelly, Karns City
Punter: Brycen Dinkfelt, DuBois; Dalton Dixon, Bradford
Return Specialist: Domenic Allegretto, Ridgway; Brayden Kunselman, Brookville
HONORABLE
MENTIONS
Harley Morris, Kane – Safety
Cameron Marciniak, Ridgway – RB
Christian Kirk, DuBois – Linebacker
Tate Lindermuth, Brookville – RB
Jase Ferguson, Central Clarion – QB
SMALL SCHOOL SOUTH DIVISION
Co-Offensive MVP: Brayden Fox, Brockway
Co-Offensive MVP: Bryson Bain, Redbank Valley
Defensive MVP: Carter Terwint, Union/A-C Valley
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Landon Chalmers, Union/A-C Valley
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley
Coach of the Year: Brad Dittman, Union/A-C Valley
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Brayden Fox, Brockway; Bryson Bain, Redbank Valley
Running Back/Slot Back: Mike Card, Union/A-C Valley; Kyle Nellis, Keystone
Fullback: Hunter Shook, Keystone
Wide Receiver/Slot Back: Chris Marshall, Redbank Valley; Alex Carlson, Brockway; Caden Rainey, Union/A-C Valley; Marquese Gardlock, Redbank Valley
Tight End: Joe Tettis, Elk County Catholic
Offensive Line: Landon Chalmers, Union/A- C Valley; Kolby Barrett, Redbank Valley; Landon Hurrelbrink, Keystone; Reese Yahner, BrockwayCarter Terwint, Union/A-C Valley
DEFENSE
Defensive Line/End: Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley; Mike Card, Union/A-C Valley; Brock Champluvier, Keystone; Colton Murray, Union/A-C Valley; Peyton Maurer, Brockway
Linebacker: Carter Terwint, Union/A-C Valley; Seth Stewart, Brockway; Zach Pick, Bucktail; Brenden Shreckengost, Redbank Valley; Zeldon Fisher, Redbank Valley
Cornerback: Ryan Cooper, Union/A-C Valley; Marquese Gardlock, Redbank Valley
Safety: Zander McHenry, Keystone; Skyler Roxbury, Union/A-C Valley
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker: Nick Cosper, Keystone
Punter: Izaiah Yarger, Keystone; Ashton Intallura, Bucktail
Return Specialist: Caden Rainey Union/A-C Valley
HONORABLE
MENTIONS
Dillon Cross, Bucktail – Safety
Ray Shreckengost, Redbank Valley – Running Back
SMALL SCHOOL NORTH DIVISION
Offensive MVP: Noah Lent, Smethport
Defensive MVP: Travis Cooney, Smethport
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Miska Young, Port Allegany
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Jacob Coffman, Otto-Eldred
Coach of the Year: Ryan Neyman, Cameron County
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Noah Lent, Smethport
Running Back/Slot Back: Ryan Love, Otto-Eldred; Dylan Rieder, Cameron County
Fullback: Blaine Moses, Port Allegany; Xander Brown, Coudersport
Wide Receiver/Slot Back: Noah Archer, Port Allegany; Alex Ognen, Smethport; James Culvey, Coudersport
Tight End: Brandon Higley, Smethport
Offensive Line: Miska Young, Port Allegany; Dylan Burdick, Coudersport; Taylor Geitner, Cameron County; Jacob Coffman, Otto-Eldred; Keegan Watson, Smethport
DEFENSE
Defensive Line/End: Carson Neely, Port Allegany; Kyle Dunn, Coudersport; Chance Palmer, Otto-Eldred; Aldon Hulings, Sheffield; Cole Szuba, Smethport
Linebacker: Dylan Hajzus, Coudersport; Isaac Shaw, Otto-Eldred; Travis Cooney, Smethport; Ryan Pelchy, Smethport
Cornerback: Devin Fowler, Cameron County; Aiden McKean, Smethport
Safety: Drew Evens, Port Allegany; Manning Splain, Otto-Eldred
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker: Dylan Howard, Coudersport
Punter: Gavyn Ayers, Coudersport
Return Specialist: Ryan Mason Smethport
HONORABLE
MENTIONS
Derek Cherry, Cameron County – Offensive Line
Kaden Blaniar, Coudersport – Offensive Line