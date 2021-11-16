The District 9 Football League recently released its annual All-Star teams and major award winners for all three of its divisions, and the Tri-County Area was once again well-represented in Big School and Small School South divisions.

Six area players/coaches took home one of the major awards associated with the All-Stars, while local teams had more than 40 selections between the Big School and Small School South All-Star teams. Some players were voted to those squads at multiple positions, so the total number of athletes honored fell below that 40 number.

St. Marys headlined the local contingent on the Big School Division All-Stars, taking home three major awards while garnering nine individual selections. Senior Christian Coudriet was named the Big School Offensive MVP, while fellow senior Connor Bullers was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year. The Dutchmen’s Chris Dworek also took home Coach of the Year honors.

The area also had three award winners in the Small School South Division, where Brockway freshman Brayden Fox and Redbank Valley senior Bryson Bain — both quarterbacks — were voted Co-Offensive MVPs. Redbank senior Joe Mansfield also garnered Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Here is the full list of major award winners and All-Star teams for all three divisions that make up the District 9 Football League:

LARGE

SCHOOL DIVISION

Offensive MVP: Christian Coudriet, St. Marys

Defensive MVP: Luke Garing, Karns City

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Connor Bullers, St. Marys

Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year: Kaoz Baker, Central Clarion

Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year: Jake Costanzo, Kane

Coach of the Year: Chris Dworek, St. Marys

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Christian Coudriet, St. Marys; Charlie Krug, Brookville

Running Back/Slot Back: Jayce Anderson, Karns City; Domenic Allegretto, Ridgway; Zeke Bennett, Punxsutawney; Ricky Zampogna, Kane

Fullback: Luke Garing, Karns City; Matt Martino, Moniteau; Eric Salberg, Ridgway

Wide Receiver/Slot Back: Logan Mosier, St. Marys; Dalton Dixon, Bradford; Brayden Kunselman, Brookville; Christian Simko, Central Clarion; Carter Chadsey, St. Marys

Tight End: Brycen Dinkfelt, DuBois; Tyler Merritt, Ridgway

Offensive Line: Connor Bullers, St. Marys; Josh Griffiths, Karns City; Jake Costanzo, Kane; Colton Swanson, St. Marys; TJ Vlassich, Karns City; Hunter Smith, Brookville; Cole Wrhen, Central Clarion; Dan Park, Ridgway

DEFENSE

Defensive Line/End: Kaoz Baker, Central Clarion; Jake Costanzo, Kane; Hunter Smith, Brookville; Waylon Wehler, St. Marys; Dan Park, Ridgway; Aaron Taylor, Karns City; AJ Nicastro, DuBois

Linebacker: Hunter Wall, Ridgway; Luke Garing, Karns City; Conner Straub, St. Marys; Ryan Hummell, Central Clarion; Addison Plants, Kane; Justin Bankovich, DuBois

Cornerback: Carter Chadsey, St. Marys; Nate Garing, Karns City; Landon Darr, Kane; Ashton Rex, Central Clarion

Safety: Domenic Allegretto, Ridgway; Brayden Kunselman, Brookville; Logan Mosier, St. Marys; Ricky Zampogna, Kane

SPECIALISTS

Placekicker: Peyton Hetrick, Punxsutawney; Zach Kelly, Karns City

Punter: Brycen Dinkfelt, DuBois; Dalton Dixon, Bradford

Return Specialist: Domenic Allegretto, Ridgway; Brayden Kunselman, Brookville

HONORABLE

MENTIONS

Harley Morris, Kane – Safety

Cameron Marciniak, Ridgway – RB

Christian Kirk, DuBois – Linebacker

Tate Lindermuth, Brookville – RB

Jase Ferguson, Central Clarion – QB

SMALL SCHOOL SOUTH DIVISION

Co-Offensive MVP: Brayden Fox, Brockway

Co-Offensive MVP: Bryson Bain, Redbank Valley

Defensive MVP: Carter Terwint, Union/A-C Valley

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Landon Chalmers, Union/A-C Valley

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley

Coach of the Year: Brad Dittman, Union/A-C Valley

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Brayden Fox, Brockway; Bryson Bain, Redbank Valley

Running Back/Slot Back: Mike Card, Union/A-C Valley; Kyle Nellis, Keystone

Fullback: Hunter Shook, Keystone

Wide Receiver/Slot Back: Chris Marshall, Redbank Valley; Alex Carlson, Brockway; Caden Rainey, Union/A-C Valley; Marquese Gardlock, Redbank Valley

Tight End: Joe Tettis, Elk County Catholic

Offensive Line: Landon Chalmers, Union/A- C Valley; Kolby Barrett, Redbank Valley; Landon Hurrelbrink, Keystone; Reese Yahner, BrockwayCarter Terwint, Union/A-C Valley

DEFENSE

Defensive Line/End: Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley; Mike Card, Union/A-C Valley; Brock Champluvier, Keystone; Colton Murray, Union/A-C Valley; Peyton Maurer, Brockway

Linebacker: Carter Terwint, Union/A-C Valley; Seth Stewart, Brockway; Zach Pick, Bucktail; Brenden Shreckengost, Redbank Valley; Zeldon Fisher, Redbank Valley

Cornerback: Ryan Cooper, Union/A-C Valley; Marquese Gardlock, Redbank Valley

Safety: Zander McHenry, Keystone; Skyler Roxbury, Union/A-C Valley

SPECIALISTS

Placekicker: Nick Cosper, Keystone

Punter: Izaiah Yarger, Keystone; Ashton Intallura, Bucktail

Return Specialist: Caden Rainey Union/A-C Valley

HONORABLE

MENTIONS

Dillon Cross, Bucktail – Safety

Ray Shreckengost, Redbank Valley – Running Back

SMALL SCHOOL NORTH DIVISION

Offensive MVP: Noah Lent, Smethport

Defensive MVP: Travis Cooney, Smethport

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Miska Young, Port Allegany

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Jacob Coffman, Otto-Eldred

Coach of the Year: Ryan Neyman, Cameron County

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Noah Lent, Smethport

Running Back/Slot Back: Ryan Love, Otto-Eldred; Dylan Rieder, Cameron County

Fullback: Blaine Moses, Port Allegany; Xander Brown, Coudersport

Wide Receiver/Slot Back: Noah Archer, Port Allegany; Alex Ognen, Smethport; James Culvey, Coudersport

Tight End: Brandon Higley, Smethport

Offensive Line: Miska Young, Port Allegany; Dylan Burdick, Coudersport; Taylor Geitner, Cameron County; Jacob Coffman, Otto-Eldred; Keegan Watson, Smethport

DEFENSE

Defensive Line/End: Carson Neely, Port Allegany; Kyle Dunn, Coudersport; Chance Palmer, Otto-Eldred; Aldon Hulings, Sheffield; Cole Szuba, Smethport

Linebacker: Dylan Hajzus, Coudersport; Isaac Shaw, Otto-Eldred; Travis Cooney, Smethport; Ryan Pelchy, Smethport

Cornerback: Devin Fowler, Cameron County; Aiden McKean, Smethport

Safety: Drew Evens, Port Allegany; Manning Splain, Otto-Eldred

SPECIALISTS

Placekicker: Dylan Howard, Coudersport

Punter: Gavyn Ayers, Coudersport

Return Specialist: Ryan Mason Smethport

HONORABLE

MENTIONS

Derek Cherry, Cameron County – Offensive Line

Kaden Blaniar, Coudersport – Offensive Line

