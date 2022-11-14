The District 9 Football League released its annual All-Star teams on Friday afternoon with award winners for all three of its divisions in the newly named Region 1, Region 2 and Region 3.
And, as its has been in previous seasons, the Tri-County Area was well-represented in all three divisions.
Six area players/coaches took home one of the major awards associated with the All-Stars while local teams had over 60 selections among the three regions — with many players being voted to those squads at multiple positions.
Region 1 saw Brookville’s Baily Miller win the Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year with St. Marys’ Waylon Wehner, while Flying Dutchmen teammate Alex Lukaschunis was named Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Elk County Catholic running back Noah Cherry was Offensive MVP in Region 3 as teammate David Anderson garnered both Co-Defensive MVP and Offensive Lineman of the Year honor. Crusaders head coach Tony Gerg was also tabbed as Coach of the Year.
Here is the full list of major award winners and All-Star teams for all three regions:
REGION 1
Offensive MVP: Jase Ferguson, Central Clarion
Defensive MVP: Ryan Hummell, Central Clarion
Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year: Baily Miller, Brookville
Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year: Waylon Wehner, St. Marys
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Alex Lukaschunis, St. Marys
Coach of the Year: Davey Eggleton, Central Clarion
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Jase Ferguson, Central Clarion; Charlie Coudriet, St. Marys
Running Back/Slot Back: Zeke Bennett, Punxsutawney; Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville; Matthew Davis, St. Marys; Dalton Yale, DuBois.
Fullback: Justin Miller, Punxsutawney; Austin Henery, DuBois
Wide Receiver/Slot Back: Ashton Rex, Central Clarion; Brayden Kunselman, Brookville; Logan Mosier, St. Marys; Lucas Laktash, Bradford; Carter Chadsey, St. Marys.
Tight End: Tommy Smith, Central Clarion
Offensive Line: Matthew Grusky, Punxsutawney; Jimmy Kerr, Central Clarion; Waylon Wehler, St. Marys; Baily Miller, Brookville; Tyler Hutchison, Karns City; Zachary Gallagher, DuBois; Brock Nesselhauf, DuBois.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line/Ends: Alex Lukaschunis, St. Marys; Coleman Slater, Central Clarion; Matt Grusky, Punxsutawney; Zachary Gallagher, DuBois; Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville; David Deccisino, Moniteau; Baily Miller, Brookville; Tyler Hutchison, Karns City
Linebackers: Ryan Hummell, Central Clarion; Matt Martino, Moniteau; Jack Knapp, Brookville; Dalton Yale, DuBois; Landon Martz, Punxsutawney; Matthew Davis, St. Marys; Lucas Wright, Karns City; Mason Nesbitt, Punxsutawney
Cornerback: Noah Peterson, Brookville; Nate Garing, Karns City; Ashton Rex, Central Clarion; Carter Chadsey, St. Marys
Safety: Brayden Kunselman, Brookville; Justin Miller, Punxsutawney; Brady Quinn, Central Clarion; Logan Mosier, St. Marys
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker: Peyton Hetrick, Punxsutawney; Thomas Uckert, Central Clarion
Punter: Peyton Hetrick, Punxsutawney; Bryce Weaver, Brookville
Return Specialist: Ashton Rex, Central Clarion; Logan Mosier, St. Marys; Zach Kelly, Karns City
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Cam-Ron Hays, DuBois – WR
Collin Reitz, St. Marys – WR
Hunter Stalker, Moniteau – RB
REGION 2
Offensive MVP: Kyle Nellis, Keystone
Defensive MVP: Blaine Moses, Port Allegany
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Miska Young, Port Allegany
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Miska Young, Port Allegany
Coach of the Year: Justin Bienkowski, Port Allegany
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Brayden Fox, Brockway; Drew Evens, Port Allegany
Running Back/Slot Back: Kyle Nellis, Keystone; Noah Archer, Port Allegany; Jendy Cuello, Brockway; Ricky Zampogna, Kane
Fullback: Blaine Moses, Port Allegany; Aiden Sell, Keystone; Addison Plants, Kane
Wide Receiver/Slot Back: Aiden Ortz, Redbank Valley; Tyler Albright, Keystone; Alex Carlson, Brockway; Aiden Zimmerman, Ridgway; Tate Minich, Redbank Valley
Tight End: Aaron Sorg, Ridgway
Offensive Line: Miska Young, Port Allegany; Landon Chalmers, Union/ACV; Reese Yahner, Brockway; Carson Neely, Port Allegany; Josh Beal, Keystone; Aaron Smith, Kane; Carson Rupp, Redbank Valley
DEFENSE
Defensive Line/Ends: Brandon Ross, Redbank Valley; Miska Young, Port Allegany; Landon Chalmers, Union/ACV; Brock Champluvier, Keystone; Carson Neely, Port Allegany; Cole Henry, Keystone; Aiden Grieneisen, Brockway; Mike Card, Union/ACV
Linebackers: Blaine Moses, Port Allegany; Addison Plants, Kane; Seth Stewart, Brockway; Caden Adams, Redbank Valley; Aiden Sell, Keystone; Tanner Guaglianone, Brockway; Peyton Stiles, Port Allegany; Ryan Pelchy, Smethport
Cornerback: Mason Clouse, Redbank Valley; Noah Archer, Port Allegany; Matthew Brubaker, Brockway; Tate Minich, Redbank Valley
Safety: Drew Evens, Port Allegany; Aiden Ortz, Redbank Valley; Tyler Albright, Keystone; Dane Anderson, Kane
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker: Owen Clouse, Redbank Valley
Punter: Braylon Button, Port Allegany; Baily Crissman, Union/ACV
Return Specialist: Tyler Albright, Keystone; Luke Zimmerman, Ridgway
HONORABLE
MENTIONS
Cole Bish, Redbank Valley – Linebacker
Elijah Will, Keystone – Linebacker
Dylan Hanna, Brockway – WR
REGION 3
Offensive MVP: Noah Cherry, Elk Co. Catholic
Co-Defensive MVP: Xander Brown, Coudersport
Co-Defensive MVP: David Anderson, Elk Co. Catholic
Offensive Lineman of the Year: David Anderson, Elk Co. Catholic
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Kyle Dunn, Coudersport
Coach of the Year: Tony Gerg, Elk Co. Catholic
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Andrew Schenfield, Otto-Eldred
Running Back/Slot Back: Ethan Ott, Coudersport; Noah Cherry, Elk Co. Catholic
Fullback: Xander Brown, Coudersport; Tanner Pettingill, Bucktail
Wide Receiver/Slot Back: Manning Splain, Otto-Eldred; Braylon Fantaski, Bucktail; Jackson Moss, Coudersport
Tight End: Joe Tettis, Elk Co. Catholic
Offensive Line: Cooper Rossman, Coudersport; David Anderson, Elk Co. Catholic; Isaac Shaw, Otto-Eldred; Landen Farren, Cameron County; Matt Lobdell, Sheffield
DEFENSE
Defensive Line/Ends: Johnny Green, Bucktail; Nick Streich, Cameron County; Jesop Farabaugh, Cameron County; Kyle Dunn, Coudersport; Lucas Grunewald, Elk Co. Catholic; Braxton Caldwell, Otto-Eldred
Linebackers: Eyan Smith, Cameron County;Jameson Britton, Cameron County; Viggo Brown, Coudersport; Brody Pentz, Bucktail; Isaac Dellaquila, Elk Co. Catholic; Hunter App, Otto-Eldred
Cornerback: Jake Narby, Cameron County; Cam Klebacha, Elk Co. Catholic
Safety: Blaze Maholic, Otto-Eldred; Frankie Smith, Elk Co. Catholic
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker: Dylan Howard, Coudersport
Punter: Shawn Geci, Elk Co. Catholic
Return Specialist: Ray’Shene Thomas, Otto-Eldred
HONORABLE
MENTIONS
Colby Barr, Sheffield – QB/Punter
Maddox Baughman, Cameron County – QB/Punter