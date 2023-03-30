PITTSBURGH — The gauntlet of state wrestling tournaments over the past month concluded this past weekend with the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Youth Championships, which were held at the Petersen Events Center on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh.
And, the Tri-County Area sent a huge contingent to the event, with 54 local competitors — both boys and girls — hitting the mats in search of a state medal. Several of those wrestlers were competing in a state tourney for the second weekend in a row, as the PJW event came on the heels of the Keystone Wrestling Championships last weekend in Indiana.
Of those 54 wrestlers, 15 (8 boys and 5 girls) fulfilled that dream of going home with a PJW medal around their necks.
Headlining that group of medalists was DuBois’ Marley Dixon, who captured her second state title in the girls 8U age division in as many weekends.
Dixon, who won a title at 55 pounds last weekend at the Keystone Championships, took home gold at 57 pounds at PJW states after going 3-0 on the weekend.
She opened her weekend with a bang, pinning Avella’s Harper Downey in 28 seconds in the quarterfinals. Dixon followed that up with a 6-3 decision against Hughesville’s Jocelyn Hack in the semis.
Hack opened the scoring on a takedown just 15 seconds in but Dixon quickly reversed her to even the score at 2-2 before riding out Hack the final 1:37 of the period. Dixon chose bottom in the second battled for a reversal with 33 seconds left to grab a 4-2 lead before Hack escaped.
Hack, who trailed 4-3 entering the third, chose bottom but never got out. Dixon rode her the entire period, turning Hack for two nearfall points with 38 seconds remaining to seal the win and earn a berth to the finals and against McGuffey’s Harper Humphries.
Dixon wasted little time seizing control of their finals matchup as she took down Humphries just 10 seconds in. Those two points proved to be all Dixon needed, as she added a reversal in the second period to go up 4-0 before riding out Humphries in the third to capture the gold with a 4-0 victory.
Dixon was one of five local girls to win a medal on the weekend and one of three in the 8U division.
Punxsutawney’s Hope Miller went 3-1 and finished third at 83 pounds, while an 0-2 weekend still earned Clearfield’s Jocelyn Brady a bronze medal at 105 pounds. Miller also placed third at the Keystone Championships ay 88 pounds.
Punxsy’s Maritza Gonzalez went 0-2 at 51 pounds at 8U.
The area also had two medalists on the girls’ side in the 9-10 year old girls division, as Clearfield’s Alyssandra Brady (125) and Punxsy’s Mia Magagnotti (63) placed third and fourth, respectively. Brady went 0-2 in getting her bronze medal, while Magagnotti was 3-2 in her bracket.
Two other locals competed in that age group, with Brockway’s Faryn Weir-Khamis going 0-2 at 63 pounds and Redbank Valley’s Atalia Shaw posting a 1-2 mark at 78 pounds.
Punxsy’s Deeandra Shannon was 0-2 at 145 pounds in the 11-12 year old division.
When it came to the boys tournament, 45 area wrestlers were in action with eight taking home medals.
The best finish by an area boy came from St. Marys’ Brayden Steinbach, who went 5-1 en route to winning a bronze medal at 95 pounds in the 9-10 year old division. Steinbach’s lone loss was a 6-2 setback in the semifinals to eventual champion Brody Brown of Chartier’s Valley.
Steinbach bounced back from that loss in a big way, decking Council Rock South’s Alan Radjabov in just eight seconds in the consolation semifinals before closing out his weekend with a 10-2 major decision of Chestnut Ridge’s Dexter Ward in the third place bout.
Steinbach’s bronze was his second state medal in two weekends, as he took home a silver at the Keystone Championships at 95 pounds in 10U.
The area’s only other medalist in the 9-10 division was St. Marys’ Jayden Lang, who put together a full weekend of work as he went 5-3 while placing sixth at 105 pounds. Lang lost in the Round of 16 before ripping off four straight consy wins before eventually finishing sixth.
Lang was also sixth at 105 in the 10U division at the Keytstone Championships the prior weekend.
St. Marys’ Eli Meyer (85), Clearfield’s Dylan Putt (90), Brookville’s Noah Kniseley (95) and Johnsonburg’s Leo Schreiber (120) each went 1-2 in their respectively weight classes in the 9-10 division, while St. Marys’ Rocco Ruffner (65) and Vincent Penn (90); DuBois’ Rocco Morelli (70); Brookville’s Walker Lindermuth (75); Johnsonburg’s Tony Levesque (80); Punxsy’s Ford Lloyd (80) and Ridgway’s Devin Klink (105) all went 0-2.
The Tri-County Area had 10 entrants in the 8U boys division, with the lone medalist being Punxsutawney’s Owen Brink who finished seventh at 45 pounds following a 4-2 weekend.
Brink was nearly joined on the podium by a pair of Redbank Valley wrestlers — Briggs Hartle (50) and Cooper Kespelher (100) — who each went 3-2 and fell one win short of securing a medal.
Hartle was wrestling up in age (8U is youngest at PJWs) after winning a state title the previous weekend at 51 pounds in 6U at the Keystone Wrestling Championships. Kespelher was eighth at 110 pounds at 8U a weekend ago.
Five wrestlers posted 1-2 records in the 8U division in Punxsy’s Brentley Maines (50), Noah Burkett (55) and Gannon Means (60) and Clearfield’s Blake Rowles (65) and Bentley Howe (90). St. Marys’ Kyle Dellaquila (60) and Brookville’s Enzo Castellan (60) each were 0-2.
The area’s largest group of state qualifiers, 22 to be exact, competed in the boys 11-12 age division, with five landing in the podium with Top 8 finishes.
DuBois’ Lance Davidson posted the highest finish amongst that group, recording a 6-2 weekend to place fifth at 105 pounds. Davidson’s strong showing included a 3-1 win against St. Marys’ Greyson Meyer in sudden victory in the consy quarterfinals to that helped propel him to the fifth-place match, where he ended the weekend with a 4-2 win against Bedford’s Carter Kozielec.
The state medal was Davidson’s second in two weekends, as he was sixth at 105 in the 12U division at the Keystone Championships.
As for Meyer, he went 5-2 in Pittsburgh to take home a a seventh-place medal at the weight. He was one of three local wrestlers to place seventh in their respective weight classes, with St. Marys Maximus Jovenitti (75) and Kale Barnett (115) also doing so as part of 4-2 weekends for each.
The area’s final medalist was Brockway’s Skyler Mosier, who went 3-3 in place sixth at 115 pounds.
Four others just missed landing on the podium as they lost suffered losses in the “blood round” to finish one win short of at least wrestling in the seventh-place match. They were Punxsy’s Brady Dobson (70), Brookville’s Cody Householder (85), Clearfield’s Bo Aveni (90) and Johnsonburg’s Xavier Stockman (135). Householder and Aveni both went 3-2, with the other two posting 2-2 records.
The DuBois duo of Luca Morelli (75) and Brogan Hoare (100), along with Brockway’s Logan Rakvin (145), each went 1-2 at their respective weights, while Brockway’s Jackson Clinger (65); Brookville’s Brady Eberts (125) and Cooper Keihl (160); Punxsy’s Peter Adams (65) and Luke Grusky (95); St. Marys’ Peyton Wendel (80); Redbank Valley’s Gabe Clinger (85) and Ridgway’s T. Dane Papa (90) all were 0-2.