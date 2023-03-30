The Mat Hog Wrestling Club in Punxsutawney had four wrestlers win medals over the weekend at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Youth State Championships in Pittsburgh. Pictured from left to right are Owen Brink, Mia Magagnotti, Marley Dixon and Hope Miller. Brink placed 7th at 45 pounds in boys 8U, while Magagnotti was 4th at 63 pounds in girls 9-10. Dixon won a state title at 57 pounds in girls 8U and Miller was 3rd at 83 pounds in the girls 8U. Dixon attends school at DuBois, while the other three go to Punxsutawney.