CLARION — Staring at a 12-point deficit with just over three minutes left to go in the first half against a Union Knights squad that was working hard to jam those glass slippers on their Cinderella feet, the Elk County Catholic Crusaders didn’t panic.
Plenty of time, plenty of defense and a whole lot of program experience in big games on the floor at PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
From that 26-14 deficit, the top-seeded Crusaders gave up just nine more points to the sixth-seeded Knights the final 19:27 of game time and eventually pulled away for a 50-35 win in Saturday afternoon’s District 9 Class 1A Championship game.
Both teams open the PIAA playoffs Friday. The 25-2 Crusaders likely host WPIAL fifth-place The Neighborhood Academy while the Knights (14-12) host District 5 third-place Turkeyfoot Valley, both games tip off at 7 p.m.
Union, led by senior forward Zander Laughlin, came out hot, making seven of its first nine shots with Laughlin scoring all of his 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting by the 1:45 mark of the first quarter. His 3-pointer put the Knights up 16-6.
Concerned? Yes, but not panicked.
“I think it was about after their first two or three shots and we really had a poor defense game plan the way we played their screens and the really exploited us,” Crusaders head coach Aaron Straub said. “So it was little things like that, but let’s face it, they made a bunch of shots early and they looked really good. Union is a good team. That’s about as good of a shooting team as we’ve faced.
“We were just able to keep enough contact and realized that we still had a chance even when we were down 12 or whatever the scoreboard said at the time.”
Still, the Knights were able to hang on to a 28-22 lead by halftime. But the warning signs were definitely there. After Dawson Camper hit the second of two free throws to put the Knights up 33-24 with 4:23 left in the third quarter, the Knights scored two points the rest of the game.
“When you look at those 17 points (allowed from second through fourth quarter), it’s how we closed the game with defense from about the five-minute mark of the third quarter on,” Straub noted. “We had a little meeting and told the guys that they needed to play, needed to step in and draw a charge, not letting people go buy, so it was all about defense.
“We beat a good team that beat the No. 2 and 3 seeds (DuBois Central Catholic and Clarion) and thought that maybe they were going to complete the run, especially the way they played early. Coach Mortimer did a great job preparing his kids. They came out and believed and didn’t blink at all. I’m really proud of the kids.”
The Crusaders embarked on a decisive 18-0 run after Camper’s free throw. Two Adam Straub free throws tied it up at 33-33 at the 1:43 mark of the third and Michael Jacobs’ putback gave the Crusaders the lead for good at 35-33 with 1:07 left.
The end of the run came on Lance O’Neill’s basket that put ECC up 42-33 at around the six-minute mark of the fourth.
Straub and Wortman both scored 12 points with Straub finishing off a double-double with 11 rebounds. Jacobs and junior Jordan Wasko each scored eight points. Wasko was playing his second game of limited minutes since returning from what appeared to be a season-ending knee injury on Feb. 7 in the Crusaders’ last loss of the season at Brookville.
The Crusaders are 7-0 since Wasko’s injury and of course, 2-0 since he’s returned.
“It is amazing,” Straub said. “When he left the Brookville floor, we were thinking and hoping he could get right for next year and to see him moving as well, he’s had a lot of treatments and really good care and a lot of prayers too, that’s for sure. And a lot of people believe in him and we’re very fortunate to have him back and he never stopped believing he was going to be back. He looked like he was moving pretty well.”
NOTES: After going 6-for-22 from the field in the first half, the Crusaders finished 16-for-43. Union, after it’s 7-for-9 start, finished 14-for-36 shooting. The Crusaders converted 16 of 19 free throws. The Crusaders committed just six turnovers while forcing 15 Union giveaways, seven of them in the fourth quarter. … It’s the 28th D9 title for the Crusaders and 25th under 41st-year head coach Aaron Straub, whose program improved to 28-9 overall in D9 title games. … Union was playing in its first D9 final since 2011 when it lost to the Crusaders in the D9 Class 1A final. The Knights haven’t won a D9 championship since beating A-C Valley in 1981. … Payton Johnston led the Knights with 13 points.
ELK CO. CATHOLIC 50,
UNION 35
Score By Quarters
Union 18 10 5 2 — 35
ECC 8 14 15 13 — 50
Union –35
Dawson Camper 1 2-4 4, Skyler Roxbury 3 0-0 6, Trey Fleming 0 0-0 0, Payton Johnston 5 2-2 13, Zander Laughlin 5 0-0 12, Owen Bish 0 0-0 0, Hayden Smith 0 0-0 0, Gage Jordan 0 0-0 0, Trent Fleming 0 0-0 0, Christian Salizzoni 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-6 35.
Elk Co. Catholic –50
Lance O’Neill 1 2-2 4, Michael Jacobs 4 0-0 8, Wil Wortman 4 2-3 12, Colby Nussbaum 1 2-2 4, Adam Straub 3 6-7 12, David Anderson 0 2-2 2, Jordan Wasko 2 2-2 8, Timmy Brannock 0 0-1 0, Noah Cherry 0 0-0 0, Frankie Smith 0 0-0 0, Charlie Geci 0 0-0 0, Bobby Urmann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 16-19 50.
3-pointers: Union 3 (Laughlin 2, Johnston), ECC 2 (Wasko 2).