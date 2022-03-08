GENEVA, Ohio — The DuBois girls swim team made the trek to Ohio over the weekend to compete in the District 9/10 Class AAA Championships at Spire Institute and put together a strong showing that saw the Lady Beavers crown a pair of champions and finish second in the team standings.
Senior Abby Dressler extended her standout career by a couple weeks by winning gold in the 500 freestyle to reach states for the second straight year. Sophomore Sidney Beers will join her at Bucknell this year after she won gold herself in the 100 free. Dressler went to states as the 200 free champ a year ago.
The duo headlined a weekend that saw the Lady Beavers collect 10 Top 3 and 18 Top 6 finishes as they placed second in the team standings by a comfortable margin over Meadville, 331-294. McDowell once again won the team crown with 475 points.
“The girls performed really well this weekend,” said DuBois head coach Michael Gressler. “Their times and places reflect months of hard work and dedication. I’m proud of all of them.”
Dressler had the biggest swim of the day in the 500 free, as she not only won gold but etched her name in the Lady Beaver history books by touching the wall in a school record time of 5:18.41, besting McDowell senior Jazmyn Myers by 1.01 seconds.
She made her move in the final length of the pool to pass Myers and smashed the previous school mark of 5:21.89 set by Melia Andrulonis back in 2015.
Dressler and Myers are no strangers, as Myers edged Dressler by 1.47 seconds in the event last year at districts to take home the gold.
What made Dressler’s win even more impressive was how much time she dropped off her seed time — 13.48 seconds to be exact. She came in seeded second behind Myers (5:26.28), who also dropped significant time.
“I was a little nervous going in today because day I wasn’t where I wanted to be,” said Dressler. “I knew who I was up against because I swam against her last year (it was a close race then too). So my plan was to stick with her from the beginning and just hang on as best as I can.
“I could see her ahead of me by a little bit on the last turn and I knew I needed to rely on my training to pull everything together and make it happen. I don’t think I would be in the position that I’m in without the competition of Jazmyn Myers.”
Dressler added an individual silver medal in the 200 free, the event she won last year, finishing just over five seconds behind Meadville sophomore Julianne Gowetski who touched the wall in 1:54.53. Dressler’s time (1:59.59) was just .12 seconds slower than her winning mark a year ago.
“Abby is one of the hardest workers that I have coached,” said Gressler. “Many use the phrase ‘hard worker,’ but she truly is. She expects nothing but the best from herself and isn’t satisfied with anything less than that. The reason she could trust her training is because she has put the time in over the years so it would be there for here when it counted. I’m happy for her.”
As for Beers, she matched Dressler with gold and silver individual medals.
Beers won gold in the 100 free by more than two seconds over McDowell senior Jadyn Danylko, 54.46-56.62. Beers, the bronze medalist as a freshman in the event a year ago, came in seeded first and dropped more than a second off that time.
“Going in as the top seed was nerve-racking because I had the pressure of holding that spot,” said Beers. “One of the things that have been stressed to me was my first 50 split. I don’t remember my race, but I do remember turning around and seeing the result. I was so happy to see a time drop and that I made states.”
“Sidney had a great 100 free, her splits were about perfect,” said Gressler. “While she was focusing on going out fast her first 50, it was the second half that stands out to me. Many times a fast opening can lead into a rough second half, but she kept the speed up and had a great time and earned a trip to PIAAs.”
Beers was one of three Lady Beavers to finish in the Top 5 in the 100, as freshmen sisters Emma (59.35) and Abby Frano (59.66) placed third and fifth, respectively.
Beers’ medal on Saturday came on the heels of winning a silver in the 50 free for the second year in a row on Friday. Beers posted a sub-25 for the first time in the event, touching the wall in 24.91.
However, Meadville sophomore Maura Bloss set a new meet record time of 23.96 in beating the Lady Beaver. The old mark was 24.17 set way back in 2009 by McDowell’s Jacqueline Rzymek.
Dressler and Beers also teamed up to win a pair on bronze medals in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
The 200 squad of Beers, sophomore Olivia Dressler, freshman Abby Frano and Abby Dressler posted a time of 1:44.80, just over a second behind runner-up McDowell. Meadville won in a meet record time of 1:37.51.
The 400 team of Olivia Dressler, freshman Emma Frano, Beers and Abby Dressler touched the wall in 3:49.49, just .45 seconds behind second-place McDowell. Meadville also won that race in a record time of 3:34.92.
Individually, Olivia Dressler collected a bronze medal in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.58) and placed fifth in the 200 IM (2:33.81). DuBois also got a bronze medal from senior Delaney Lingenfelter in the 100 backstroke (1:07.10).
Junior Morgan Rothrock was fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:12.45), while fellow junior Dru Javens placed fourth in the 200 free (2:08.09) and fifth in the 500 (5:48.21).
Abby Frano added a fifth in the 50 free (27.34), while sister Emma was sixth in the 200 IM (2:34.03). Sophomore Nicole Wells was fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:10.19).
DuBois also got a third bronze in the relays, as the 200 medley squad of Lingenfelter, Emma Frano, Rothrock and Wells finished with a time of 2:07.13.
“The rest of the girls performed excellently as well,” said Gressler of his team beyond the two district champs. “Olivia Dressler had best times in both her IM and 100 breaststroke. Olivia stepped into the IM this season for the team and did very well in it. I think she surprised herself there.
“Dru Javens had her best times of the season in the 200 and 500 freestyles. Those events are two of the toughest, and she did both of them just about every meet this season. That just shows how strong she is not just physically but mentally. I’m proud of everything she’s done.
“Abby and Emma Frano both went sub minute in the 100 freestyle, which is a big milestone for them. They’ve been great all season and have learned what it is to be a varsity athlete. I’m excited for what they did this weekend but also about what they can do in the future.
“Morgan Rothrock and Nicole Wells did great in their events. This was their first trip to districts and gained a lot of experience and just what it takes to get to the next level. They’ll be taking on bigger roles next year and are ready for it.
“Delaney Lingenfelter earned a third place finish with a lifetime best. A great way to finish her high school career.”
The PIAA Class AAA Swimming & Diving Championships will be held at Bucknell University on March 16-17.