ATHENS — The DuBois 11-year-old All-Star baseball team saw its summer run come to an end over the weekend as the Section 1 champions went 0-2 at the state tournament in Athens.
DuBois suffered a tough and unfortunate loss in its states opener late Saturday night when it suffered a hard-fought 7-4 setback to Keystone in a game that lasted just four innings.
A bad storm delayed the third game of the Saturday evening, which meant the DuBois-Keystone contest, which was originally scheduled for 8 p.m., didn’t start until 10:18 p.m.
And, under Little League rules for the age group, no new inning can start after midnight and both teams were made aware before the start that if four innings were played before midnight the game would be official and not finished on Sunday. However, had they game not had four innings played, it would have resumed Sunday.
DuBois was in the matchup with Keystone, trailing just 5-4 after three. DuBois left the bases loaded the top of the fourth, then Keystone scored twice in the bottom half to go up 7-4 as midnight struck. That proved to be the ball game, as Keystone advanced in the winners’ bracket, while DuBois dropped into a Sunday afternoon elimination game against Aston/Middletown.
Unfortunately for DuBois, it looked like a team that had played late into the previous night and suffered a tough loss. The Section 1 champions just didn’t seem to have much pep in their step, while Aston/Middletown brought their bats with them from the get-go.
The end result was a 13-2, 4-inning victory for Aston/Middletown, as the Section 8 champs stayed alive in the tournament while ending DuBois’ season in the process. DuBois mustered just one hit in the game — a RBI single to left in the second inning to score the second of DuBois’ two runs in the contest.
“That was an unfortunate situation (Saturday night),” said DuBois manager Jason Yale. “We knew going in that time was going to catch us. We started (close to) 10:30, and they told us before the game that no (new) inning starts after midnight. So, we had that feeling it would probably run late and not finish.
“But, you can tell there really wasn’t any spring in the step today. We came out kind of flat, coming off that game, and it’s hot as heck out. That was a really good baseball team (Aston/Middletown) we played though.
“This was a great experience for the kids, though. We have four or five kids who had never been All-Stars before, and one kid on the team who had played in a sectional tournament before and at states. Cooper Knouse played for the 11Us last year (as 10-year-old) as well. So, we had 11 kids on this team who had never seen a step beyond districts.
“The experience was the big thing, because I told them at the beginning of the summer ... these guys will make up a big chunk of the 12-year-old team next year.”
DuBois, the visitors by way of the pregame coin flip, had a chance to make some early noise Sunday, as Cooper Knouse and Brock Yale drew back-to-back walks with one out against Aston/Middletown starter Joey Thompson.
However, neither runner moved from there as Thompson got a strikeout and groundout to quickly end the threat.
Aston/Middletown then sent 15 hitters to the plate in the bottom of the first as they jumped on DuBois starter Yale for eight runs in a third of an inning. Knouse came on in relief as the lineup rolled back over the top and allowed a run himself before getting DuBois out of the inning.
All told, Aston/Middletown scored nine runs on six hits, four walks and pair of DuBois throwing errors on the bases. Brody Allison had a RBI double in the frame for the Section 8 champs, while Austin Younger, Brayden Myers, Hunter Kass and Colin Dailey all had RBI singles.
DuBois countered with a pair of run in the top of the second as it tried to build some momentum after Aston/Middletown’s huge start.
Tyler Farrell reached on an error to open the inning and went to second on a wild pitch before Brock Fike walked. The pair moved up a base on a wild pitch before reliever Kass got a strikeout. Lander then smacked a pitch through the left side of the infield for a single that plated Farrell.
Fike, who stopped at third on that hit, scored a batter later when Kellan Hoover grounded into a fielder’s choice that erased Lander at second. Hoover proved to be DuBois’ final base runner as Kass retired the the final seven batters he faced as his team ultimately ended the game after four innings via the 10-run mercy rule.
Aston/Middletown put the mercy rule into play with a four-run bottom of the second that made it 13-2. Dailey and Younger had their second RBI singles of the game in the inning, while Thompson ripped a RBI double.
With the win, Aston/Middletown moved on to play the loser between Hollidaysburg or East Side in an elimination game today. Those two teams were schedule to play a winners’ bracket game late Sunday night.
Recommended Video
In Saturday night’s opener, Keystone struck first with a run in the first before pushing four across in the second to grab a 5-0 lead.
DuBois promptly countered with a big four-run top of the third to get right back into the game.
Fike led off the third with a single, while Hoover walked with one out. After a strikeout, Yale came through with a huge two-run, two-out double to plate both runners. Farrell followed with a single that brought home special pinch runner Carsen Delaney, while Farrell scored himself to make it 5-4.
DuBois then held Keystone scoreless in the bottom of the third before getting back to work in the fourth with midnight approaching. The Section 1 champs loaded the bases with one as Delaney and Lander walked around Fike reaching on an error.
DuBois couldn’t push a run across, though, as Keystone reliever Bryan Rote used a strikeout and fielder’s choice to work out of the bases loaded jam to keep it a 5-4 game. That proved to be DuBois’ final chance as Keystone tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the inning before the midnight curfew ended the game.
ASTON/MIDDLETOWN 13,
DUBOIS 2, 4 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 020 0 — 2
Aston/Middletown 940 0 — 13
DuBois—2
Kellan Hoover cf-ss 2000, Cooper Knouse ss-p 1000, Brock Yale p-ss 0000, Hunter Shepler ph-1b 1000, Blake Barrett c 2000, Kody Knisley rf 1000, Carsen Delaney ph-rf 1000, Tyler Farrell 1b 1100, Levi Strong cf 1000, Brock Fike 3b 1100, Colton Sachs lf 2000, Locke Lander 2b 1011. Totals: 14-2-1-1.
Aston/Middletown—13
Antonio Giancroce 2b 2000, Colin Dailey ph 2222, Joey Thompson p-ss 3221, Luke Fulker ss-3b 3112, Austin Younger 3b-1b 3123, Brody Allison lf-c 1111, Dominic Dinardo ph 1000, Shaun Barry cf 0100, Ben Dugan ph 2000, Brayden Myers 1b-lf 3211, Logan Mast rf 0100, Luke Williams ph 1010, Hunter Kass c-p 2221. Totals: 23-13-12-11.
Errors: DuBois 4, A/M 1. LOB: DuBois 3, A/M 8. 2B: Thompson, Allison. SAC: Williams.
Pitching
DuBois: Brock Yale-1/3 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Cooper Knouse-2 2/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
A/M: Joey Thompson-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 SO; Hunter Kass-3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kass. Losing pitcher: Yale.