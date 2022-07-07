ROULETTE — The DuBois 11-year-old Little League All-Star baseball team certainly saw the highest of highs and the lowest of lows against Potter/McKean on Wednesday evening at Weimer Field in Roulette. DuBois jumped out to a 7-0 lead through four innings and no-hit Potter/McKean through five innings. But the home team made things interesting late, plating five runs in the bottom of the sixth before DuBois escaped with a 7-6 victory in game one of the best-of-3 series for the District 10 championship.
DuBois pitchers Cooper Knouse and Kolton Knisley combined to no-hit Potter/McKean in the first five innings as Knouse got the start and struck out eight in three and 2/3 innings. Knisley allowed a run in his one and 2/3 innings of work but struck out three.
Brock Fike and Levi Strong had two RBIs each for DuBois as they scored two runs in the top of the second and five more in the top of the fourth.
DuBois got its initial run of the game as Locke Lander hit an infield chopper down the third base line with the bases juiced, plating Knisley for the 1-0 lead. With Knouse at bat, an error by the shortstop allowed DuBois to go up 2-0 as Potter/McKean would get out of the inning without anymore damage.
DuBois then racked up five more in the top of the fourth inning as they had six of the team’s nine hits in the game in that inning alone. Knouse had a one out single to left to get things going and Brock Yale had a hard liner for a single off of the shortstop. With both runners moving into scoring position on a wild pitch, Fike hit his two-RBI single to right field to go up 4-0.
Knisley would hit a fly ball to right for the second out, with Fike tagging up to third. Blake Barrett would then single to right to bring home Fike to make it a 5-0 ballgame as Carsen Delaney then beat out an infield single after him. That set up Strong’s at-bat, as he ripped a two-RBI double to center to give DuBois a commanding 7-0 lead.
With all of the momentum, DuBois was unable to get to a 10-run lead to end the game early as they just had a Knouse one-out double in the top of the fifth. However, Potter/McKean was able to score its first run of the game in the bottom half of the inning.
Ian Baker was hit by Knisley to start the inning and an error on a bunt put runners at first and second. Another walk by Knisley loaded the bases and then a two-out, bases loaded walk to Roberts gave Potter/McKean its first run, trailing DuBois 7-1.
But with Cael Delong on the mound for the final two innings, he would keep the DuBois offense in check — allowing just one hit after DuBois had eight in the other four innings.
DuBois went to Tyler Farrell on the mound to get its final three outs, but the Potter/McKean bats awakened as they made DuBois sweat out the victory. After Malachi Shaffer broke up the no-hitter with a bunt, a Baker double down the left field line plated him to make it 7-2. A wild pitch that went off the catcher toward the DuBois dugout plated Iziah Petruzzi to make it 7-3. Farrell then struck out Bryson Roys but Roys would reach first on the wild pitch, with Lane Gay also scoring to make it 7-4.
Farrell would finally get the first out, striking out leadoff hitter Cam Shaffer. The second out came on a fly ball to center from Alec Resig, but that plated Roys via a sac fly to cut the DuBois lead to two. Roberts then hit a deep fly to left that could’ve tied up the ballgame, but it one-hopped off the left field wall, scoring Tanner Fetzer to make it 7-6.
DuBois manager Jason Yale then pulled Farrell in favor of Brock Yale to get the final out, with the Potter/McKean tying run in scoring position at second and the winning run at the plate in Delong.
Delong drew a 3-0 count but then three straight strikes by Yale capped off a 7-6 nail-biting win for DuBois.
Both teams will then take to the field once again on Friday in game two. That contest will start at 6 p.m. at Way Memorial Field in DuBois, with DuBois having the chance to wrap up the series with a win.
DuBOIS 7,
POTTER/MCKEAN 6,
Score by Innings
DuBois 020 500 — 7
Potter 000 015 — 6
DuBois—7
Colton Sachs lf 1000, Hunter Shepler lf 2000, Cooper Knouse p-ss 4120, Brock Yale 1b-p 3010, Brock Fike 3b 3112, Kody Knisley ss-p-rf 2100, Blake Barrett c 4111, Kellan Hoover pr-cf 2210, Carsen Delaney pr-cf 1110, Tyler Farrell rf-p-1b 1000, Levi Strong rf 2012, Locke Lander 2b 3011. Totals: 28-7-9-6.
Potter/McKean—6
Cam Shaffer cf 3000, Alec Resig c 2001, Cayden Roberts p-ss 3012, Cael Delong 1b-p 2000, Lane Gay pr-ph 0100, Ayden Bachman lf 1000, Carter Risser lf 1000, Malachi Shaffer 2b 1110, Iziah Petruzzi 3b-p-1b-3b 2100, Ian Baker ss-3b-rf 2211, Bryson Roys 2b-1b 2000, Noah Gunther rf 1000, Tanner Fetzer rf-2b 3110. Totals: 23-6-4-4.
Errors: DuBois 2, Potter 2. LOB: DuBois 10, Potter 7. DP: DuBois 0, Potter 1. 2B: Strong, Knouse; Baker. SF: Resig. HBP: Yale (by Roberts), Knisley (by Roberts); Baker (by Knisley).
Pitching
DuBois: Cooper Knouse-3 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO; Kolton Knisley-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Tyler Farrell-2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Brock Yale-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Potter/McKean: Cayden Roberts-2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO, 2 HB; Iziah Petruzzi-1 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Cael Delong-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Knouse. Losing pitcher: Roberts.