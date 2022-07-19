FAIRVIEW — The DuBois 11-year-old All-Star baseball team opened Section 1 Tournament play Sunday night with a wild 12-10 victory against host FLAG, a win that put the District 10 champs into the championship game of the three-team event.
DuBois jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings before holding off a furious comeback bid by FLAG, which scored four times in the top of the third to make things interesting at 7-4.
DuBois countered with a run in the bottom of the third and three more in the fourth to go up 11-4. FLAG responded with two runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to get within two (12-10).
However, DuBois halted the District 3 champs’ rally there to clinch a spot in the section title game.
DuBois pounded out 12 hits in the win, with Kellan Hoover, Cooper Knouse Brock Yale and Brock Fike leading the way with two hits each. All but Yale had a double, while Hoover and Blake Barrett both collected a pair of RBIs.
DuBois will now take on Oil City for the championship tonight at 6 p.m., as Oil City knocked off FLAG on Monday, 20-10, in five innings.
Knouse started on the mound for DuBois and enjoyed a quick 1-2-3 top of the first before the DuBois offense went to work getting him the lead. Knouse got things started with a single with one out.
Yale followed with a single of his own before both runners scored on a Barrett single. Barrett later came home on a groundout by Brock Fike.
Knouse worked around a walk in the top of the second, then DuBois seemed to break the game open with a four-run bottom of the second.
Tyler Farrell jump-started the inning with a double, then took third before scoring on a Locke Lander single. Lander was then erased on a fielder’s choice hit by Hoover.
A grounder resulted in the second out of the inning, but a pair of FLAG errors extended the inning and allowed DuBois to score two more runs — one on a bases-loaded walk by Colton Sachs — to take a 7-0 advantage.
Just when it seemed DuBois was in complete control, FLAG exploded for four runs in the third. DuBois got one of those back in the bottom half when Hoover smacked a single with one out and scored on a double by Knouse to make it 8-4.
DuBois pushed that lead to 11-4 with three more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Hunter Shepler started that rally with a leadoff double, while Carsen Delaney reached on a strikeout in the dirt. Farrell then reached on an error that allowed Shepler to score.
After a popup, Hoover delivered a clutch two-out, two-run double to make it a seven-run game. That lead was then cut to five in the top of the fifth as FLAG scored twice more.
DuBois tacked on what proved to be a big insurance run in the bottom of the fifth. Yale had a single and Fike a double in the inning as DuBois went up 12-6.
FLAG didn’t go away quietly in the sixth, though, scoring four runs before DuBois managed to finish off the victory.