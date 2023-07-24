ERIE — The DuBois 11-year old All-Star team wrapped up its short summer season with a 1-1 day Saturday to finish as the runner-up at the Section 1 Tournament, which was held by the Iroquois Little League in the Lawrence Park area of Erie.
DuBois, lone 11-year old squad in District 10, finally played its first game together on Friday after a month of practicing and suffered a 19-0, 3-inning loss at the hands of a tough SCC All-Star team made up players from Saegertown, Cambridge Springs and Conneaut Lake areas.
That SCC squad proved to be the class of the three-team field and beat DuBois again in Saturday’s championship game, 22-1 in four innings. SCC, which also beat host Iroquois Friday evening went 3-0 in winning the title and outscored its opponents 60-1 in those three contests.
DuBois manager Keith Lepionka said in talking with some parents from SCC it sounded like their team was strictly a travel squad and that the team didn’t play in a sanctioned Little League, which is required for the age group. However, officials signed off on them playing in the sectional, and unless the team would be deemed ineligible, SCC will play in the state tournament in Wellsboro, which begins Friday.
In between its losses to SCC, DuBois collected a mercy rule victory of its own early Saturday afternoon as it hammered Iroquois, 15-0 in three innings to get a second shot at SCC. DuBois held its own early in that rematch and trailed just 4-0 after two innings.
However, SCC pushed four more runs across in the third before breaking the hame wide open with a 14-run top of the fourth that saw three different DuBois pitchers throw.
DuBois scored its lone run in the title game, which was the only run SCC allowed, in the bottom of the fourth.
La’Mya Stowe started that bottom of the fourth with a leadoff walk. Lizzie Lepionka was then hit by a pitch after a strikeout, while an infleld single by Bryanna Wilmoth loaded the bases against SCC reliever Kayden Wilson.
Alyson Kalgren then drew a walk to force home Stowe before Wilson fielded a comebacker and started a 1-2-3 double play to end the game.
“They (SCC) is a very good team and well-coached,” said Keith Lepionka. “But, we came and competed the best we could, and I’m extremely proud of the girls and the effort they put in. We had a lot of fun on the field, and they also had a lot of fun in the hotel. I think it was a good (all-around) experience for them, and they learned a lot and got some good friends out of this. So, that’s a good thing.
“We practice for the last month, and that’s a hard thing to do without playing a game. These were the first actual games this group played together in a tournament. It didn’t end up the way you hoped it would, but 1-2 for there first tournament ever. I don’t think that’s too terrible. They’re going to get much better, and you’re going to see some good things from them.
“I’m thankful to all the parents too for spending their time and money up here the past two or three days. I know that is a huge commitment just to bring them together and we did have some fun and got to know some new people.”
And DuBois certainly had some fun in its opening game Saturday as it racked up 15 runs on 13 hits in the lopsided mercy-rule win against Iroquois.
Wilmoth led that offensive attack by going 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Stowe was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, while Eberlee Smochek also was 2-for-2 with a double and RBI. Lepionka added a double and RBI, with Mackenzie Popson also having two RBIs in the win.
Smochek was the beneficiary of all that offense as she tossed a one-hit shutout on just 39 pitches. She struck out eight and walked none. Iroquois’ lone runner came on a two-out single in the top of the first.
DuBois got all the runs it needed with a five-run bottom of the first.
Julia Dinkelt started that rally with a leadoff walk, quickly stole second and scored on a double by Wilmoth. Alyson Kalgren followed with a walk before a single from Smochek plated Wilmoth.
Popson followed with a single of her own that plated Kalgren, while Smochek scored on an Abigail Gates sac fly caught by the shortstop. Popson eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.
DuBois tacked on three more runs in the second.
Jacie Bash led off the frame with a walk, then stole second and third before scoring on a single to left by Stowe with one out. Dinkelt followed with a walk as the lineup turned over. Lepionka then grounded out to first, which advanced both runners for Wilmoth, who scored Bash and Stowe with a single to put DuBois up 8-0.
DuBois then finished off the game via the 15-run mercy rule with seven more runs in the third, scoring the final three runs with two outs to do so.
Smochek led off the third with a double to center and scored on a groundout by Popson. Gates and Elaina Deasey followed with singles before Gates stole third and scored when the throw was off the mark.
Bash kept things going with a single of her own before Iroquois got the second out on a popup to short. DuBois wasn’t finished in the inning though.
A double by Stowe chased home Deasey and Bash to make it 12-0. Dinkfelt followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Dinkfelt in turn took second without a throw before a Lepionka double to center plated both Stowe and Dinkfelt.
That brought Wilmoth to the plate, and she ended things with a walk-off single to left that scored Lepionka with DuBois’ 15th and final run.
DUBOIS 15,
IROQUOIS 0 3 innings
Score by Innings
SCC 000 — 0
DuBois 537 — 15
* There was 2 outs when game ended
Iroquois—0
Not available
DuBois—15
Julia Dinkfelt cf 1310, Lizzie Lepionka ss 3112, Bryanna Wilmoth c 3134, Alyson Kalgren 1b 1100, Eberlee Smochek p 2221, Makenzie Popson 3b 2112, Abigail Gates 2b 2111, Elaina Deasey lf 2110, Jacie Bash rf 1210, Alexis Gibson eh 2000, La’Mya Stowe eh 2223. Totals: 21-15-13-13.
Errors: Iroquois 1, DuBois 0. 2B: Lepionka, Wilmoth, Smochek, Stowe, SB: Gates, Bash 2, Smochek, Popson 3, Dinkfelt 3.
Pitching
SCC: N/A
DuBois: Eberlee Smochek-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Smochek,
SCC ALL-STARS 22,
DUBOIS 1, 4 innings
Score by Innings
SCC 124 (14) 22
DuBois 000 1 — 1
SCC—22
Allison Kosinski lf 2211, Tori Obenrader c 4322, Josie Mihoki 3b 3221, Allie Mumford p-2b 2101, Kayden Wilson 2b-p 3224, Jocelyn Jordan cf 1200, Madyson Mangol ss 0300, Molly O’Grady cf 0201, Alex Dugan eh 2224, Addison Keem rf 2123, Maddi Deane eh 1100, Adalyn Hovis eh 1100. Totals: 21-22-11-17.
DuBois—1
Julia Dinkfelt cf 1000, Lizzie Lepionka ss-p 1000, Bryanna Wilmoth c 2010, Alyson Kalgren 1b-p-ss 1001, Eberlee Smochek p-lf 2000, Makenzie Popson 3b 1000, Abigail Gates 2b 1000, Elaina Deasey lf-eh 1000, Jacie Bash rf-eh 1000, Alexis Gibson eh-rf 1000, La’Mya Stowe eh-1b 0100. Totals: 12-1-1-1.
Errors: SCC 0, DuBois 5. LOB: SCC 7, DuBois 3. DP: SCC 1, DuBois 0. 2B: Obenrader, Wilson. 3B: Wilson. SF: Wilson, O’Grady. HBP: Mihoki (by Smochek), O’Grady 2 (1 by Smochek, 1 by Kalgren), Dugan (by Kalgren), Deane (bu Smochek). SB: Dinkfelt, Obenrader, Jordan, Mangol.
Pitching
SCC: Allie Mumford-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 SO, 1 HB; Kayden Wilson-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois: Eberlee Smochek-3 IP, 6 H. 8 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO, 3 HB; Alyson Kalgren-0 IP, 4 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO, 2 HB; Lizzie Lepionka-1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mumford. Losing pitcher: Smoechek.