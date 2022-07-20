FAIRVIEW — The DuBois 11-year-old All-Star baseball team took down Oil City for a hard-fought, 4-3, victory on Tuesday evening to win the Section 1 title.
It was a close contest throughout, with DuBois outhitting Oil City 7-6 on the night. After DuBois jumped out to a 3-0 lead, Oil City would battle back, eventually getting to within one run. But the pitching combo of Blake Barrett and Kody Knisley held strong against Oil City’s Thomas Rennard and got the win to clinch the title.
Barrett threw four and 1/3 innings and and allowed three runs, five hits — two of which were the first two batters of the game — while walking five and striking out nine. Knisley threw the final one and 2/3 innings, allowing a lone hit and walking one to pickup the save.
“Blake throws hard and he’s got a heck of a fastball,” DuBois head coach Jason Yale said. “It was just a matter of a little bit of nerves to start ... He settled in and he threw really well. I originally told him he was going to go 35 pitches or two innings. And after he came in after the second inning (after striking all six outs to that point), I said, ‘Hey, the 35 pitches, I lied to you — you’re going as long as you can.’”
On the other side, Oil City’s Thomas Rennard threw all five innings and allowed six hits, four runs, two walks and struck out six DuBois batters.
“That’s the best pitcher we’ve seen to date in any of our district or sectional play,” Yale said of Rennard. “He threw a heck of a game and we had to earn everything today. The kids came through when they needed to. We certainly were hoping for a little bit more offense and runs but we’ll take the outcome.”
DuBois’ Cooper Knouse led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a solo homer in the bottom of the third that was well over the left field wall.
Things didn’t appear to start well for the Section 1 champs early, however, as Barrett gave up a leadoff double to Sawyer Harriger and a single to Blake Sandrock, walking Rennard immediately after that to load up the bases with no out. But Barrett hunkered down and struck out the next three batters to get out of the inning. He then struck out all three outs in the top of the second before the DuBois offense broke the scoreless tie in the bottom half of the inning.
Barrett helped out his own cause with a leadoff single and Knisley reached base on an error as the throw from third pulled the first baseman’s foot off the bag. With Barrett and Knisley in scoring position via a wild pitch, Colton Sachs came through with a two-RBI single up the middle — eventually reaching to third himself after the ball went through the center fielder’s legs. However, Rennard and Oil City was able to get out of the inning from there after Colton Wilson made a spectacular diving catch in center on a Locke Lander well-hit ball that likely would’ve plated a couple more runs, and Sandrock made a leaping catch at short from Kellan Hoover to get out of the inning.
With the score still 2-0 in the bottom of the third, Knouse led off with his solo shot to make it 3-0 but they were unable to get any other across the plate.
Oil City would then answer after Barrett walked the first two batters in the top of the fourth and Wilson would have an RBI single to center to make it 3-1. Harriger would then hit into a grounder to second, plating another run to cut the DuBois lead to 3-2.
DuBois got its fourth and final run in the bottom of the fourth as Carsen Delaney led off with a walk. With one out, Hoover roped a double to the left field wall as Delaney was given the green light for home, but he was thrown out at the plate. However, Hoover advanced to third on that throw home and Knouse later hit an infield single to short to plate Hoover to make it 4-2.
After Barrett’s fifth walk of the game, coach Yale went to Knisley on the mound with one out in the top of the fifth, as a couple of wild pitches moved up Mason Deets to third. A groundout by Declan Cunningham then scored Deets to make it 4-3 as DuBois was able to get out of the inning one batter later with a Jayden Umstead popup to Knisley.
DuBois looked to add some insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth as Barrett led off with a single after a bad infield hop put it out into left. After Knisley struck out, Brock Fike then hit one to first, which was caught and then Oil City got a double play as Barrett left second base after the ball was hit, thus ending the inning as Oil City was down one as DuBois needed three outs to clinch the title.
“We had a mistake here and there but nothing that — they stopped (the mistakes) at one,” Yale said. “They had one mistake and then it ended. We didn’t compile them and have a bad inning. We’ve had those the past two games where one bad play turns into a bad inning and five runs later, here we are. We held our errors to one at a time and came right back.”
But as a double play ended the fifth inning, one would also end the sixth and the game. Austin Kritikos led off with a bloop single to shallow center that had the Oil City faithful cheering. Knisley would then get Wilson to fly out to Sachs in left field for the first out. With Kritikos on first and Harriger — Oil City’s leadoff hitter — at the plate, Harriger hit a hard comebacker to Knisley, who then snagged the liner for out two and got Kritikos out at first for the game-ending double play, giving DuBois a Section 1 championship.
Barrett also had two hits and both Sachs and Knouse had two RBIs each, with Sachs’ coming in his only plate appearance of the day.
With the Section 1 title, DuBois now moves on to the state tournament, which begins on Saturday in Athens. Coach Yale said he hopes what they experienced in Tuesday’s title game will help the team get some valuable experience for Saturday.
“That was a tough game and the toughest game we’ve played from start to finish,” Yale said. “Every other game we’ve been comfortably ahead and made some mistakes or whatever. That was a well-played game on both sides. There was no room for mistakes and I hope it gives us some insight because that’s what states are going to be like.”
DuBOIS 4,
OIL CITY 3
Score by Innings
OC 000 210 — 3
DuBois 021 10x — 4
Oil City—3
Sawyer Harriger c 4011, Blake Sandrock ss 2010, Thomas Rennard p 1000, Parker Billings phh 1000, Mason Deets lf 2110, Brady Fulmer 1b 2000, Declan Cunningham 2b 2001, Carter Ruditis ph 0100, Jayden Umstead rf 2000, Xavier Piercy ph 0100, Austin Kritikos 3b 2010, Bentley Graham ph 1000, Colton Wilson cf 3021. Totals: 22-3-6-3.
DuBois—4
Kellan Hoover cf 3110, Cooper Knouse ss 3122, Brock Yale c 3000, Blake Barrett p-3b 3120, Kody Knisley 3b-p 3110, Hunter Shepler 1b 1000, Brock Fike 1b 2000, Colton Sachs lf 1012, Levi Strong lf 1000, Tyler Farrell rf 0000, Carsen Delaney lf 0000, Locke Lander 2b 2000. Totals: 22-4-7-4.
Errors: OC 2, DuBois 0. LOB: OC 7, DuBois 5. DP: OC 1, DuBois 2. 2B: Harriger; Hoover. HR: Knouse.
Pitching
Oil City: Thomas Rennard-5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
DuBois: Blake Barrett-4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 9 SO; Kody Knisley-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Barrett. Losing pitcher: Rennard. Save: Knisley.