DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers boys basketball team went to 3-0 on the young season Thursday night in defeating Central Mountain 60-39.
Chooch Husted had 23 points and 10 boards for the Beavers while Al Pasternak had 12 points. Joey Foradora added nine points and eight rebounds and Ryan Kovalyak had eight points, five rebounds and eight assists.
“I thought it was a great win,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said. “(Central Mountain) are a big, physical, athletic team that’s very well coached. So I was happy with the way we executed offensively and then we were just stingy enough on D.”
Central Mountain had one lead on the night — that being a 3-2 lead early in the first quarter. Once Husted scored to make it 4-3 DuBois, the Beavers held the lead the rest of the way.
“(Central Mountain) had some good looks that didn’t fall for them and we’ll have to clean up a few things,” Bennett said. “I thought we played pretty hard on both ends but our offensive execution was the difference.”
The first quarter saw Kovalyak hit a couple of threes. Pasternak also hit one as time expired to give the Beavers a 17-11 first quarter lead over the visitors.
In the second quarter, the Beavers started to add to its lead. Husted scored in the paint to make it 19-11 and on the ensuing possession, Pasternak pump faked a Wildcat with dribble drive and finish to give DuBois its first double-digit lead at 21-11.
After Central Mountain’s Cayde McCloskey answered to make it 21-13, Drew Gudalis hit a three to stretch it back out to 24-13 and Pasternak buried another three to give the Beavers a 27-13 lead.
DuBois held a 36-20 halftime lead thanks to the post play of Husted and Pasternak from beyond the arc.
“This group, they’re a very close-knit group and they’re very unselfish on the court,” Bennett said of his team. “So I think that all carries over. And it all starts with Chooch. Once Chooch gets going like he did, he gets a lot of extra attention and then people on the perimeter are very open. I thought we did a good job of sharing the ball and looking inside and then playing inside out.”
It was much of the same in the second half as the Beavers fed Husted down low and he kept finishing, with the Beavers eventually getting a 48-28 lead before the Wildcats started answering.
DuBois entered the fourth quarter with a 48-32 lead that saw Foradora make a layup to score the first bucket for a 50-32 lead. After Hayden Pardoe made one of his two free throws for Central Mountain, Andrew Shaffer-Doan hit a three to give DuBois a 20-point lead once again.
Both teams would trade buckets back and forth before DuBois pulled its starters with a few minutes remaining, as they sealed the 60-39 victory to go to 3-0 on the season.
Husted had five assists while Shaffer-Doan had six rebounds.
“I thought the effort from everybody across the board was incredible,” Bennett said. “I thought our communication was good and I thought we remained focused. We executed to the point where we got a shot most possessions. In the first quarter we had some careless turnovers but then we reduced them after the first quarter. So after that, I thought the focus was outstanding.”
DuBois doesn’t get much of a break as they are back in action tonight as they travel to Hollidaysburg.
“It’s a quick turnaround because (today) we play at Hollidaysburg,” Bennett said. “Hollidaysburg is a talented team and that’ll be a tough game. We had some guys that played a lot of minutes (last night). So we’ll get some fluids and get ready to do it again (today).”
DuBOIS 60,
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 39
Score by Quarters
Central Mt. 11 9 12 7 — 39
DuBois 17 19 12 12 — 60
Central Mountain—39
Hayden Pardoe 6 1-2 14, Owen Persun 2 0-0 4, Cayde McCloskey 4 0-0 8, Brady Myers 1 0-0 2, Ashton Probst 1 0-2 2, Ryan Pentz 0 0-0 0, Hunter Hay 3 0-1 7, Connor Foltz 1 0-0 2, Ethan Simmons 0 0-0 0, Gardner Fravel 0 0-0 0, Jack Shields 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 1-5 39.
DuBois—60
Ryan Kovalyak 3 0-0 8, Joey Foradora 4 1-1 9, Chooch Husted 11 1-2 23, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 1 0-0 3, Al Pasternak 4 1-2 12, Drew Gudalis 2 0-0 5, Cam Thompson 0 0-0 0, Aiden West 0 0-0 0, Max Smith 0 0-0 0, Rudy Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 3-5 60.
Three-pointers: Central Mountain 2 (Hayden Pardoe, Hunter Hay), DuBois 7 (Al Pasternak 3, Ryan Kovalyak 2, Drew Gudalis, Andrew Shaffer-Doan).