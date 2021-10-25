DuBois OLSH title pic
The DuBois volleyball team closed out its regular season Saturday by winning the title at the toughOur Lady of Sacred Heart (OLSH) Tournament. DuBois capped an impressive with a 25-21 victory in the one-set final against Philipsburg-Osceola, the No. 1 ranked Class 2A team in the state.

CORAOPOLIS — The DuBois volleyball team closed out its regular season on a high note Saturday by capturing the title at the always tough Our Lady of Sacred Heart (OLSH) Tournament by besting Philipsburg-Osceola, the top-ranked Class 2A team in the state, in the championship match.

DuBois got off to a slow start in the tourney, which featured largely WPIAL squads outside DuBois and P-O, and a two-game contest to Shenango. However, the Lady Beavers responded by winning its final six pool games — notching 2-0 wins against Eden Christian, Fort Cherry and Carmichaels.

That run gave DuBois the No. 2 seed from its pool for the single-elimination bracket playoff at the event, with all the playoff contests being one-set matches.

The Lady Beavers faced Laurel in the quarterfinals and came away with a 25-17 victory. Up next for DuBois was host OLSH, which upended Shenango in the quarterfinals. 

DuBois bested OLSH, 25-22, to set up a finals showdown against top-ranked P-O, last year's Class 2A state runner-up. The Lady Beavers got off to a fast start in the final and rode that start to a 25-21 win against the Lady Mounties to take home the title.

DuBois head coach Jason Gustafson said the final win against P-O was the biggest (win) in program history.

The Lady Beavers are the top seed for the upcoming District 9 Class 3A playoffs.

DuBois has a bye into the finals of the three-team bracket and awaits the winner of Thursday's semifinal that has second-seeded St. Marys hosting third-seeded Clearfield at 6:30 p.m.

The Class 3A championship will be played Wednesday, Nov. 3 at a site and time ti be determined.

