CORAOPOLIS — The DuBois volleyball team closed out its regular season on a high note Saturday by capturing the title at the always tough Our Lady of Sacred Heart (OLSH) Tournament by besting Philipsburg-Osceola, the top-ranked Class 2A team in the state, in the championship match.
DuBois got off to a slow start in the tourney, which featured largely WPIAL squads outside DuBois and P-O, and a two-game contest to Shenango. However, the Lady Beavers responded by winning its final six pool games — notching 2-0 wins against Eden Christian, Fort Cherry and Carmichaels.
That run gave DuBois the No. 2 seed from its pool for the single-elimination bracket playoff at the event, with all the playoff contests being one-set matches.
The Lady Beavers faced Laurel in the quarterfinals and came away with a 25-17 victory. Up next for DuBois was host OLSH, which upended Shenango in the quarterfinals.
DuBois bested OLSH, 25-22, to set up a finals showdown against top-ranked P-O, last year's Class 2A state runner-up. The Lady Beavers got off to a fast start in the final and rode that start to a 25-21 win against the Lady Mounties to take home the title.
DuBois head coach Jason Gustafson said the final win against P-O was the biggest (win) in program history.
The Lady Beavers are the top seed for the upcoming District 9 Class 3A playoffs.
DuBois has a bye into the finals of the three-team bracket and awaits the winner of Thursday's semifinal that has second-seeded St. Marys hosting third-seeded Clearfield at 6:30 p.m.
The Class 3A championship will be played Wednesday, Nov. 3 at a site and time ti be determined.