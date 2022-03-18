LEWISBURG — The DuBois girls swim team had a pair of athletes — sophomore Sidney Beers and senior Abby Dressler — compete at the PIAA Class AAA Swimming and Diving Championships Thursday at Bucknell University.
Beers was the first to hit the pool in the 100 freestyle prelims and swam her fastest high school time of the season in her heat race, touching the wall in 54.26. She won a District 9/10 title with with a 54.46.
Even with her best time, Beers finished well outside the Top 16 who moved on the finals and consolation finals. The Top 8 girls in the finals all receive medals, while the competitors on the consy finals who finish 9-16 get honorable mention all-state certificates.
“I was excited going into the state meet because I knew I would have a tough competition,” said Beers. “My only goal was to improve my seed time, so after my race I was happy to see that I had improved my time from districts.
“This weekend was so fun with my teammates and the time together was my favorite part. The competition was intimidating, but I’ve learned a lot and I hope to have the opportunity to return next year.”
Beers entered states seeded 30th out of 32 entrants in the 100 free and held that spot when all the preliminary round action was concluded.
As for Dressler, she ended her standout Lady Beaver career with one final swim in the tough 500 freestyle.
Dressler, who set a new school record (5:18.41) in the event in winning a district title, couldn’t match that pace Thursday and finished with a time of 5:27.79.
She placed 31st out of 32 swimmers, dropping one spot from her seeded position of 30th.
“These past few weekends at the District 10 meet and the PIAA state meet have been full of great races and fun times with my teammates,” said Dressler. “It was intimidating going into this meet knowing that I would be competing against the best in the state, but my experience last year helped me to prepare. I couldn’t have asked for a better end to my high school career.
“My goals for this season were to make it back to the PIAA meet for a second year, and to break the school record in the 500 freestyle. I was able to accomplish both of these goals, but not without the continued support of my teammates and coaches who have made these past four years unforgettable.
“I am so grateful that I have been able to swim with such amazing girls, and I wish them all the best of luck in their upcoming seasons.”
Dressler qualified for states in the 200 free a year ago.
DuBois coach Michael Gressler had nothing but praise for both of his athletes.
“It has been a fun and exciting season with these girls,” he said. “They’ve had a great month of swimming with the District 9/10 meet and here at the PIAA meet. In between those, they competed at a three-day competition with the YMCA team and will be going to the YMCA State Championships next week.
“Their many hours of dedication, commitment to the process, and hard work are responsible for their success. I could not be more proud of them.”
While the Lady Beavers saw their season conclude Thursday, Gressler’s job at Bucknell is far from done. That’s because the boys team has a handful of athletes who will be competing in multiple events at the Class AA Championships today and Saturday.