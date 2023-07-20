SAEGERTOWN — One win.
That’s all that stands between the DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team and a trip to to the state tournament next week in Newtown Square near Philadelphia.
DuBois put itself in the driver’s seat at the Section 1 Tournament Wednesday evening with a clean and convincing 7-0 victory against host Saegertown.
The District 10 champions rode the right arm of Brycen Buzard and got two big home runs from Lance Davidson and Cooper Knouse in the win. Buzard tossed a four-hit shutout on just 69 pitches, striking out one and only walking one.
However, that trio was far from the only players to make in impact as DuBois played flawless defense behind Buzard and collected eight hits in 3 1/3 innings against Saegertown starter Mason Groner.
With the win, DuBois now gets a day off before playing in the section championship game Friday evening back at Jordan Park.
Saegertown plays Harborcreek, which beat Cranberry Wednesday to stay alive, tonight in the loser’s bracket final for the right to battle DuBois for the title. Either team must beat DuBois twice to win the section crown.
“We played well around,” said DuBois manager Mike Davidson. “I can’t think of anything negative as far as the team today. They made all the plays, they hit pretty well. I mean, we can always hit a little better, but it was a great team win and we played hard.
“Brycen (Buzard) threw a gem, and you can’t ask for much more than that. when you have a pitcher on the mound pitching that well and the defense makes a couple plays ... it makes it easy on him (Buzard) too.
“We hit a lot of hard balls tonight, and they actually made some plays at the warning track. So we did hit the ball hard other that what showed up on the scoreboard, but those two home runs were definitely big.
“This is exactly what we wanted (win first 2 games), and the kids are excited. We’re ready to go (Friday).”
Buzard came out and set the tone from the get-go, working around a Groner single with one out to get DuBois back into the DuBois. The District 10 champs then jumped on Groner for three runs in the bottom of the first and that proved to be all they needed on this day.
Buzard got things started by drawing a walk with one out before Lance Davidson belted a two-run home run to left to give DuBois a quick 2-0 advantage. The homer was Davidson’s second in two games in Saegertown.
Groner countered with a groundout for out No. 2, but Kody Knisley kept the inning alive when he beat out an infield single. Luca Morelli then ripped a double to deep right field that scored Knisley from first to put DuBois up 3-0.
Saegertown tried to answer back in the second.
Matthew Shartle drew a leadoff walk, then Pryce Whiteman reached on an infield single with one away to put runners on the corners. DuBois then came up with one of the bigger defense plays of the game.
Whiteman took off for second and thought he had an easy base as catcher Morelli threw the ball back to Buzard. However, an alert Buzard then fired it to Davidson, who was covering second. Davidson caught the ball just as Whiteman, who had slowed up, was getting to second base and tagged him out.
Instead of second and third with one out, Saegertown only had Shartle standing and third, and he was stranded there as Buzard stuck out Brayden Shetler to end the inning.
Saegertown mustered just two more runners the rest of the game from there as Buzard settled in over the final four innings.
Parker Adkins ripped a double with one out in the third off Buzard but was stranded there, while Shetler singled with two outs in the fifth but never left first base.
Meanwhile, Groner kept DuBois off the board in the second and third innings, with left fielder Mason Furry making a pair of nice catches in the second.
The fourth proved to be a different story though, as DuBois exploded for four runs on four hits to extend its lead to 7-0.
Davidson led off the frame with a single to left and hustled around to third on a single by Brady Baronick. Knisley made it three hits in a row as he smacked a single to center that brought home Davidson for a 4-0 lead. Davidson and Knisley each had two hits on the day.
Groner then got Morelli to pop up for the first out, but Knouse then delivered the biggest blow of the game as he crushed a pitch well over the fence in left for a three-run homer to make it 7-0 game.
That blasted knocked Groner from the game, as Saegertown went to Shetler in relief. He retired the first two batters he faced to get his team out of the inning, but he was pulled in the fifth after walking Tyler Farrell and Axton Carr to open the inning.
DuBois couldn’t extend its lead though, as reliever Jaxton Amy induced a double play and fielded a comebacker to quickly end the inning.
Buzard then made quick work of Saegertown with a 1-2-3 top of the sixth to finish off his shutout and send DuBois to Friday’s title game, which will be played at 6 p.m.
DUBOIS 7,
SAEGERTOWN 0
Score by Innings
Saegertown 000 00 — 0
DuBois 300 40x — 7
Saegertown-0
Gavin Leslie ss-1b 3000, Mason Groner p-eh 3010, Kayden McClintock rf 2000, Quinton Burchill 2b-ss 2000, Matthew Shartle c 1000, Jaxton Amy eh-lf-p 2000, Pryce Whiteman 3b 2010, Brayden Shetler 1b-p 2010, Mason Furry lf-2b-lf 2000, Parker Adkins cf 2010. Totals: 21-0-4-0.
DuBois-7
Kellan Hoover cf 3000, Brycen Buzard p 1100, Lance Davidson ss 2222, Brady Baronick 1b 2110, Kody Knisley lf 2221, Luca Morelli c 2011, Cooper Knouse 2b 2113, Brock Fike eh 2000, Bryson Maicki eh 2000, Tyler Farrell eh 1000, Axton Carr 3b 1010, Landon Liddle rf 2000. Totals: 22-7-8-7.
Errors: S’town 0, DuBois 0. LOB: S’town 4, DuBois 3 DP: S’town 1, DuBois 0. 2B: Adkins; Morelli. HR: Davidson, Knouse. CS: Whiteman (by Morelli/Buzard).
Pitching
S’town: Mason Groner-3 1/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Brayden Shetler-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 SO; Jaxton Amy-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Brycen Buzard-6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Buzard. Losing pitcher: Groner.