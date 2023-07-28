NEWTOWN SQUARE — The DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team finally put up a couple crooked numbers Thursday morning and bounced back from a heartbreaking 10-inning loss 24 hours earlier to beat Council Rock Newtown, 6-4, in an elimination game at the state tournament.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing for DuBois though, as the Section 1 champs had to overcome a sluggish start that saw Council Rock Newtown score two runs on two walks and a pair of errors in the bottom of the first to grab the early lead.
Kody Knisley came on in relief to help get DuBois out of that early jam with a strikeout, then tossed a scoreless second and third inning.
Between those frames, DuBois exploded for four on four hits in the top of the third to not only grab the momentum but also take the lead. Lance Davidson had a big two-run double in the inning to tie the game before Luca Morelli’s two-run single a couple batters later put DuBois up 4-2.
Newtown got one of those runs back in the fourth, but a two-run homer by Kellan Hoover — a laser shot over the left-field wall, proved to be the fatal blow for DuBois.
Newtown didn’t go away quietly as it put together a rally in the bottom of the sixth, scoring once, but in the end the pitching of Knisley and fellow reliever Landon Liddle fueled the DuBois win.
Knisley tossed 2 1/3 innings to get the win. He allowed one run (earned) on two hits while striking one and walking a pair.
Liddle, a 10-year old on the team making just his second appearance in 10 All-Star games, went the final three innings to notch the save. He gave up an unearned run on three hits while striking out a pair. He also was a key piece in the offensive attack, going 2-for-2 with two runs scored at the bottom of the lineup.
“We needed this (win) for sure,” said DuBois manager Mike Davidson. “Obviously, we needed it to stay alive, but after a tough one like last night (Wednesday), you don’t know how your team is going to respond. And, they responded in a big way, and it just shows a lot about them.
“We came up big with runners on base today. That was the difference. That’s what we’ve needed. We’ve put people on and need to keep getting them in. We did that today in big situations, which was huge.”
DuBois handed the ball to Cooper Knouse to start Thursday, but the righty struggled to find the strike zone.
He walked leadoff man AJ Danese, who promptly took second on a wild pitch, then stole third after a flyout. The throw to third on the steal got up the left field line, allowing Danese to trot home. Adam Vasey then drew a walk off of his own before taking second and third on wild pitches. He scored on a groundout by Jaxon Costanzo.
A third walk in the inning proved to end Knouse’s day, as DuBois manager made the switch to Knisley, who promptly struck out Beckham Rodgers to end the inning.
Newtown turned to Lukas Stormer on the mound in the second and he worked around a Luca Morelli single and two-out walk by Bryson Maicki. DuBois then got a big defensive play in the bottom of the second after Ace Chung singled with one out.
Sean McCafferty followed with a lineout to center fielder Hoover, who fired to first to double-off Chung. First baseman Brady Baronick made a stretch to haul in the throw as umpires ruled he held the bag.
DuBois carried that momentum into the third and finally found the scoreboard with a huge four-run inning to take the lead.
Liddle jump-started that rally with a single to right with one out. Hoover followed with a single of his own, while a Brycen Buzard walk loaded the bases. Davidson then doubled for a second time in the game to score both Liddle and Hoover to even the score at 2-2.
Baronick followed with a walk to reload the bases for Morelli, who smacked a single to center to chase home Buzard and Davidson to put DuBois up 4-2.
Newtown finally got to Knisley in the bottom of the fourth as a pair of walks around a Derek Wallace single loaded the bases with no outs. DuBois decided to make a change at that point and brought in Liddle.
He promptly got as popup for the first out, but a single by Michael McNulty plated Danese to make it a 4-3 game. Liddle shut down the rally there though, using a strikeout and another popup to leave the bases loaded.
DuBois tacked on two big insurance runs in the fifth wen Liddle beat out an infield single to open the inning before Hoover blasted his two-run homer to left to push his team’s lead to 6-3.
“Kellan is one of our top hitters, and he has had some at-em balls for sure,” said Davidson. “But, he came through today for sure. He had a big home run and two hits.”
Liddle then retired Newtown in order in the fifth before getting two quick outs in the sixth. However, Danese and Wallace kept the inning alive with back-to-back singles before an error allowed Danese to score to make it 6-4.
That brought the tying run to the plate, but Liddle promptly got Costanzo to ground into a game-ending fielder’s choice to finish off the win and send DuBois to Day 3 of the state tournament.
“Kody came in and threw well, then Landon came in with the bases loaded and just has nerves of steel,” said Liddle. “He came in there and just did what he needed to do. There was no fear there, and he came in throwing strikes. That was a big spot and he delivered.”
Next up for DuBois is a matchup with Section 5 champ Back Mountain today at 3 p.m. Back Mountain dropped a tough 4-3 contest to Media in the final game of the day Thursday night.
Media is now in Saturday’s winner’s bracket final against North Lebanon, which scored a 6-5 walk-off win against East Side on Thursday. East Side is the team that handed DuBois its heartbreaking 3-1, 10-inning loss on Wednesday.
DUBOIS 6,
COUNCIL ROCK NEWTOWN 4
Score by Innings
DuBois 004 020 — 6
CR Newtown 200 101 — 4
DuBois—6
Kellan Hoover cf 3222, Brycen Buzard 2b 1100, Lance Davidson ss 3122, Brady Baronick 1b 1000, Kody Knisley lf-p-lf 3000, Luca Morelli c 3022, Cooper Knouse p-lr-rf-2b-rf 2000, Brock Fike eh 2000, Bryson Maicki eh-rf-eh 1000, Tyler Farrell eh 2000, Axton Carr 3b 2000, Landon Liddle rf-p 2220. Totals: 25-6-8-6.
CR Newtown—4
AJ Danese 1b 1310, Derek Wallace ss-p-ss 3020, Adrian Vasey p-cf 1100, Jaxon Costanzo cf-p-lf 3001, Michael McNulty c 1011, Beckham Rodgers 3b-ss-3b-p 2000, Lukas Stormer eh-p-eh 2000, Ace Chung eh-3b 2010, Dean McCafferty 2b 2000, Greyson Piccarrettaeh 2000, Will Seveter rf 2000, Cam Vanada lf 2000. Totals: 23-4-5-2.
Errors: DuBois 2, CRN 0. LOB: DuBois 6, CRN 6. DP: DuBois 1, CRN 0. 2B: Davidson 2. HR: Hoover. SB: Danese.
Pitching
DuBois: Cooper Knouse-2/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Kody Knisley-2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Landon Liddle-3 IP, 3 H. 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 So.
CR Netown: Adrian Vasey-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Lukas Stormer-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Derek Wallace-0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Jaxon Costanzo-2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO; Beckham Rodgers-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Knisley. Losing pitcher: Wallace. Save: Liddle.