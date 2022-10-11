DUBOIS — The DuBois boys soccer team found itself in another nailbiter Monday night against Brockway, as the Beavers once again dominated the possession battle but failed to capitalize with the ball in the Rovers end most of the night.
A twist — or in this case an angle of fate — quickly changed all that a quirky goal by Landon Akers opened the flood gates with just over 10 minutes to to play. The Beavers scored two more time in the next 4:40 to come away with what looks on paper to be a comfortable 3-0 victory.
That was far from the case though, as DuBois was one play or unlucky bounce away from being 1-0 down until the final 10 minutes despite dominating the possession and shots on goals, where the Beavers finished with a 20-0 advantage.
In the end, it was that late shot — that really wasn’t a shot — by Akers that decided the game. That decisive play saw Akers make a run down the right sideline and pull up near the end line.
He crossed the ball into the middle of the field, as it appeared the ball was heading out of play. At least that was the impression Brockway keeper Jacob Maze gave has he stood at the near post and looked up towards the back of the net.
However, the ball didn’t go out of play, and in fact had crossed in front of the Rovers’ cage and somehow found the far top left of net. Even when the ball went in, no one on the field seemed to know what happed first least of whom was Akers.
Everyone kind of looked around for a moment, at the referee, who also didn’t see to know what call to make. But, when Maze walked into his own to retrieve the ball, everyone realized it was a goal — setting off a big celebration by the DuBois players.
Akers goal with 10:11 to play breathed some extra live in to the Beavers, who kept the pressure on the Brockway net and tacked on two more goals in less than five minutes.
Senior Ethan Wineberg scored off a pass by Thai Tran with 7:29 to play, while Jay Parekh capped the DuBois scoring when he converted a penalty kick just under two minutes later after being taken down in the box.
“That was a typical game for us,” said Beavers coach Matt Erickson. “The first half not a lot of shots, even though we controlled possession. We had a few in the first half, and I think the shots we had the first half were better quality than most of the ones we had in the second half.”
As for Akers’ decisive goal, Erickson said, “It went on a straight line for the far post and never curved or anything. If it did, it curved back towards the goal a little bit. He (Akers) didn’t think it was going in, the keeper didn’t think it was going in, the defenders didn’t think it was.
Nobody realized that was in until the ref blew the whistle. But, Jacob (Maze) is a great goalkeeper and made some nice saves back there to keep them in the game. Once we score one, though, it kind of opens up the flood gates. That’s how we have been all year long.”
DuBois moved the ball around with great ease in the opening 40 minutes to show for it as they actually had more corner kicks (8) than shots (6) in the opening 40 minutes.
The Beavers’ first scoring chance came pretty quick though, as Maze turned away a shot by Tran just a minute in. DuBois did get another shot on goal for nearly 10 minutes, though, and then Wineberg fired a shot wide of the left post.
DuBois’ best scoring chance of the first half arguably came off a corner kick in the 14th minute when a Brockway defender nearly headed the ball into his own net. However, Maze was there to stop it from going in. Maze recorded six saves on the night before being replaced by Aiden Wilcox (one save) after DuBois’ second goal.
Maze made two nice saves past the midway point of the first half, both on shots by Daniel Chichava, to keep it a scoreless game at the half.
DuBois kept the pressure on to start the second half, with Beaver Isaac Brigger having a pair of scoring chances in the first three-plus minutes. Maze made a nice save on the first chance, while Brigger chipped a shot wide on the second.
Wineberg then had a golden opportunity just over two minutes later as he ran onto a through ball as Maze hustled out of the next. Wineberg got a shot past Maze, but it too went just wide.
Akers had a shot stopped by Maze in the 50th minute, while Wineberg sailed a shot high in the 52nd minute. Maze then had to corral another ball that deflected his way by a Rover defender in the 54th minute.
The game remained scoreless in the game approached the midway point of the second half, with Wineberg having a shot from the box deflected out of play by a defender for a corner kick.
Maze made his final saves of the night on shots by Ben Gribik in the 64th and 70th minute. The first of those saves saw Maze leap to knock the all over top the net for a corner kick.
It was shortly after Gribik’s second chance in that stretch that Akers found the net with his crossing attempt to give DuBois the only goal it needed on the night before Wineberg and Parekh added their goals.
“We couldn’t generate any possession whatsoever, and I don’t know. They were on their heels all night,” said Brockway coach Andy Daugherty. “There was no forward push from us. I don’t know what we saw there (on Akers’ goal), but it floated in and gave them some confidence and they started to play a little harder. i think a couple of our guys dropped their head a little bit.
“That’s how it goes sometimes. You got that long scoreless in a game, that first goal is big.”
DuBois (7-8) travels to St. Marys on Wednesday night for a 7 p.m. on the football field at Dutch Country Stadium, while Brockway (6-7) hosts Clarion-Limestone this evening at 5 p.m.
DUBOIS 3,
BROCKWAY 0
Score by Halves
Brockway 0 0 — 0
DuBois 0 3 — 3
Scoring Summary
Second Half
D—Landon Akers, 69:49.
D—Ethan Wineberg (Thai Tran assist), 72:31.
D—Jay Parekh (penalty kick), 74:29.
Statistics
Shots: Brockway 0, DuBois 20. Saves: Brockway 8 (Jacob Maze 7, Aiden Wilcox 1), DuBois 0 (Cullen McAllister). Corner kicks: Brockway 1, DuBois 12.