DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers boys soccer team picked up its second consecutive shutout victory on Wednesday night. After a 9-0 win over Punxsutawney on Monday, Wednesday night’s contest against Bradford was a bit closer. But in the end, the Beavers pulled out a 3-0 victory.
Landon Akers scored twice on the night as Kyan Peck had two assists. Isaac Brigger had the team’s other goal on a Peck corner kick as Jay Parekh also assisted on Akers’ second goal.
The visiting Owls were the aggressors early as both teams would battle for possession in the opening minutes as Bradford’s Mitchell Strauss got a nice look at the net, hitting a missile of a shot that DuBois goalkeeper Austin Brown was able to knock away. However, once DuBois settled down, they were able to control much of the game and broke through on the scoreless tie at the 19:39 mark.
“Bradford had a good game and they’ve got a handful of good players,” DuBois head coach Matt Erickson said. “Once we started getting control of the ball and kind of playing back into our game again with movement off the ball and control, then I felt like we controlled it for the most part after that. But (Bradford) still got a couple of good breaks and trying to play Mitchell (Strauss) through. Mitchell’s fast and luckily we were able to read it early and our defense dropped back perfect and covered and we were able to eat up everything that came through. And between that and Austin (Brown) playing the net and coming out early and cutting off some of those early through balls, it really made a big difference early in the game.”
Peck was able to get a pass out to Akers, who in turn battled upfield with Bradford’s Patrick French and was able to get the shot off with his left foot, booting it by Bradford goalkeeper Tristan Dragoone into the top left portion of the net for the goal.
DuBois was able to get some quality looks before the end of the first half, including Thai Tran knocking one off of the crossbar and Landon Pawl knocking a shot just left of the net, but the Beavers were unable to capitalize as they took a 1-0 lead into the break.
At the start of the second half, Bradford appeared to be on the verge of a potential tying goal within the first minute but Brown was able to come out of the net and scoop up the ball to prevent the potential scoring opportunity. DuBois then went to work offensively with plenty of shots on goal — all of which either were wide of the mark or had saves made by Dragoone — including a couple of shots on rebounds where Dragoone was already on the ground and he then made plays to stop a score.”
“Tristan (Dragoone) made some great saves for being banged up like that,” Erickson said of Bradford’s goalkeeper. “Having that hurt knee, he made some really good saves and he kept them in it for a long time there.”
But the Beavers were able to eventually capitalize once again as Peck took a corner kick at the 48:49 mark from the right side. He was able to boot the ball into the box as Brigger leapt up and scored on the header, knocking it by Dragoone for the 2-0 Beavers lead.
After a DuBois corner kick at the 58:49 mark, Dragoone’s injury was finally too much as he was forced to exit the game with Aiden Abbott then coming into the contest. Almost 12 minutes later, DuBois capped off its night of scoring with the third and final goal.
Parekh was able to draw a defender in close on the left side, dishing it back out to Akers coming across the middle, who in turn then beat his defender and knocked the ball by Abbott for the goal at 70:40 in what would end up being the final score at 3-0.
“We moved the ball real well out there,” Erickson said. “We have eight players out in the field at any given point that can score for us. So it’s not like we have one or two players you have to watch for and then everybody else is just fair game.”
DuBois outshot Bradford 19-7 on the evening as Erickson was pleased with not only the defensive performance, but with the entire team as well.
“I was super happy with how our defense played tonight,” Erickson said. “I think they crushed it. Attacking-wise I think we moved the ball better than we have in any other game so far. I look for us to keep getting better and better at it. The more the kids play this way together, the more they’re going to get used to each other and it’s going to look real nice by the end of the season.”
DuBois (3-1) is back on the pitch tonight at Brockway.
DuBOIS 3,
BRADFORD 0
Score by Halves
Bradford 0 0 — 0
DuBois 1 2 — 3
Scoring Summary
First Half
D—Landon Akers (Kyan Peck assist), 19:39.
Second Half
D—Isaac Brigger (Kyan Peck assist), 48:49.
D—Landon Akers (Jay Parekh assist), 70:40.
Statistics
Shots: Bradford 7, DuBois 19. Saves: Bradford 11 (Tristan Dragoone 10, Aiden Abbott 1), DuBois 5 (Austin Brown). Corner kicks: Bradford 1, DuBois 5.