DuBOIS — To say the DuBois boys basketball has thrived in close games this season would be a huge understatement, and the Beavers added another pressure-packed victory to its resume Wednesday night with a 34-32 against visiting Elk County Catholic.
It marked the second time in less than a week that the Beavers avenged a loss from earlier in the season. Elk County bested the Beavers 52-47 in overtime on its home court back on Dec. 20.
The game also was DuBois’ seventh this season to be decided by one possession (3 points or less). And, the Beavers have posted an impressive 6-1 record in those seven games — three of which have come in the last six days. The Beavers have also split a pair of overtime games decided by five points — losing at ECC and winning at Warren — to add to its portfolio of tight contest.
Wednesday’s matchup was really a tale of two halves, one that DuBois never trailed in.
DuBois (14-4) controlled the first half, leading 11-5 after one and 17-11 at the break. The Crusaders (15-3) found their footing in the third and outscored the Beavers 14-8 to pull even at 25-25 after three quarters.
Elk County was never able to pull ahead though, as the teams traded scores in the first two minutes of the fourth. DuBois then put together a 5-0 spurt on a hoop and 3-pointer by Ryan Kovalyak to grab a 34-29 lead with 4:35 to play. Kovalyak led the Beavers with 12 points.
Elk County’s Charlie Breindel quickly countered with a 3-pointer of his own to make it 34-32. Those proved to be the final points scored in the game as both teams went scoreless in the final 4:18.
DuBois committed a handful of turnovers in those final four minutes to give ECC ample opportunities to tie the game or even take its first lead. However, the Beaver defense stood tall and got stops and defensive rebounds when needed.
Elk County had the ball for the closing moments of the game and called a timeout with 11.1 seconds remaining. Having several fouls to give, DuBois was able to bleed the clock down to 4.4 seconds by committing three straight fouls on the perimeter.
On its final inbounds play, Crusader Colby Nussbaum tried a long 3-pointer for the win, but DuBois’ Al Pasternak got a piece of the shot for a game-sealing block.
“All night our defensive effort was good,” said DuBois coach Dave Bennett. “That’s a very good team, a very fundamental team, and they were really attacking late in the game and putting pressure on us. But, we got enough stops and made enough shots tonight. It was a good win.
“That ending (fouling to waste time) was a very similar situation to when we played Warren. We didn’t do a good job giving the fouls at the end of the Warren game and they hit a shot to tie and put it into overtime. So, using that experience, I thought we used those fouls effectively tonight. We made then take more time than they wanted, and they probably didn’t get as good a look as they could have.”
As for winning close games, Bennett said that has come from the experience of being in them over the years.
“I feel that’s a progression over time,” he said. “I know in our first year, we lost a lot of close games. Once we learned to win those close games, I feel like our group has an expectation that we’re going to win close games. And, that makes a big difference.”
DuBois won the opening tip and wasted little time jumping on the Crusaders, with Kovalyak hitting a 3-pointer just nine seconds into the game.
It took three minutes for the next points to be scored, and those came on a hoop by Beaver Andrew Shaffer-Doan that made it 5-0. Elk finally found the scoreboard at the 4:29 mark on a basket by Breindel, but Chooch Husted answered right back for the Beavers.
Elk County’s Jordan Wasko then hit a 3-pointer on the other end of the court, a shot hit just about every part of the rim and backboard before dropping. That 3-ball made it a two-point game (7-5), but hoops by Kovalyak and Foradora to close out the frame put DuBois up 11-5 after eight minutes.
DuBois carried that momentum into the second, where Husted scored just 14 seconds in for an eight-point Beaver lead. Points came at a premium for both sides from there as the squads played to a 6-6 tie in the quarter to make it 17-11 at the break.
Husted scored all six second-quarter points for DuBois, while Breindel and Luke Jansen had three each for ECC. Husted finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jansen, who 19 in the first meeting, was held to just six points Wednesday night.
Foradora and Jansen traded 3-pointers early in the third quarter before a Shaffer-Doan hoop and two free throws by Foradora gave DuBois its largest lead of the day (9 points) at 24-15 with 3:50 left in the third.
It was all ECC from there to end the third, though, as the Crusaders went on a 10-1 run in the final 1:50 of the period to knot things at 25-25.
Wasko and Adam Straub each hit 3-pointers in that spurt, while Jansen and Wasko each scored on drives to the basket. Wasko led all scorers with 13 points, while Breindel added eight for the Crusaders.
Husted then kicked off a back-and-fourth opening four minutes in the final quarters with a pair of free throws. Kovalyak wound up scoring seven of his 12 points in the fourth to ensure the Beavers never lost the lead before pulling out the win in the wild defensive sequence in the closing moments.
“Dave did a nice job with using his fouls, and I did a really poor job of taking the ball off the baseline. That was my fault,” said ECC coach Aaron Straub. “We needed to accumulate the fouls on the baseline and still have about four seconds left to go make a play.
“I’m really proud of our kids though. We played our tail off, battled and played physical. We made some good adjustments, we just can’t get down (early) like we got down. They (DuBois) shot it will, and we didn’t early.
“I think was a good gam for us to learn some things from and showed that when we want to we can battle. We went through a stretch in early January where we played hard but weren’t physically battling on the boards. And, tonight you had to or you were going to get swallowed up.
“It was a tough game to lose, but I like our team. I’m walking out of here tonight disappointed with the outcome but not disappointed with the team or their effort.”
With the win, DuBois stayed tied in the loss column with Brookville in the District 9 League. The Raiders are currently 6-1 in league play, while the Beavers are 5-1. Elk County fell to 5-2 in the league.
Both teams are back in action Friday. DuBois hosts St. Marys, while ECC welcomes Sheffield.
DUBOIS 34,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 32
Score by Quarters
ECC 4 6 14 7 — 32
DuBois 11 6 8 9 — 34
Elk County Catholic—32
Jordan Wasko 5 0-0 13, Luke Jansen 2 1-2 6, Adam Straub 1 0-0 3, Charlie Breindel 3 1-2 8, Colby Nussbaum 1 0-0 2, Michael Jacobs 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 2-4 32.
DuBois—34
Ryan Kovalyak 5 0-1 12, Joey Foradora 2 2-2 7, Chooch Husted 3 5-6 11, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 2 0-0 4, Al Pasternak 0 0-0 0, Drew Gudalis 0 0-0 0, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 7-8 34.
Three-pointers: ECC 6 (Wasko 3, Jansen, Straub, Breindel), DuBois 3 (Kovalyak 2, Foradora).