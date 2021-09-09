DuBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team went 2-0 on the day against Brockway and DuBois Central Catholic on Wednesday at the DuBois Country Club, firing a team score of 164 to pick up the wins.
Taking to the course after rain moved through the area, DuBois bested Brockway by 38 strokes with the Rovers finishing with a 202, while the Cardinals finished with a 205.
Beaver No. 3 golfer Gavin Kaschalk was the low scorer of the day, firing a 38. The top three scores all belonged to the Beavers. Cody Jaconski shot a 41 while Tyson Kennis shot a 42. Brock Smith carded a 43 for fourth on the Beavers. Others for DuBois included Landon Gustafson with a 44 and John Miller with a 57.
Brockway’s Dylen Coder shot a 43 to lead the Rovers. Finishing second was Dan Shugarts with a 49 that included a birdie at the par 3 hole No. 6. Weston Pisarchick shot a 54 and rounding out Brockway’s team was Chad Young with a 56. Also playing for the Rovers was Troy Johnson shooting a 57 and Parker Pisarchick’s 62.
DCC No. 2 golfer Nick Colbey shot the low score for the Cardinals with a 45. Colbey also made a lengthy putt on hole No. 3 for birdie. Tristan Sedor shot a 47 to finish second on his team. Brendan Paisley shot a 53 while Kyan Peck’s 60 was the final DCC score that was counted. Other Cardinals included Peyton Suplizo’s 62 and Jack Roy’s 66.
DuBois Central Catholic is back in action today as they travel to Punxsutawney. Brockway takes to the course once again on Friday at St. Marys while DuBois back in action on Saturday as they travel to Bradford.
DuBois—164
Cody Jaconski 41, Brock Smith 43, Gavin Kaschalk 38, Tyson Kennis 42. Others: Landon Gustafson 44, John Miller 57.
Brockway—202
Dylen Coder 43, Daniel Shugarts 49, Weston Pisarchick 54, Chad Young 56. Others: Troy Johnson 57, Parker Pisarchick 62.
DuBois Central Catholic—205
Brendan Paisley 53, Nick Colbey 45, Tristan Sedor 47, Kyan Peck 60. Others: Peyton Suplizio 62, Jack Roy 66.