BROOKVILLE — The DuBois Beavers boys golf team picked up the victory against Brookville at the Pinecrest Country Club on Monday.
DuBois won 170-182 with consistency from its top four golfers.
Both Gavin Kaschalk and Cody Jaconski — the No. 1 and No. 3 golfers, respectively — fired 42s while No. 2 and No. 4 golfers Brock Smith and Tyson Kennis shot 43s to round out the team total of 170.
Also playing for DuBois was Creighton Husted with a 46 and Landon Gustafson with 47.
Brookville's Ian Pete, the No. 3 golfer for the Raiders, was the leading scorer for the Raiders with a 44. The trio of Killain Radel, Bryce Rafferty and Owen Caylor each shot 46s. Jamison Rhoades also carded a 51.
Both teams are back in action today as DuBois hosts Curwensville and Brookville travels to Clearfield.
DuBois—170
Gavin Kaschalk 42, Brock Smith 43, Cody Jaconski 42, Tyson Kennis 43. Others: Landon Gustafson 47, Creighton Husted 46.
Brookville—182
Killian Radel 46, Bryce Rafferty 46, Ian Pete 44, Owen Caylor 46. Others: Jamison Rhoades 51, Kolton Lyons N/A.