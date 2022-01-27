DuBOIS — Wednesday night’s matchup on the hardwood between rivals DuBois and Clearfield, two of the top boys teams in District 9, had an old school feel to it as the contest was played before an electric crowd usually reserved for games deep in the postseason.
That atmosphere was created not only by dueling student sections, but a little behind-the-scene animosity between the players and those student sections. DuBois even broke out home team player introductions that featured a darkened gym and spotlights.
The only thing missing was a game that matched that buildup, as DuBois (11-3) controlled things from start to finish to capture a 48-34 victory. The Beavers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the opening minute and never trailed in the game.
DuBois led 14-3 after one quarter and took a 24-11 advantage into the half. The Beavers pushed their lead to as many as 18 points twice in the third quarter (29-11, 32-14). DuBois held a double-digit lead for the final 26 minutes of the game.
The Beavers were led by senior guards Joey Foradora and Ryan Kovalyak, who bth hits three 3-pointers en route to tying for a game-high 13 points. Both hit clutch shots, particularly in the second half, any time it appeared Clearfield (9-5) might be making a run.
Fellow senior Al Pasternak added 10 points, including the first five of the game to get DuBois off and running, while senior Chooch Husted had nine points and 11 rebounds.
DuBois held Clearfield’s leading scorer Cole Miller to 12 points, six in each half.
“A game like that is what’s really fun about high school basketball,” said DuBois coach Dave Bennett. “A good rivalry, two fan bases both into it, and a lot of electricity in the gym. Both teams played really hard, so it was a really fun game.
“It was a concern in a rivalry game to have all that energy and to have the early energy dump (with quick lead). But, we did a good job at being focused and excited to play the game while also being disciplined and executing early. That was a big key to the game.”
Bennett had high praise for Foradora and Kovalyak, who hit key shots in the second half to help keep the Bison at bay.
“As Clearfield ramped up there pressure and started to go on a run (in fourth) and we had a few turnovers and they got got buckets, those answers (by Foradora and Kovalyak) were huge,” said Bennett. “They (Bison) couldn’t really close the margin as much as it could have been. Ryan and Joey, our backcourt, where phenomenal in the second half answering and being composed.”
Pasternak wasted little time driving to the basket on the opening possesion of the game. He made the shot and was fouled just 15 seconds in. The Beaver missed the ensuing free throw but hustled after a loose ball to rebound his own miss.
DuBois quickly worked the ball around perimeter and back to Pasternak, who drained a 3-pointer to make it 5-0 37 seconds into the game.
Defense took over from there on both ends, as neither team scored for nearly three and half minutes. Foradora finally ended that drought with a 3-pointer at the 3:54 mark only to see Bison Andon Greslick hit a trey of his own with 3:10 left in the quarter.
Those proved to be Clearfield’s lone points of the frame though, as DuBois closed the period on a 6-0 spurt to push its lead to 14-3.
Husted completed an old-fashion 3-point play with 2:05 remaining, while Kovalyak buried his first trey with a minute left.
Husted then opened the scoring in the second quarter with a hoop 25 seconds in, but just like in the first, defenses ruled again as points were hard to come by in the ensuing five-plus minutes.
Clearfield held DuBois scoreless for 5:42 after Husted’s bucket, but the Bison couldn’t capitalize as the Beaver defense shut them down as well. Clearfield got a hoop from Cole Miller at the 5-minute mark, then neither side scored again until Miller went 1 of 2 at the foul line with 2:47 left in the half to make it 16-6.
A hoop by Foradora with 1:53 on the clock finally ended the Beavers’ scoring drought in the quarter. Miller and DuBois’ Cam Thompson then traded 3-pointers before Isakk Way pulled the Bison back within 10 (21-11) on a hoop with 24 seconds remaining.
DuBois was the team that went into the locker room on a high, though, as Foradora drilled a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to make it 24-11 at the break.
The Beavers pushed that lead to 18 (29-11) early in the third quarter on a Pasternak trey and layup by Kovalyak off a nice pass by Foradora. The teams then traded long-rage shots, as Bison Ryan Gearhart hit two triples around one by Kovalyak.
Clearfield got as close as 12 points on another hoop by Gearhart with just under a minute left, but Foradora promptly made it a 15-point game (35-20) with his third 3-pointer of the night.
DuBois took that advantage to the fourth, with Pasternak opening the scoring in the final period to make it 37-20. That’s when Clearfield finally got going a little, getting back-to-back 3-pointers by Miller while forcing the Beavers into a couple turnovers.
The Bison managed to put together a 9-2 spurt to get back within 10 points at 39-29 with 2:51 left to play. That’s as close as they got, as DuBois steadied the ship with a 7-0 run to quickly go back up 17 points at 46-29.
Kovalyak jump-started that run with five straight points, including his third triple of the night, while Husted also scored. The Beavers eventually won by 14 as Gearhart hit a late 3-pointer, his third of the game, to set the final.
Gearhart and Miller each scored 12 points to lead the Bison, who lost for the second time in as many nights. Bald Eagle Area beat the Bison, 51-40, Tuesday.
“Obviously, Miller is a great scorer, so our major focus was to make things tough on him, and I thought we did a good job of that,” said Bennett. “Even late, I wish we would have been slightly more disciplined. But, he’s a great player, so he’s going to get a couple cracks and knocked down a couple shots.
“I think he finished with 12, so that’s a great defensive effort.”
DuBois is back in action Friday night at Punxsutawney.
DUBOIS 48, CLEARFIELD 34
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 3 8 9 14 — 34
DuBois 14 10 11 13 — 48
Clearfield—34
Ryan Gearhart 4 1-4 12, Cole Miller 4 1-4 12, Isakk Way 2 1-2 5, Andon Greslick 1 0-0 3, Nick Collins 1 0-0 2, Luke Pallo 0 0-0 0, Caleb Wilt 0 0-0 0, Nate Natoli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-10 34
DuBois—48
Ryan Kovalyak 5 0-0 13, Joey Foradora 5 0-0 13, Chooch Husted 4 1-1 9, Al Pasternak 4 0-1 10, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 0 0-0 0, Cam Thompson 1 0-0 3, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 1-2 48.
Three-pointers: Clearfield 7 (Gearhart 3, Miller 3, Greslick), DuBois 9 (Kovalyak 3, Foradora 3, Pasternak 2, Thompson.