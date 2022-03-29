DUBOIS — For just the second the second time since 1993, the DuBois boys track and field team enters a season as the reigning District 9 Class 3A team champions.
DuBois beat perennial power Bradford by 13 points, 101-88, to capture that rare team crown last year while winning five individual D-9 titles that guaranteed seven different Beavers trips to states.
The Beavers’ hopes of defending that title will be boosted by the fact veteran coach Brian Clinger and his staff welcome five of those seven state qualifiers.
Clinger did lose a pair of District 9 champs in Zach Shilala (pole vault) and McKellan Jaramillo (3,200 relay) to graduation.
However, the senior quartet of Erich Benjamin (100 dash), AC Deemer (3,200 relay), Joey Foradora (3,200 relay; 1,600 run) and Ryan White (3,200 relay) and junior Jaedon Yarus (200 dash) all return to form a strong nucleus for the Beavers after winning D-9 gold a year ago.
Throw in a host of other athletes who won medals (Top 5) last year, and the Beavers are poised for another strong season with a roster that features 34.
“As defending District 9 AAA team champions from last year, it feels nice getting back to track and field with a strong group of returning Medal Winners,” said Clinger. “I am pleased and also excited about this group of young men for all of the goals they set for the team and for themselves this year.
“We as a team have been working very hard toward one common goal and that is staying together as a team and supporting one another towards another District Championship.”
Benjamin, Yarus and senior Derraick Burkett will lead sprinters again this season. On top of their gold medals, Benjamin won a bronze in the 200 dash, while Yarus was the silver medalist to Benjamin in the 100.
The hurdle crew is headlined by seniors Luke Sturrock and Chase Hook. Sturrock was a bronze medalist at districts in the 110s a year ago.
The distance runners will certainly be a strength again with the return of Foradora, Deemer and White. The trio helped play a role in seven medals at districts, including the two golds in the 3,200 relay and 1,600 run.
Foradora added bronze medals in the 800 and 1,600 relay, while Deemer collected silvers in the 800 and 3,200 runs and a bronze in the 1,6000 relay. White added bronzes in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.
In the field events, Sturrock and fellow senior Andrew Shaffer-Doan lead the jumpers along with junior Andrew Gudalis, while the team’s main pole vaulter this season will be sophomore Edward Burkett.
Shaffer-Doan just missed out on a gold medal in the high jump a year ago but finished second to Bradford’s Gavin McGee on scratches. Both cleared 5-11. Burkett won bronze in the pole vault as a freshman, while Sturrock placed fifth in both the long and triple jumps.
As for the throwing events, it will be a trio of underclassmen — juniors James Becker and Carson Dombroski and sophomore Ja’Reese Stowe leading the way. The group lost its leader a year ago, Daniel Raiford, to graduation.
The throwers won a pair of medals last year — a bronze by the now departed Raiford in the javelin and a fifth by Dombroski in the discus. Becker’s best finish was sixth in the javelin, which landed him just off the podium.
While winning is the goal of any athlete, regardless the sport, Clinger looks at being a coach as much more than that.
“I was thinking about our (school district’s) mission statement, ‘Teaching Today’s Learners to Be Tomorrow’s Leaders,’ and how sports play such a positive role in shaping young individuals into who they become,” said Clinger. “I am so privileged to have had the opportunity in the 24 years that I have been coaching to see so many young men become those Leaders and am excited to see these young men do the same.”
Clinger’s coaching staff this season once again features Greg Posteraro, Brad Sweet and Jason Shilala.
The Beavers were scheduled to open the season today with a big quad meet at Clearfield featuring Bellefonte and Bald Eagle, but that meet was postponed on Monday.
DuBois will now open the season at Elk County Catholic next Tuesday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Erich Benjamin, Derraick Burkett, AC Deemer, Joey Foradora, Chase Hook, Christian Roemer, Thaddeus Slima. Luke Sturrock, Ryan White. Juniors: Gil Barker, James Becker, Cody Crawford, Carson Dombroski, Andrew Gudalis, Andrew Shaffer-Doan, Joey Stubbs, Jaedon Yarus. Sophomores: Edward Burkett, Andreas Sconzo, Ja’Reese Stowe, Rudy Williams. Freshmen: Mohammad Alcheikhali, William Bell, Aaron Chewning, Daniel Chicihava, Kegan Corkins, Max Dombroski, Alex George, Nathan Kougher, Connor McAllister, John Malizia, Andrew Mottern, Riley Robertson, Jay Sheloski.